Paulette Stout of Media Goddess Inc: “Write, even when you don’t want to”

Write, even when you don’t want to. People think there’s a magic to writing a book. The magic isn’t in the writing, it’s in the finishing. Books won’t write themselves, so get prepared to be disciplined, push through procrastination, and write consistently — even when you’d rather be binge watching something on Netflix or tinkering on Instagram. The difference between a writer and an author is that the author didn’t give up.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paulette Stout.

Born in Manhattan and raised by a single dad, Paulette Stout is the gold-star wordsmith and owner of her content marketing agency, Media Goddess Inc., where she crafts content for her list of global clients. Prior to MGI, Paulette led content and design teams at several tech companies, and one educational publisher where her elimination of the Oxford comma caused a near riot. Today, Paulette is gearing up for the launch of her debut novel, Love, Only Better, due out September 28.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I worked for years in advertising and one day my agency owner said he thought I was an excellent writer. He didn’t give compliments lightly, so it helped me consider my talent in a new light. I’d always loved words, so writing became the perfect outlet for me to express my creativity. Now as a content marketer, I am able to blend two of my passions: marketing strategy and tinkering with words. Becoming a published author has been a natural evolution — and a very exciting one. It’s a dream in the truest sense.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

While working on the Delta Air Lines account at my agency, Saatchi & Saatchi, we conceived and executed what we called a “living billboard.” A live installation built 40 feet up in the air on billboard platform directly across the street from the bustling Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. We re-constructed a section of a plane, complete with seats, passengers, and flight attendants serving meals during “performances” three times per day. Sitting up there, we’d holler down to pedestrians who were startled to see live people up on a billboard. The project got insane media coverage for our client and earned me a Mediaweek All-Star award, so it’s definitely a stand-out experience.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

Without question, the biggest challenge was learning about the business side of publishing. As an artist, its easy to forget that publishing is an enterprise designed to make a profit. Authors pour themselves into their work, only to query for years for the privilege of surrendering creative control, and a hefty financial cut to everyone from publishers, to agents to bookstores. If publishers don’t see a huge payday ahead, chances are they’re not going to be interested in your book. But, the beauty of technology is that it’s democratized how we reach readers, giving self-published authors a pathway around the gatekeepers of old. Self-publishing, or indie publishing as it’s frequently called, empowers authors with full control over the creative process and one hundred percent of the profits, less the retailer cut. I loved working with talented editors, proofreaders and illustrators to make my book come alive — all of which I got to choose for myself. Indie publishing is a lot of work, but it was absolutely the right path for me and it’s something aspiring writers should definitely consider.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I received a referral from a famous author acquaintance to a very well-regarded agent. Top shelf: Donald Maas. I never heard back. And it’s not surprising. That version of my book was so far away from being ready for prime time it’s laughable. Since then, it has been rewritten countless times, gone through beta readers, had a professional developmental edit, proofread, etc. To think that I sent the early version to that famous agent is beyond embarrassing!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My debut novel, Love, Only Better, launches September 28, 2021. I also finished a prequel for the book focusing on the hero of the story from his point of view. That is available for free on my website. Currently, I’m working on the sequel to Love, Only Better which presents the next chapter for the two main characters. The first draft of the sequel is finished, and now the hard work begins! I expect to publish my second book mid-year 2022.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Absolutely. My book centers on the sexual intimacy challenges many women have but are too ashamed to talk about. This silence leaves only 33% of heterosexual women regularly “satisfied” in bed, as compared to 75% of heterosexual men. Women deserve more, but likewise need the tools to ask for what they need from their partners. That’s what I hope to deliver with Love, Only Better: useful information women can use, wrapped in the pages of a fun novel. The main character’s journey mirrors my own life experiences, and I share the lessons I took years accumulating. My goal is to bring this conversation out of the shadows, empower women, and make women’s sexual fulfillment way less taboo to discuss than it is right now.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

That women deserve fulfilling bedroom experiences and should absolutely ask for what they need. It’s an exploration between partners, a skill, really. It takes time to figure out what works for you, but it’s absolutely worth the effort. I pray more women love themselves enough to try.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Always hone your craft. Writing is a process and the more you write, the better writer you’ll become. Seek best practices and skills from people with more experience and apply them to your own writing process, learning what works for you. Understand your genre expectations. Readers have specific expectations regardless of what genre you’re writing. If you want to avoid angering readers, be sure to deliver on key genre tenets. If you’re writing mysteries, solve them. Thrillers? Get the bad guy. Romance? Those require a HFN or HEA: happily for now or a happily ever after. Skip it at your peril. Literary writer? Ensure your prose and theme pack a punch. All genres have expectations. Ensure you know what yours are going into your writing project. Get used to editing. Your first draft is what writers often call the garbage draft. Much of it won’t survive, so don’t get attached to it. Be open to changing anything that doesn’t make the book stronger. Honor no sacred cows. If you’re bad at taking constructive feedback or recognizing faults in your own writing, get ready to work on those skills if you plan to be a published author. Learn the book business. Writing the book is only a small part of becoming an author. There’s editing, proofreading, formatting, category research, cover design, distribution, copyrights, and more. Marketing will be on your plate regardless of how you publish, so buckle up to make sure readers know your book exists and why they should buy it. Write, even when you don’t want to. People think there’s a magic to writing a book. The magic isn’t in the writing, it’s in the finishing. Books won’t write themselves, so get prepared to be disciplined, push through procrastination, and write consistently — even when you’d rather be binge watching something on Netflix or tinkering on Instagram. The difference between a writer and an author is that the author didn’t give up.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Without a doubt, the most beneficial habit I acquired is becoming completely open to critical feedback. Getting defensive and taking negative feedback personally means you likely know the feedback has accurately identified a weakness in your writing. You help no one being stubborn, least of all, yourself. Stay true to your art, of course. But if you keep getting the same feedback over and over, don’t ignore it. Make the change and be better for it.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I love how the masters, Tolstoy and Dostoevsky, introduce characters. They’re alive, having lives and motivations of their own. When they enter the main action, they immediately contribute. They further character development or plot. I love that approach and try to infuse purpose in all my secondary characters.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My novel is my movement starter. If we can help women feel less alone, less shameful, and more empowered to advocate for their needs in the bedroom, our society would be far better off.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Readers can follow me on Instagram @paulettestoutauthor; Facebook @paulettestoutauthor and on Twitter @StoutContent. They can also sign-up for my newsletter at my website: paulettestout.com.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!