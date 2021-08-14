Paula Meyer of Great Loss, Greater Love: “Emotional Resilience”

Emotional Resilience: Emotions or feelings are the avenue of learning and adjusting. Every emotion is important and has a message for us, even those we deem as negative. The actions that we take based on these emotions determines the quality of our life. If we stuff them down, they seed deep into the body and eventually create illness and disease. When we allow ourselves to really feel our emotions, in a productive way, we release that energy out of the body to be transformed into something greater. In that releasing, space is freed up in the body to allow a higher vibrational energy to enter. It’s a giving and receiving process that creates powerful resilience.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Denver CO in 1963, the second of four children. I had a pretty normal childhood, kept busy with ice skating, gymnastics, and cheerleading while spending countless hours at my older brother’s year-round sports activities. We were not an affectionate family, and I grew up being the “quiet, good child” which created life-long challenges with being seen and heard. As my life progressed into adulthood, this inability to be “seen and heard” would play a key role in my relationships, both personal and professional, and ultimately my grief response.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“When you know better, you do better.” Maya Angelou.

For so many years I shamed myself for not doing the right things, for not speaking up, for shrinking back. I blamed my relationships for my challenges. When I finally realized through many years of spiritual work, that while most all of us do the best we can with what we know in each moment, the game changer is that when we can become aware and educated from our mistakes, we can do better the next time. And when we can allow that mercy to ourselves and everyone else, by replacing shame with compassion, life takes on a much deeper meaning and allows us to emerge stronger and more resilient.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Calming Energy: I have a gift of the ability to stay calm regardless of the chaos happening around me. This served me extremely well producing 135 global events in my former job, by knowing that demonstrating this calming energy allows others to recalibrate and adjust, which opens up doors to higher opportunities and outcomes.

Compassion: It took me many years to develop true and authentic compassion, and the ultimate test was the last year of my husband’s life. As I became his caregiver, having to do all the things that I so disliked in caring for sick people, in addition to even more squeamish things such as trach care, tube feedings, tumor cleansing & dressing, and then ultimately watching someone you love so severely ravaged and diminished by cancer, I found a level of being that I didn’t know I had in me.

Vulnerability: One of the things that most people struggle with is asking for help. I was on the extreme end of that, feeling that it was dangerous to appear weak and vulnerable. However, one of the best gifts of the experience with Gary was learning to surrender to love, to allow people to help, to say “yes” and being open to receive. I also learned that in refusing an offer of help, we not only do a disservice to ourselves, but we deny the gift of the experience of giving to someone else.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was getting to the place where it was blatantly clear that death was coming for my husband, that we had run out of options. The worst thing was him dying.

How did you react in the short term?

I was so consumed with avoiding that idea, that I pushed everything down and carried on like “normal”. I focused all my attention on taking care of him and doing my job and pushed all the feelings down.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

During my year of travel, I worked on the art of being present, not physically, but emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. Every day I looked for these three things, which helped me stay present: 1. Something to be grateful for, 2. Something to laugh about, 3. Something Divine. Taking the time to physically look for these three things, and then journaling about it, also helped me to deepen my connection to Mother Nature and Spirit/God.

I also took it to the next level by looking for the gifts that loss brings, by finding examples of new and different things that I had learned and experienced since the loss happened.

Then, doing something DIFFERENT every day, in order to create a pattern interrupt that allowed for new ideas, new thoughts, and new opportunities to emerge.

And most importantly connection. Connecting with people that are vibrating at the same rate or higher than me. That allows me to become the ‘new me’ with people that don’t know the ‘old me’. And witnessing and rising above through mirroring their actions and behaviors.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Grief is something that we have to live with every day, because in the action of losing something important, there are always reminders of that loss. However, by making the daily effort to learn from the experience and finding the gift in it, we develop resilience. And as the waves of grief come, over time they lessen in power. Now when grief arises, I can remember the good things, the happy times, the great experiences, and actually smile and laugh instead of becoming depressed. Sadness is still there, but it’s not as heavy a burden. Now the power is mine to direct, rather than grief directing it for me.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Finding the gift! I passionately believe that no matter the magnitude of the loss or tragedy, there is ALWAYS a gift. A pearl of wisdom, a lesson learned, a bridge crossed, that makes you a better person after the tragedy. You will be a better person for it IF YOU DO THE WORK.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I intuitively knew that traveling would help me to create the ‘new me’ as it would put me in environments where I could practice this new version. I had several dear friends who offered me their homes to stay in, places such as The Netherlands, Spain, Mexico, Australia, Phoenix, and New York. Some gave me the space for my own, others also pampered my soul. It was an amazing gift that I had to choose to receive! And I will be forever grateful to them.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Every day I ‘flip the story’! We are NOT defined by our traumas and losses. And the way we grieve is NOT based on the traumas and losses, but rather on how we have been conditioned. Whatever your state of being before the trauma or loss, is going to be the same state of being that you grieve with. If you were a victim before, you will grieve as a victim. If you were a go-getter before, you are more likely to grieve with a positive attitude and look for support. If you hid your feelings before, you will probably grieve in silence and not seek support. We have to do the hard internal work on ourselves, if we are to move through our losses. Otherwise, we will keep bringing in the same type of people and experiences that keep us locked in our patterns.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

My biggest epiphany was the power of my voice. Gary and I both had challenges all our lives using our voices, speaking our truth, just allowing our voices to be heard even to ourselves and each other. We believed his cancer was a direct result of stifling that volatile energy in his throat, not allowing it to pass through. The essence of my book is about the power of our voices and the magnitude of that power, whether we use it or not. Writing the book was a vehicle for me to share my story, actually record it for others to hear it, allow myself to hear it, and to also share Gary’s story which he was never able to do while alive.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Physical Body: Through my grieving process, I realized how important my physical body is. That it’s my tuning fork, my dashboard to what’s going on with me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I learned to listen to my body’s cues: aches, pains, stress, injuries, illness, gut feelings, and intuition. And then to thank my body for the nudge, ask it what it needs from me, how I can help, and then most importantly taking action. My body has learned to trust that I will honor and respond, which has increased my awareness of the gut feelings and intuitions that it sends me. This gives me the opportunity to head off any injuries, illness, or disease in my body. We are equal partners on our journey.

Mindset: We have to become aware of the thoughts and beliefs that are swirling around in our minds, and the consequences of allowing the negative ones to be in control. We have been carrying many of these beliefs from childhood and it’s important to review them and determine if they are still serving us now. Understanding the power of the meaning we give to our experiences that shape our lives is also crucial. Awareness and understanding grants us the power to change it.

Emotional Resilience: Emotions or feelings are the avenue of learning and adjusting. Every emotion is important and has a message for us, even those we deem as negative. The actions that we take based on these emotions determines the quality of our life. If we stuff them down, they seed deep into the body and eventually create illness and disease. When we allow ourselves to really feel our emotions, in a productive way, we release that energy out of the body to be transformed into something greater. In that releasing, space is freed up in the body to allow a higher vibrational energy to enter. It’s a giving and receiving process that creates powerful resilience.

Spiritual Connection: We all have a connection available to us from a higher power, whether you call that God, Allah, Jehovah, Buddha, Spirit, Universe, or Higher Self. It’s a loving, benevolent, high vibrational being that is always available to us, always has our backs, and loves us unconditionally. Tapping into this source is critical if you want to create the highest version of you. When we connect, we can see things more clearly, perhaps gain a little understanding about difficult experiences, and hone our intuitive ability. Intuition is the way that Spirit speaks to us. It can be signs from the external world, or it can be felt intuitively in our body. A simple daily practice does wonders for us!

Inner Child: We all have that original, youthful, playful essence that brought us into this life. It may have experienced a totally wonderful childhood, it may have experienced a somewhat dysfunctional but still happy childhood, or it may have experienced a challenging and volatile childhood. Regardless of your childhood experience, that happy Inner Child still exists. I’ve found that connecting with my Inner Child has helped me to bring back joy, spontaneity, and laughter back into my life. Loving our wounded Inner Child back into its original essence is so important. I keep a photo of me, about 4 years old, by my bedside. It’s a great daily reminder to honor that part of me and let her know that I love her and will always take care of her.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Everyday Reverence: Have a GLaD Day: Gratitude, Laughter, Divine

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Elizabeth Gilbert: I loved her book and the accompanying movie Eat, Pray, Love and her book Big Magic. I saw her speak for the first time at the International Women’s Summit in Phoenix in March 2019. She shared about losing her partner Raya and allowing mercy for ourselves, and it really resonated with my experience with losing Gary. I then saw her on an interview with Marie Forleo and she shared how creativity is the key to grieving. That really struck a chord with me, and I began incorporating being creative daily, in large and small ways. She’s an amazing writer, speaker, and storyteller who personifies resilience and joy.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

