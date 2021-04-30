Paul Peros of Reduit: “Love yourself”

The race and opportunities towards a much more sustainable future in beauty; We delve very deep into this and create all of our products with innovation and sustainability at the forefront. Our Return & Renew program has already been launched for over a year now and is being met with great delight from consumers and partners alike. We’re always looking at more ways to improve and further push towards a more sustainable beauty industry.

As a part of our series about how technology will be changing the beauty industry over the next five years I had the pleasure of interviewing Paul Peros.

Prior to beauty and beauty tech, he spent over 10 years in management consulting, mainly working on new product development. Being a part of GEA, a “pre-McKinseyan”, small strategy boutique in Milano, where he had a very typical Italian, product-oriented client pool of entrepreneurs and family business, many of which were global leaders in their respective segments, from Leonardo Del Vecchio (Luxottica) and Oscar Farinetti (Eataly), to Vittorio Merloni (Indesit) and Giuseppe Rana (Rana).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Maybe it is difficult to pin a single one, but just the other day I was surprised how much I enjoyed participating in a simple training session at a local Swiss clinic. Following months of at-home, or other distance work, I never thought I would miss the experience of discovering new products together so exhilarating and useful. To see the reactions to some of the aspects of the product I never thought about, to engage in creative discussions with professionals of different backgrounds, as simple as it might sound, was truly amazing.

I know it is circumstantial to the current COVID context, but I can’t stop thinking about it. I think that the mere fact that such an experience would have never made a “most interesting story of my career” in itself is telling about how important realizations of what is important to us come in very simple and unexpected situations.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I spent the early days of my working life in a physics laboratory. A few months into my first job, we had one of our lab magnets returned from service. Watching the 5 movers use simple wooden levers to lift and navigate the +2 ton piece of equipment through the room and into its position, I was really impressed by the way they worked together seamlessly. As I turned around to share my amazement with my boss, the professor, I saw him crouched behind his desk, feeling really queasy about having all of these strange people in his lab.

I quit the job the same month and have never worked in a lab since then. I realized I needed and wanted to work with people — and I am happy to have had the fortune to do so for over 25 years now. For me, this is what it is about, to be able to build and do things together that alone we would never be able to — this is success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was fortunate to always have had extraordinary mentors by my side. At GEA my mentor was Mario Consiglio, one of the firm’s founders from 1965 with over 50 years of experience that included directing Confindustria — Italy’s chamber of commerce that was led by legends such as Benetton, Agnelli, and Pininfarina; at FOREO I worked closely with Filip Sedic, the company’s founder and one of the most astonishing entrepreneurs I’ve ever had the chance to meet; presently, I’m grateful to have the support from Steven Schapera, an expert in luxury beauty and the founder of Becca Cosmetics.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

We are constantly pushing the boundaries and innovating to find solutions to everyday health, wellness and beauty needs and this is what sets us apart. We currently have over 20 patents in technological innovations — arguably the most famous of these is our magnetic misting application technology which essentially reduces the surface tension of the products and maximises fine-film creation for better delivery of beauty actives. This alongside our ultrasonic diffusion technology found in our beauty brand REDUIT devices, disperses droplets 50 times smaller than traditional mist applications, so together, has completely revolutionized the way we apply beauty treatments. This not only helps consumers to deliver only the best potent actives from products to their skin and hair, but is more sustainable as each of our pods which hold the formulas are only 5ml, yet provide the same as a traditional 200ml bottle of hair or skin products so it is much better for the environment and produces much less wastage.

We are also currently looking at ways to provide a universal offering, thus bridging the gap between male / female product offerings and stepping up to close the gender gap when it comes to everyday beauty. We are nearing completion of our first universal device and will bring it to the market very very soon. We’re extremely excited to see consumers respond to this.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I believe technology can only be a positive force in all industries. The beauty of technology is that it is not a one stop shop project and consistent monitoring, testing, refining, V1, V2, V3 and so on, and continually evolving will lead to great things, even if unintended consequences occur. We innovate everyday and come up with new means and ways to deliver technological solutions that will apply in things we use in everyday life, so if the initial outcome doesn’t work, we go back to the drawing board until it does.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

The endless opportunities in innovation

The convergence of health and wellness into beauty and vice versa

The race and opportunities towards a much more sustainable future in beauty; We delve very deep into this and create all of our products with innovation and sustainability at the forefront. Our Return & Renew program has already been launched for over a year now and is being met with great delight from consumers and partners alike. We’re always looking at more ways to improve and further push towards a more sustainable beauty industry.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Courage and confidence to see things really through, to find the truly best solution to any problem;

Vision to engage valuable resources beyond the way things were done in the past;

Solidarity and collegiality, trust in both one’s and our colleagues’ experiences, competences and ability to tackle challenges.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Love yourself

Start at the basics. Good skin and good hair is the basis of any beauty regime

Spread kindness

Make time for yourself; selfcare is as important for the mind as it is for the body

Live a well, active and healthy life to the fullest

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Kindness… If we have kindness and grace then the world would be a better place. We are deep rooted in the health, wellness and beauty via REDUIT and our parent company WELLFULLY, so we are as much about the mind as well as the body and of course beauty and kindness goes a long way in terms of making people feel beautiful inside and out. In fact, for Valentines Day this year, we initiated a pay it forward with kindness movement, rather than focus on the commercial aspect of this occasion. We feel consumers relate and respond much better to a movement and an initiative that evokes real emotion in people.

Additionally in our response to the pandemic which has hit the beauty industry pretty hard, we recently created a unique Ambassador Program that will provide an exciting digital platform for industry enthusiasts and professionals to engage with our brands in communications as micro-influencers, as well as in active promotion activities either directly, or as affiliates.

We seek to provide value where it is truly needed. Experienced and motivated professionals are an immense and valuable asset that has been hit hard by the crisis. The program will offer interesting engagement opportunities across a number of collaboration tracks, from digital communications and general professional development, to specific activations with Wellfully’s brands and proprietary enhanced delivery products and innovations.

Through this movement, we would like to not only assume a role of responsible industry leadership, but also actively assist in the development of future best practices in communication and distribution across beauty, health and wellness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“No matter how much you beat your cat, you will never have a dog” by Tom Vollman, professor at IMD, Lausanne — I think that one is self-explanatory. Really useful in organizational behavior. Especially when trying hard, it is sometimes easy to lose sight of constraints.

Virtually all the quotes from Dickie Fox in the Jerry Maguire movie. From “I love getting up in the mornings, I clap my hands and say, ‘This is going to be a great day!”, to “If the head is empty, the head doesn’t matter”, and most importantly “I don’t have all the answers. In life, to be honest, I have failed as much as I have succeeded. But I love my wife. I love my life. And I wish you my kind of success.” It is not just their simplicity, but the responsible and proactive direction of these that I enjoy remembering for years now.

How can our readers follow you online?

I technically do have both FB and IG, but I manage most of my communications via LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.The Future of Beauty: Paul Peros of Reduit On How Their Technological Innovation Will Shake Up The Beauty Industry