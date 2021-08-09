Paul Scianna of Empowering Punch: “Drink 10–18 cups of water a day based on your weight”

Drink 10–18 cups of water a day based on your weight. If you’re under 150 lbs., shoot for at least 10 cups, if you’re over 150, get as close as you can to 18 cups. Water keeps you hydrated, satiated, energized and aids in preventing cravings.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paul Scianna.

Paul Scianna, owner of Empowering Punch, is the go-to guru when it comes to wanting to evolve your lifestyle. He is a former professional boxer turned personal trainer that has changed countless lives for the better when it comes to fitness and sustainable weight loss. Paul is ready to transform countless more individuals by guiding them towards a healthier lifestyle, one they deserve and one that will last for years to come.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I have been in love with the sport of boxing for as long as I can remember. My grandfather put a pair of gloves on me when I was 3, and immediately, I felt invincible. Ironically, as I was always small for my age, I often got picked on due to my stature. Dealing with that inferiority complex, my insecurities skyrocketed, and school became a constant struggle. Always feeling behind or judged, my anxiety and lack of focus continued to get the best of me. I was far from invincible.

Now, at the gym … that’s a different story. The boxing gym was my sanctuary, my confidence, my invincibility. Boxing is you against you. And you, and only you, can seal the fate of what happens when that bell rings. How hard are you going to hit the bag today? How fast and how strong? Who or what are you going to let into your mind to affect the outcome? That is what I love the most about boxing. Most people cannot comprehend their true potential until they are forced to dig deep into the depths of their being to fight for what they want.

Boxing has an invaluable “Miyagi” effect in that it subconsciously strengthens from the inside out. Yes, we use it for sport and exercise, but the results my clients have attained from boxing workouts far surpass the aesthetics.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I’d have to say my dad. As simple as it may sound, I can always remember him telling me that I can do, or be anything I want, if I set my mind to it. He knew I had anxieties and insecurities as a child, so he just kept reinforcing that with me to the point where I started believing it myself. Now I instill that same confidence into my clients everyday and watch as they blossom into new and improved versions of themselves. At one point or another, every one of my clients has told me that I believed in them more than they believed in themselves. So, I guess I’m just paying it forward.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Well, it’s certainly not funny from a business standpoint but an interesting fact is that when we first opened, we were targeting the wrong clientele. Our studio is about 6000 sq. ft. and has a 20×20 regulation boxing ring that we use for class. Our initial client base was primarily made up of seasoned athletes because boxing can be such an intense workout. Weight loss clients or beginners were usually intimidated by the appearance of the studio (mainly the ring) and only joined from a referral. So, our advertising dollars were spent marketing to “fitness people”.

As we got more established and known, the word was out about how quickly our clients would get results. One of the biggest reasons people fail at weight loss (besides having the wrong guidance) is that they don’t see results fast enough. They do workouts they hate, such as being bored to tears on a treadmill going nowhere, and after a week or two, they throw in the towel from pure frustration.

Boxing is an amazing workout for any one and the beauty is that it’s conducive for any shape or size. I’ve trained people over 400 lbs. and had them boxing in their living rooms. You can go at your own pace and get to hit things! Weight loss clients loved that they could physically do the workout. It made them feel accomplished and they soon learned they found a workout that they enjoyed, which is critical.

Our programs are all custom-built, so they work for anyone regardless of their fitness goals but after seeing the magnitude of the impact we were having on anyone struggling with weight, we quickly changed our marketing. Our current client base is comprised of about 90% weight loss clients and the transformation stories are through the roof!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Intention without discipline creates delusion. Intention with discipline creates success.” Growing up as an athlete, discipline played a huge role for me. I was always a small kid, so I had to work harder than most if I wanted to be the best. I carried that work ethic with me in business and how I train my clients because everything about being successful in health and fitness boils down to discipline. You can have the best intentions in the world but if you don’t have the discipline and the mindset to implement or execute those intentions, you’ll never be successful. The quote just lends itself perfectly to the world of fitness and living a healthy lifestyle.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We’ve recently launched a Weight Loss Academy. It’s a semester-long course where we teach clients everything, they need to know to not only lose a significant amount of weight, but more importantly, keep it off. We teach a different module every week covering every aspect of fitness and nutrition that you need to learn to be able to continue on your own and maintain a healthy weight. The program digs deep into the psychology and mindset of overeating, self-sabotaging, understanding your eating triggers and identifying your ‘why’. You have a designated personal trainer that literally speaks to you every day to keep you on track and motivated and ensure you have a thorough understanding of the week’s training module. You learn how to build your own meal plan, how to determine your proper caloric levels as well as your macro breakdowns. The best part about this program is that you learn by doing. Most students lose between 30–40 lbs., some have lost 50 plus lbs. It includes a custom nutrition plan, unlimited fitness classes (either in-person or live virtual), full access to our EP app which houses hundreds of workout videos, access to a private FB group that only your classmates and instructors are in and weekly zoom calls with the instructor or trainer to discuss the week’s module and anything else that you may need help with.

Our students graduate from this course as a different person. They have a completely different body image, self-esteem, self-confidence and a strong desire to keep going on their new journey because they know they can now do it on their own. The fear and frustration of failure is no longer an issue because they’ve achieved great results, finally tasted real success and have learned how to incorporate the necessary healthy habits to sustain a healthy weight and lifestyle.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Being a professional boxer and athlete most of my life, I’ve taken my body from a skinny, small, insecure adolescent to a hulking 210 lb. collegiate football player, then dropping down to a 147 lb. elite level professional boxer. I’ve been through the emotional journey myself of gaining and losing weight over the years, so I know how to coach my clients through those aspects when they arise throughout their journeys. I have gained and lost well over 2000 pounds in my career, so I’m extremely versed in how and why different foods affect the body. I’m very much a “walk-the-walk” guy and always lead by example. I never ask a client to do something that I can’t do or haven’t tried. I always test everything on myself first — whether it’s a new workout, new nutrition program, new vitamin — anything — to make sure I’m properly advising as to the most effective and efficient ways to achieve their goals.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight starts with being able to accomplish basic daily tasks without pain, lack of breath and feeling fatigue. If you can’t complete simple tasks like walking up a flight of stairs without getting winded or touch your toes because your belly is in the way, it’s fair to say you’re not at a healthy weight. There are of course standard BMI (Body Mass Index) charts that illustrate healthy weight ranges for your height, however they don’t account for the amount of muscle on your body which for some, can be somewhat misleading. We like to use bodyfat percentages in addition to the scale as a guide to have a more complete picture of a healthy body composition.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

There are standard BMI charts which is what doctors use to make that determination. Again, muscle can play a big role in that number being skewed depending on the stature of your body. Simply getting on a scale and looking up your weight on the Body Mass Index is certainly the easiest, most general way. Having your body fat tested and looking at both of those numbers together is more accurate but may not be accessible to everyone. Most gyms are willing to test your body fat percentage and show you the ratings scale so you can see where you rank.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being overweight puts additional stress on not only your internal organs but also your bones and joints. Your body isn’t made to carry excess additional weight so joints or disks get damaged more easily from the excess stress over time. The same holds true internally. The visceral (internal) fat around your organs begins to crowd and almost suffocate them, which starts leading to circulation and heart problems, stroke, or breathing problems, just to name a few. In addition to physical conditions, being overweight has a significant mental effect that can cause depression, anxiety and poor self-esteem.

When you’re underweight, malnutrition is usually accompanying which causes all sorts of vitamin and mineral deficiencies which can cause excessive fatigue, dizziness, brain “fog”, and mood swings in addition to conditions such as anemia, osteoporosis, compromised immune function and even fertility issues.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

“In contrast” pretty much nails it on the head. Maintaining a healthy body weight relieves the excess stress on your internal and external body. Stopping the yo-yo dieting is a huge benefit as taking your body weight up and down into unhealthy levels over and over again can begin to wreak havoc. You sleep better and have more restful sleep, better mental clarity, more energy throughout the day, consistent blood sugar levels and strong, healthy bones.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Rule #1. Do not eat a fat and a carb in the same meal. Fats and carbs have the highest amount of calories per volume so when you combine them, you don’t get to eat enough to fill you up without exceeding your caloric intake. And, combining fat with sugar (the carbs), causes you to crave more sweets which always gets you in trouble.

Rule #2. Drink 10–18 cups of water a day based on your weight. If you’re under 150 lbs., shoot for at least 10 cups, if you’re over 150, get as close as you can to 18 cups.

Water keeps you hydrated, satiated, energized and aids in preventing cravings.

Rule #3. Eat a minimum of 4 times a day. Use common sense and eat healthy, clean foods — not fast food — and you won’t overeat. Use the tip, “don’t stuff — don’t starve” , and if you’re fueling your body with whole, nutritious foods, your body will tell you when it’s time to eat again.

Rule #4. Get at least 5000 steps in daily. You don’t have to do crazy amount of intense cardio, but you do need to move your body. You don’t have to do it all at once. Take every opportunity you get to take more steps. Don’t look for the closest parking spot, always use the stairs, do a few more laps around the office or the mall. The steps will add up and pay off.

And Rule #5 is to keep a journal for the week. In my opinion, this is the most valuable tool in the fitness industry. If done correctly, this will be the key to your success, every time. Be sure to write down what you eat and drink, when, how much of it, how many steps each day and lastly, how long you sleep. Be honest and accurate because if you cheat, you’re only cheating yourself. If done correctly and consistently, your journal will end up being your roadmap to success. When you write everything down, any time the scale isn’t going in the right direction, you have journal to troubleshoot and see where you went off track.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Education is the first part. They have to learn and understand why and how their body reacts to both food and exercise. Most people “think” they are doing all the right things but, that’s just not the case. Learning even the slightest of tweaks to both fitness and nutrition can yield huge impacts.

The second part is consistency. Being consistent is what prevents the yo-yo cycles and allows your body to maintain a healthy weight. This is the exact reason why diets don’t work. They are never consistent habits. You can’t cut out sugar or fat or carbs or whatever, forever. These are all only short-term fixes. Incorporating healthy habits like regular activity and clean, nutritious foods into your lifestyle is the key to successful, sustainable weight loss.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Fad diets. As mentioned above, people can’t live on a diet because it’s miserable and not conducive for living a full and enjoyable life.

All or nothing. Many try to go so restrictive with dieting or so intense with a new workout that they crash and burn. They are starving and so sore they can’t move which are both completely discouraging.

Not getting expert advice. We hear this all the time…’my neighbor told me to do “XYZ” diet or “XYZ” workout because it worked for them” …. Not all bodies are created equal so what works for one may not work for another. Perfect example is the husband trying to train the wife with his bodybuilder workout. Pretty soon she’s ‘growing’ instead of shrinking and can’t figure out why. Investing in some expert advice instead of wasting money on internet diet pills and weight loss scams is something most don’t consider.

2. The errors are everything listed above. They set themselves up for failure because they aren’t following a suitable plan with realistic expectations which results in them not seeing results. The outcome is they’re miserable, exhausted and not seeing results, so they get frustrated and quit.

3. Get advice from an expert. Everyone goes to a doctor when something is wrong with their health, they don’t ask a neighbor. Getting on the proper program that teaches them how to exercise correctly and how to make the proper adjustments to their daily nutrition is a sure way to succeed. Learning how and what to do and staying consistent with the new healthy habits always paves the road for success.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Education and lack of reference. People “know” to eat more vegetables, but they don’t know why or what the consequences can be. More importantly, they don’t know the benefits. We see it every day. A new client that hates working out, hates vegetables, hates drinking water, etc.…Once they get on our program and see how easily little things can be tweaked in their daily routine, they are much more receptive to change. Then, once they’ve been on it and realize how much better they feel and sleep and function, they want to do it on their own. Most people that struggle with their weight — especially those that were overweight at a young age, have no reference of feeling or looking better because living that type of lifestyle is all they’ve ever known. It’s harder to convince someone in that scenario because they’ve never had any success and are extremely skeptical that something will actually work for them.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

We start all our clients on our 5 Fail Proof Tips. They are basic, easy-to-follow, steps that anyone can do and easily incorporate into their daily schedule. It’s an easy way to teach proper nutrition without overwhelming them with counting calories and weighing food. The harder a program is to follow or the more effort it takes, the higher the probability of the client falling off. We make our programs as simple to follow as possible to allow for quick, small wins like losing 3 lbs. the first week just by following the 5 tips. When skeptical, frustrated clients get to achieve small wins with minimal effort or disruption to their normal schedule, their mindset starts to shift and they begin believing there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I don’t want this to sound like a sales pitch, but I would inspire them to get some sort of comprehensive education about fitness and nutrition. I’ll say it again because it’s important to drive home, education plays a vital role in being successful with sustainable weight loss, which is exactly why we created a weight loss academy. Everyone goes to school to get educated in some way to better their lives. Why would you not get properly educated on the one thing you only have one shot at — you having a healthy body?

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Tony Robbins. Positive mindset is an enormous factor in our business. We heavily prioritize teaching our clients how to believe in themselves and Tony Robbins is the king when it comes to the power of positivity… I’ve been following him since I was a teenager.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.empoweringpunch.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.