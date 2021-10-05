Paul Rabaut: “Quit counting”

Quit counting. For me, as a youngster, I was way too fixated on how many people were in the crowd at each show. These days I think it’s even more tempting to get too caught up in social media followers and likes. Not that it isn’t important to grow your fan base, but give yourself some grace and allow for growth to happen at a normal pace.

Originally from the Motown Music mecca of Detroit but having spent time living and traveling in each time zone in the lower 48, Paul Rabaut has found a home in Colorado, drawing on musical influences from every stop he’s made. He started “borrowing” his dad’s classic 1960’s Guild acoustic as a teenager, leading to his first at-home lessons. From there, he was off and running, booking weekend gigs as a 17-year-old at local venues and finding his early voice as a writer and performer. Fast forward to today, Paul is splitting time between Colorado and Tennessee playing, writing, and recording a highly anticipated new EP. Whether it’s your first time at a show, or you hit play on your phone, Paul always hopes you get a little bit of Motown soul, a little bit of Nashville craft, and have as much fun listening as he does performing and creating.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up just outside Detroit, MI in a family that really enjoyed music. My father learned how to play guitar at a young age and used to play coffee shop gigs with my aunt when they were younger. They loved all of the best-of-the-best singer/songwriters like James Taylor, Carole King, and Van Morrison. Dad always had the loudest singing voice when we were at church, and anytime he played guitar he sang too, so that’s what I did when I picked up the guitar and started learning my first chords as a teenager. As funny as it sounds when I was younger and first learning it never really occurred to me that you could be a guitarist as an individual discipline.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started performing pretty regularly about the time I was 16 years old. By the time I was in my mid-20s or so I sort of got burnt out, and put music aside for quite a while to focus on other things. It was my wife who encouraged me a couple of years ago to find an outlet and a passion outside of my career in marketing. She challenged me to start investing more time in myself and things I was passionate about. It was that encouragement that lit the fire again for me with music and started me back on the path. Now I’m juggling a family, a full-time career and very busy writing and performing schedule that continues to grow quickly based on what’s been a really positive response to what I’ve been doing, and a very supportive family rooting me on and helping me carve out the time to do it all.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I really began focusing on music again a couple of years ago, and I was trying to get my guitar playing, singing, and performing legs back under me, I spent about 6 months straight releasing short cover song performance videos on Instagram.

One of the first videos I put out there was a version of the 90s classic ballad ‘The Freshman’ by the band The Verve Pipe. I’ve always loved that song, and it had been years since I played it. Maybe a month or two after I put the video out, I was opened up Instagram one night and saw that Brian VanderArk, the lead singer of The Verve Pipe, had just commented on the video.

I was beaming ear-to-ear. It hadn’t occurred to me that my little cover song would ever reach the artist in that way. It was so kind of Brian to take a few minutes to share some kind words and encourage me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ll never forget being a 17-year-old and booking some of my first gigs. Ironically, they were at local coffee shops just like my Dad had done when he was that age. The response to those shows was always so positive, and so many friends and people from the community would come out and support.

We’d get standing room crowds for our Saturday night gigs, but I don’t know how I ever thought at that age and stage, still learning in a lot of ways, that I was ready for a full 3hr set. I cringe now thinking back on all of the awkward dead time in between songs, or songs that found their way onto the setlist that was so far away from being ready to be played in front of an audience.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I live in Colorado now, and love where we live. That said, I spend quite a bit of time back-and-forth in Nashville where I’m working on recording an EP with an extremely well-accomplished producer and songwriter named Forest Glen Whitehead. Forest has worked with so many amazing artists and writers in Nashville and beyond. He’s achieved so much success (#1 hits, Grammy nominations, etc.) and yet he’s so generous with his time and expertise. I’m beyond blessed to have him in my corner. I can’t wait to start sharing what he and I have been working on.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Music is so important in terms of being a connection that we have to our culture, surroundings, and life experiences. In a time where we can increasingly find ourselves siloed, what better way is there to understand where someone else might be coming from or what might matter to them than to listen to the music that inspires them?

There’s more music available than ever before. It’s the golden age of being able to be exposed to literally ANY type and style of music. You can already see it influencing a challenge of the status quo of what it means to be country, rock, or hip-hop. This blend of genre is where some of the best music is coming from today. I have no doubt that will continue to be the case.

Representation matters. It is so important for the next generation to see people who look like and sound like them doing things that they love. Especially as music continues to be challenged in terms of keeping its place in schools, the way that kids are going to be exposed to music and the arts is through other media and mediums.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself too early. I remember being a 17 year old and being so nervous before and after each show because I had somehow convinced myself that if I made a mistake or the show didn’t go as planned that I wasn’t going to “make it big” — whatever that meant. Quit counting. For me, as a youngster, I was way too fixated on how many people were in the crowd at each show. These days I think it’s even more tempting to get too caught up in social media followers and likes. Not that it isn’t important to grow your fan base, but give yourself some grace and allow for growth to happen at a normal pace. Don’t box yourself in. Unfortunately, I can remember clearly labeling myself as a rhythm guitar player when I was just getting started. That label in my mind prevented me from leaning into learning as much about my instrument at a young age as possible. I still can’t really play lead guitar at all to this day. Which leads nicely into… Never stop leveling up. Who says I can’t learn how to be a great lead guitar player despite having first learned a guitar chord decades ago. When it comes to music you can always be a better performer, singer, player, promoter, etc. It’s on you to put fear aside and dive in. Find your tribe. This especially pertains to the songwriting part of what I do musically. I’ve been fortunate over the last 12 months or so to get to meet some amazing songwriting heroes of mine, and of course, I’d love to get in a room and work with them. That said, I am focused on networking with peers at my stage and phase as a writer so we can challenge each other and rise together.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

As someone who had music burnout in a big way that caused me to step away for way too long, I got too caught up in the external perception of the success I was or wasn’t having with music, vs. focusing on why I love it and what drew me to sharing and performing music in the first place. It’s about connecting with people and sharing your gifts in hopes that it helps someone else relate and feel a little less lost or like no one can understand. That’s powerful and beautiful and has absolutely nothing to do with whether or not you are a “star.”

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

When I was in high school, our Spanish class one year spent half our time learning all of the typical vocab words and verb conjugations that are certainly important, but we spend half of each class immersing ourselves in Spanish and Latin art as a way to better understand the culture and not just how to speak the words. We then took a field trip over Spring Break to Spain and did a tour of all the major museums and saw the paintings by all the artists we had studied with our own eyes.

While I really enjoyed the art, I’d say replace the art aspect of the model with music and you’d be onto something that could have a huge impact.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many. I mentioned earlier how my Dad taught me my first guitar chords, and how my wife was a major catalyst for getting me back into music at this stage and phase of my life. Then there’s my producer Forest — who encourages me to believe that the music I’m making matters and is good enough to be shared on a bigger stage.

The last person I want to mention is an old friend of mine, Brian. We grew up in the same town and when we were teenagers, he encouraged me to record songs I was working on and cover songs I loved playing on a little tape recorder I had in my basement. He took those tapes around to some of the local music spots and convinced them to book me for what ended up being my very first shows.

We both live in Denver now and he’s able to come to shows from time to time in a very cool full-circle moment.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Since I’m a musician, and since I love this artist, I’ll steal a quote from James Taylor….

“Shower the people you love with love. Show them the way that you feel…”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Barry Gordy — being from Detroit I have such profound respect for the Motown music era and movement. He was such a visionary but also so methodical and intentional in the creative process. He relentlessly pursued excellence, changed music forever, and gave us all so many amazing songs and artists that will live on forever.

