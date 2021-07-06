Paula Allen of LifeWorks: “Mental health is really important right now”

Mental health is really important right now. The last thing you want to do is to continue to marginalize people. Make sure language is inclusive and your services have a continuum of support. Make sure you allow people to have a personalized experience with what you offer and that you are accepting of their individual situations.

As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing Paula Allen.

Paula Allen is the Global Leader, Research and Total Wellbeing and a Senior Vice- President at LifeWorks, formerly Morneau Shepell. In this role she manages the research agenda for LifeWorks, which includes primary research conducted by LifeWorks, exploratory data science, research collaborations and meta-analyses. Given her focus on industry-leading research, Paula also leads LifeWorks thought leadership and is co-chair of the organization’s product and innovation strategy.

Paula is focused on the current and emerging issues that impact health and productivity and related costs. Her scope includes all areas of wellbeing — social, physical, financial and mental. She is also a well-recognized expert in all areas of workplace mental health, learning strategies, disability management and drug plan management. She designed and led the most comprehensive employer response to the H1N1 pandemic and is currently LifeWorks’s business response and resource lead for the COVID-19 pandemic. She also works directly with many of Canada’s leading organizations.

Paula is a member of the Women’s College Hospital’s Board of Directors, a member of the Virtual Learning Advisory Board consulting to the public sector’s post-secondary online learning strategy, was co-chair of Civic Action’s Champions Council on workplace mental health, was part of the Income Security Working Group providing advice to the Ontario Government on issues relating to disability and income support, and sits on several research and strategy advisory boards that address issues ranging from e-mental health solutions to substance abuse in the workplace.

Paula completed undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Toronto in psychological research and neuropsychological testing and clinical intervention. She has more than 20 years of experience relating to workplace research, product development and operational leadership that spans the range of EFAP, Workplace Learning, Attendance and Disability Management and Health and Benefits Consulting.

Paula is a sought-after speaker by organizations, national media and at conferences for her knowledge and expertise in current issues and the future direction of health, wellbeing, productivity and related risk management.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’ve always been inherently curious and interested in solving unique and complex problems. The turning point that led me to pursue my career path was the first time I saw an image of a brain that was exposed to varying levels of stress. As the brain continued to be exposed to extreme stress, the structure of it changed. That was a turning point in how I looked stress and mental health issues. It helped me understand that mental health was a brain health issue and to see how fragile mental health can be. Learning more about mental health to help people became my passion, and it still is today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I look back, one specific instance stands out that changed the way I pursued my chosen profession. Early in my career, I had a boss who once said to me, “I wish you could see yourself the way I see you. I sometimes sense that you feel you shouldn’t be the leader in the room, and that is frustrating.” That was a shock — it felt like a compliment, though said in an angry way because he was frustrated. It helped me realize that I was holding myself back because of my own self-perception. That hit me hard — in a positive way — and I started to think maybe I should begin to look at myself differently even if it felt extremely uncomfortable. I was grateful for that boost. It ended up being a pivotal moment in my career development.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Sometimes we forget just how much human beings need other people. It’s how humans are built. That contact and our relationships keep us going. Very often, when you’re working hard, are under pressure or just feeling especially drained, the normal response is to isolate yourself. However, isolating yourself is sometimes not the best course of action for these feelings. The antidote to human stress is social support, connecting with others and feeling a sense of belonging with other people. It doesn’t take much to let these important parts of life go by the wayside when we’re feeling crunched. It’s about how you prioritize and how you invest in people. Things like showing gratitude and recognizing others can help that other person, and that effort can actually change your brain in a way that helps your own resilience. It’s so important for us to realize that. You cannot really manage all the stressors we deal with daily and thrive and avoid burnout all by yourself. It is restorative to have relationships and not to de-prioritize them, but instead to invest in gratitude and develop relationships that way.

It’s also important to keep things in perspective. I am very engaged in my work. I love my work but it’s a job, not my life. My life takes precedence over my job always. As high a priority as it is, at the end of the day, you cannot do your job if you are not doing well in your personal life. It’s important to take care of yourself.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Culture is defined by norms. And those norms are based on the behavior of people. It goes without saying that people gravitate toward good things more than the bad. We have all heard people say, “fake it till you make it” or “dress for the job you want.” Similarly, with culture, you should behave like a person who works in a great culture, even if you don’t. Be that person. It doesn’t matter how toxic that culture is. If you lead like a person who works in a great culture, people will be drawn to it like moths to a light. If you focus on your own behavior, you can influence others.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Not so much a quote but definitely a life lesson to live by — my dad used to say there are three key responsibilities that you can’t really let go of in life (1) Take responsibility for yourself; (2) Never harm others; (3) Always try your best to make things better, even it’s hard. His words and advice have guided my life and my career.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Step 1: Anything that’s strategically important must come from the top of the organization. I strongly believe that mental wellness in an organization cannot be ground-up but must be top-down, and then you can create a groundswell. We’ve seen CEOs taking an active role in communicating the importance of mental health and wellbeing, and visibly showing empathy. That helps people feel valued, understood and less isolated in their struggles.

Step 2: Acknowledge that people have different situations to deal with, that everybody does not have the same challenge. Essentially, this appreciation normalizes the idea that everyone is on a journey. Individuals might need more or less help, but everyone benefits from some form of guidance or support in which the organization has a role. It is important to hear from the people about what’s important to them in that organization. The way to do that is to create a two-way dialogue. That comes from everyday conversations, but also from surveys to help understand very specific issues, where people are, what they need and what’s meaningful to them, as well as determining what is challenging for people. Then the organization can shape itself accordingly.

Step 3: Another key is to equip managers with support because this is essential for the whole workplace. Most people experience their work and organization through their manager. If managers aren’t in a good place, that trickles down. Or if they don’t know what a healthy workplace looks like, they’ll never be able to achieve it. Very often a knowledge gap exists between what managers are expected to do and the information they have available to them. They need the tools to succeed, the training to know what do to when people are in a difficult place or crisis, and the knowledge about how to intervene appropriately.

Step 4: Address stigma. Leadership from the CEO and providing manager training will address it to some extent. But stigma is significant and difficult to move. People have built this up in their minds from childhood, so it doesn’t flip right away. It requires ongoing messages, information about what mental health wellbeing means, so they don’t feel like it’s associated with a certain group of people or that it is a sign of weakness. The only way to address this is with intense information and communication and also setting a tone of inclusiveness in your culture.

Step 5: Don’t marginalize already marginalized groups. If you have an image of what employees are like and think about employees in a certain way, you might assume everyone fits that mold. That each personal situation and motivation and challenges are basically the same. That approach is too convenient. Mental health is really important right now. The last thing you want to do is to continue to marginalize people. Make sure language is inclusive and your services have a continuum of support. Make sure you allow people to have a personalized experience with what you offer and that you are accepting of their individual situations.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

True, they are not yet commonplace. Step one (CEO engagement) had not been commonplace but it has increased probably tenfold since the pandemic began, which is great. But tenfold is an increase on a small level of engagement. We need to support the CEOs. Those I’ve been speaking to have more empathy than people believe, but don’t know what to do with it. So how an organization functions, how important employee wellbeing is to employee engagement, to business and to financial materiality. Leaders are starting to get that intuitively. But the steps I just listed are not inherently understood by everyone. And there are some extra steps that are important for each specific industry. Some industries have extraordinary stressors, such as customer service demands, dealing with social services, dealing with children or supporting front-line workers. When dealing with horrible employee strains, employers could use a guide on dealing with everything I listed, but also the unique strains that their employees feel as a result of the industry they are in.

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious and having other mental health issues? Can you explain?

Put yourself in the position of the person. If you’re feeling compromised from a mental health point of view, you feel extremely isolated, even if you have people around you, you can feel like you are the only person going through this, and it’s a horrible burden. Many people feel inadequate as well, and self-blame or feel others blame them. They expect to be challenged on why they haven’t taken action — why they haven’t sought counseling. Often people feel they just don’t have the energy. Even without other barriers, that sense of emotional exhaustion can prevent them from doing some very simple things, much less something that feels new or scary.

If you see someone struggling, it is very important to show them caring and acceptance. Listen to them and be there for them. You don’t have to be a counselor. But having social support and knowing someone is in your corner to help you take steps toward getting help will wrap around the world twice in terms of its value.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

Go back to the basics. When you talk about keeping yourself physically healthy, you talk about a balance of exercise, diet and managing risks, etc. The exact same model can be applied from a mental health point of view. Balance-of-experience is important, and this pandemic took the balance away from our lives. All fun, distractions and a variety of experiences were narrowed tremendously, and that really impacts us. Each person should consciously plan something for their day that gives a sense of accomplishment, something fun and some social contact to feel a sense of belonging. Do something that stretches you in a different way than work does, that might be creative or a personal challenge. Think about the types of things you’d create for a child’s healthy childhood. You’d never want a child just doing schoolwork, then meditating or watching TV. They need a variety of experiences, and the same is true for adults.

Allow yourself to be creative as a mental stretch that represents the counterpart to physical exercise. Thinking in a different way, having a new experience outside your routine, a little challenge to give you a sense of learning. Research shows people who have that type of challenge a curiosity can protect themselves from dementia and Alzheimer’s. It’s important to give yourself that healthy foundation. And also to protect yourself in responding to risk. If you know something is damaging and toxic for you, you need to deal with it. If a strain is too much and throws you off balance, you should get help, just as you would for a sprained ankle. You don’t want to prolong the suffering or take the chance of it having a long-term impact. If you get professional help early, you can prevent long-term impact.

Do you use any meditation, breathing or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

Meditation, breathing and mind-calming exercises are powerful for a lot of people who find a lot of value in them. That has never been part of my personal strategy. For me, what calms my mind is to trigger my own curiosity about something. If I feel stressed about something, then I explore. I might explore something about what I’m stressed about to calm down, or something completely different. There are times when exploring doesn’t work because I don’t have the energy for that, so I reach out to family and friends. Those things calm me down. I’ve tried meditation that has worked temporarily, but the strongest things for me are active and help me get into a different mindset.

This activity resets your mind. When your mind is stressed, you can ruminate in a path unless something intercepts it. For some that’s meditation. But people should know they don’t need to follow one path to reset themselves.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

There are two:

Good to Great — A lot of good points are in the book. What resonated with me was that, as a decision-maker in business, it is important to surround yourself with the right people and then figure out what seat on the bus they fit into. Find the right personal characteristics you can trust and that brings the right energy and vision. Those characteristics should be specific to the strengths you need while remaining inclusive. The right professional skill or ability can more easily be acquired. But if you don’t have the right person, no matter how qualified they are, they won’t have the great results.

Sanity, Madness and the Family — This psychology book articulated how someone’s environment can change how their brain works. It shows how the way people judge you and conflicting information can destroy the possibility of your being successful. Years before gaslighting was a thing, it described what that does to the human mind. It was set in a family context, but applies to a business context, too. It clearly showed how culture can create illness.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

1 — Fundamentally, I believe society can’t function well unless we do the right thing for children. We’ve under-educated the educators, parents and society about what’s important for the mental wellbeing of children, and we continuously pay the price. From birth, it’s important to know what’s healthy and unhealthy. I would create greater awareness in society about what that is.

2 — I’d love to see a system of business or experiment where people were allowed to work, achieve and create without fear. Most if not all disfunction comes from fear. People lash out, become cynical, withdraw or withhold information. Look back on conflicts, you can see it begins with fear. Even when we see people do terrible things, it’s often fear- and anger-based. It may be super utopian, but I wonder what it would be like if a group people faced a task and somehow their biggest fears were put to rest in that process. This can relate to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs that each relate to key fears — physiological, safety, love, belonging, social esteem. They can be seen as financial security, loss of job, ridicule and lack of validation for our ideas, or loss of social status. Fundamentally we fear we will lose something important to us. There is evidence that it makes a difference. Google’s Project Aristotle found that the most successful teams were those that felt psychologically safe.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

I would encourage you to visit the following:

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!