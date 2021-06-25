Paula Floyd of Headkount: “People Matter”

…I’m fortunate to be a part of a collective effort of founders and leaders in the beauty industry to support the growth of majority BIPOC-owned small clean beauty businesses. We are coming together to provide education, network mentorship and opportunity to help accelerate BIPOC entrepreneurs.

A sales and education executive with over 25 years of experience at beauty brands such as MAC, Benefit, and more, Paula Floyd is a leading authority on beauty at retail. Having spent her career driving sales growth for companies with revenues spanning from 1M dollars to 1.5B dollars, Paula has inspired and led sales organizations ranging from small to as large as 7500+ people under her leadership for world-renowned prestige brands. Paula put her passion for beauty and her love and respect for people to work and launched Headkount.

Headkount offers an alternative option that allows brands to scale nationally and quickly without the overhead that comes with an in-house field team. Headkount does all of the heavy lifting associated with driving retail, including a field education team, account management, operations, and an experienced head of sales to help drive brand retail strategy. Most importantly, Headkount’s team of dedicated beauty educators creates and cements invaluable relationships with their customers and retail partners, and eliminates the need to continually scout, hire, and train new in-house staff for a position with a notoriously high turnover rate.

Less than 18 months after launch and pausing through COVID-19, Headkount has grown well beyond first-year predictions, and Paula is sought out by high-profile beauty executives and founders across the country.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ever since I was a young girl, I loved makeup and clay masks. My mother didn’t have much interest in beauty products, only lipstick, so I taught myself and experimented with Merle Norman, Mary Kay and scouring Avon catalogs. In my early twenties, I was at a party where someone showed me a cute little pot of concealer that read M.A.C on the lid. I never heard of the brand, in fact most people hadn’t at that time. A week later I was interviewing with an international beauty distributor, little did I know they distributed MAC in the US, they thought I’d be a great fit and hired me on the spot. That was when I fell in love with the industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Late in my career, I accepted a role outside of the beauty industry. I took the job because I was mostly excited about the opportunity to make more money. Unfortunately, this clouded my ability to evaluate whether the company was aligned with my values or not. It led me to pause and do some soul searching. Taking that job was the worst decision I made and soon after, I started Headkount.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Early on in my career, I worked for a small beauty startup, our sales were ramping up fast, which then led to an acquisition. The founder said, a successful modern brand was based on 3P’s, great Products, sold in the right Place by amazing People. The competition was heating up, brands were copying us fast. My role at the time was to lead the field sales and education team. My number one priority was to retain our talent. That’s when I turned up the volume and started to listen to my team, I challenged myself to be a better leader. This is the biggest lesson that I have taken with me at every brand, invest. In your people, when you lose people you lose momentum, when you keep people you gain momentum. Whoever said people are disposable are wrong, people are everything!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been led by some of the best beauty icons in the business, all of which taught me what I know today, I’d have a hard time choosing one. I launched Headkount three months before Covid, we had just signed our third client and we were thrilled. In March 2020, Covid hit, stores closed and we were dead in the water. I did not know what to do, so I called my clients one by one and offered them a refund and cancelation of their contract. Every single one of my clients declined my offer, they rode it out with me, supported us and together we are coming back stronger than before. To say I am grateful to these clients is an understatement.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

100% of the top 20 prestige beauty brands invest in a sales and education field team. With the recent influx of indie brands, how can start ups even those poised for greatness afford the massive time and cost it takes to assemble a team? Headkount, reinvented the way beauty brands scale at retail and use an outsourcing model at a fraction of cost. Our team of highly skilled Beauty Educators get into stores fast, they execute the strategy and get results. We roll up the results and review with our client. How do we see it impact our clients? Our clients are able to grow nationwide at a speed that would be difficult to achieve on their own, while gaining market share by accelerating their brick-and-mortar sales.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

1. Women Led Startup Beauty Brands — I love seeing so many women led start up beauty brands, consumers can see someone that looks like them, makes products for them plus it inspires women of all ages that they can start their own business too.

2. Accessibility — Drugstores and grocery stores have upped their game. I recently walked into a drug store. I was amazed by their assortment and beautiful merchandising. They looked like a specialty retailer.

3. Consumers Get to Choose the Narrative, social media has given consumers a peer-to-peer experience, they have knowledge and insight like never before, they get to choose the narrative versus the brand.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1. Cruelty Free, we need to stop testing on animals for the purpose of making a beauty product. There is no reason good enough to support why a brand chooses to test on animals. It’s that simple. This is why, Headkount works with Cruelty Free Brands only, it’s our way of choosing beauty.

2. Our industry has a responsibility to reduce waste, many companies are reducing their usage of single use samples- one beauty retailer has taken a bold stance to discontinue the use of samples altogether. — a big high five to them.

3. To do away with altering/filter images, suggesting we should look perfect after purchasing beauty products, beauty products should help us feel more confident. Using a filter to get perfection does the exact opposite.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

I’m obsessed with products and I’m a true beauty junkie, but I’ve stopped looking less outside and started to look within. Learning to love yourself and help others is the best beauty tip I’ve got!

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Disrupt & Buy Cupcakes

We sponsored an event; I was frustrated with how little we were acknowledged by the event team. During a break, my partner and I drove to a bakery, we bought every cupcake in the shop, (the shop owner was happy), we drove back and asked the event coordinator if I could make a quick announcement. I grabbed the mic, introduced myself and Headkount — it was game changing. You need awareness before you succeed.

2. People Matter

Today many consumers want to know who the Founder is and what’s their story. Recently, I attended a brand acquisition workshop. I was pleasantly surprised when the speaker said “good people matter” and that it plays a key role in whether an investor will pursue a brand or not.

3. Launch With Speed

We see more and more new brands succeed. Unlike a legacy most of these brands move fast, they have less decision makers or less cooks in the kitchen. If I were a legacy brand today, I would review every process, turn it upside down and put together a strategy that requires them to move with speed.

4. Help Others Rise

I’m fortunate to be a part of a collective effort of founders and leaders in the beauty industry to support the growth of majority BIPOC-owned small clean beauty businesses. We are coming together to provide education, network mentorship and opportunity to help accelerate BIPOC entrepreneurs.

5. Give a Sh*t

No explanation needed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe there’s a massive number of people who suffer from mental illness, most suffer in silence. I know this first hand as family members, very close to me, are suffering today. There are few resources for people who are privileged, let alone for people who are not. Without a doubt, I believe this to be one of the biggest problems we face today. How does a family with a mentally ill family member cope and get help? Where do they go? How do they pay for it? I don’t have the answers, but we are going to try to help in some way through a Headkount foundation we are launching in 2022.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do the next right thing” pretty much sums it up for me. It requires me to think all the way through a situation before making a decision, like how will this impact people in my life, myself, my business or my community?”

