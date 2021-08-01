Paul Patras of Net AI: “A support network”

A support network — I wouldn’t be where I am today without the many people who helped me along the way, and I am grateful for that.

5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?

In our series, called, How 5G Technology May Improve and Impact Our Lives, we are talking to tech and telecom leaders who can share how 5G can impact and enhance our lives.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paul Patras.

Paul Patras is a co-founder and CEO of Net AI, Scotland’s first network intelligence company. He is also an Associate Professor at the University of Edinburgh, in the School of Informatics where he leads the Mobile Intelligence Lab. Dr. Patras has spearheaded the use of deep learning to solve problems in the mobile networking domain, which were previously considered intractable. With Net AI, his mission is to create the market leading platform for decomposition and deep analysis of traffic across 5G and beyond 5G mobile networks.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me. I’m an engineer by training who moved into academia after a short period of time with Alcatel-Lucent (now Nokia Bell Labs), striving to bridge the gap between the theory and practice of network systems. For the past 10 years I have been leading research that crosses the boundaries between wireless networking, artificial intelligence, security and privacy, and have developed solutions with practical merit to a range of technical challenges specific to mobile systems. As GPUs became more affordable, my team began investigating city-scale mobile traffic analytics problems using deep learning. One of the problems we tackled was that of mobile traffic decomposition, i.e., disentangling massive mobile data traffic streams into the individual mobile services that make up such aggregates (including Netflix, Facebook, Spotify, Google cloud services, etc.). My friend Mark Chapman and I recognized over a pint in an Edinburgh pub that having such insights in real-time is critical to automating the allocation of compute resources and to monetizing 5G efficiently. Therefore, we spun out Net AI, aiming to revolutionize the management of cloud-based virtualized mobile networks.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been many. I remember one clearly from over a decade ago when I was leading the deployment of a high-availability computing cluster with geographic redundancy in the Middle East. We installed the fallback-system at an undisclosed location buried several stories underground, where the shop front suggested anything but the presence of a datacenter.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Clearly everybody around here is smart. You can distinguish yourself by being kind to people.” (Overheard from my long-time collaborator David Malone, probably said by Prof. Richard Timoney in the Maths department at Trinity College Dublin, sometime in the late 1990s).

I have lived in competitive environments for as long as I can remember. I see many leaders putting a lot of pressure on their teams to work long hours and chase impossible milestones. Too often this leads to toxic cultures that cannot retain the best and brightest. I’ve always sought to make sure the people in my team are happy, they approach new tasks well-rested, and they have the space they need to innovate. My door is always open, I listen, I encourage them to challenge common assumptions, and insist they work exactly the amount of time for which they can stay focused.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful to my good friend and business partner Mark Chapman, without whom our Microscope technology might have remained just a clever academic exercise. Mark is a Global Scot based in Southern California and a serial entrepreneur who created and ran several successful wireless and semiconductor companies. We met in 2013 when I joined the University of Edinburgh while he was advising another university spinout that specialized in visible light communications. We hit it off right away, he became a fan of my research and we have been friends ever since. Mark has a wealth of strategic planning and business development experience, which proved invaluable at the beginning of my journey as an entrepreneur when there have been many traps to avoid.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverant: Spinning out from the University turned out to be quite a complex process and required learning many new skills. I’ll give a quick call out to Scottish Enterprise for their invaluable help in that regard. It also involved learning new perspectives particularly in negotiations to make sure the young company can fully exploit the core IP my research team developed on favorable terms. However complex, I didn’t let this process slow down product development and fought for the best interests of the company at every turn.

Spinning out from the University turned out to be quite a complex process and required learning many new skills. I’ll give a quick call out to Scottish Enterprise for their invaluable help in that regard. It also involved learning new perspectives particularly in negotiations to make sure the young company can fully exploit the core IP my research team developed on favorable terms. However complex, I didn’t let this process slow down product development and fought for the best interests of the company at every turn. Inquisitive: I am always eager to learn new things, be those technical, business related, or exploring new places/cultures/food/etc.

I am always eager to learn new things, be those technical, business related, or exploring new places/cultures/food/etc. Sociable: I like to meet people from all walks of life, crack a joke, and help where I can.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

The AI-driven analytics engine we are developing drives machine-speed automation of networks, which can make it profitable for mobile network operators to bridge the digital divide and in turn create a more inclusive society. The Covid pandemic has highlighted how critical connectivity is for remote working, education, healthcare and the creative industries. At Net AI, we believe everyone should have equal job and education opportunities. Affordable mobile connectivity can enable this while birthing many new industries, and we are playing our part in realizing that vision.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Like 4G, 5G has many different facets, and I’m sure many will approach this question differently. But for the benefit of our readers can you explain to us what 5G is? How is 5G different from its predecessor 4G?

5G is the 5th generation of the mobile systems with which we are so familiar now. Any extra ‘G’ means the performance of the network is increasing by at least an order of magnitude. However, 5G is not only providing higher data rates and lower latency, but it enables new lucrative services and unique user experiences, including autonomous transportation, factory automation, mobile cloud gaming, augmented/virtual reality, telemedicine, and countless more.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

Safer, more sustainable, reliable transportation: The combined annual cost of road traffic gridlock in Europe and US alone may reach nearly 300 billion dollars by 2030. Autonomous cars powered by 5G can enable an automotive revolution, eliminating jams caused by human error and creating energy efficiency across all modes of transport, reducing carbon emissions and promoting widespread adoption of electric vehicles. Social inclusion: Connectivity and social inclusion are the priorities of many governments worldwide. 5G will underpin a host of digital technologies (video conferencing being only one) to serve education, e-Health, and distributed workforces. Tackling climate change: ICT infrastructure currently accounts for 1.4% of the global carbon emissions and that percentage could rise as data traffic continues to grow. 5G networks are predominantly built in software, which will allow mobile operators to optimize network load and reduce energy consumption based on real-time knowledge of the actual traffic streams on the network. This is precisely the critical intelligence that our Microscope technology provides.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

Think of 5G connectivity as the fourth utility. Could anyone argue that access to running water has any drawbacks? Unlikely. But if the water is contaminated, then that’s a different story. Similarly, services running on top of 5G might pose risks to their users if left unchecked. That’s why I believe it is extremely important to regulate on security and privacy, for instance to ensure that networked medical devices cannot be tampered with or sensitive personal information if safeguarded. However, these are concerns that hold irrespective of the network infrastructure type, be it 5G, broadband, or other.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

You raise an important point, as 40% of the world’s population continues to live without access to the Internet. While it has been the case that more affluent communities have been served first by bigger ‘data pipes’, I believe 5G presents some unique opportunities to turn the tide. Specifically, in 5G, mobile operators are adopting programmable architectures where different network functions no longer depend on expensive proprietary hardware, but instead are built in software that runs on general-purpose computers and increasingly more often in the cloud. This new paradigm has the potential to reduce dramatically capital and operational expenditure, making networks more efficient, profitable, and easier to deploy in rural or low-income areas. It also enables microservices sitting on top of 5G which can be targeted at diverse markets, say rural farming or microfinance, to further connect communities. The key challenge is knowing in real-time where and when to allocate resources to avoid both overprovisioning and breaking service level agreements. At Net AI we are working precisely on developing tools that harness the power of AI to provide such key insights to mobile network operators.

Excellent. We are nearly done. Let’s zoom out a bit and ask a more general question. Based on your experience and success, what are the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career in the telecommunication industry? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Passion — irrespective of the industry, it is hard to succeed in anything if you are not passionate about what you do. Talent — if you were tearing small appliances down as a kid and then putting them back together (not necessarily in the same shape), that’s a good early sign of success in the sector at a later stage. Resolve — I faced multiple challenges in my career, but have always refused to give up. If you are dreaming of solutions to technical problems that seem impossible to solve after weeks of work, that’s another good sign. A support network — I wouldn’t be where I am today without the many people who helped me along the way, and I am grateful for that. A good pinch of luck — I would be lying if I said all the paths I took in my career were precisely calculated moves. Sometimes you need to follow your instinct too and hope for the best.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Use 1% of every debit and credit card transaction to feed and educate a child — Let’s do a back-of-the envelope calculation. The total value of card spending in the UK alone was over 700 billion GBP in 2020. Assume that’s roughly the same in all G7 countries. 1% of the total spending across all these countries amounts to 49 billion pounds or approximately 67 billion USD. Some economic development experts argue that the cost to end poverty worldwide comes to 175 billion dollars per year for 20 years. You can see that if everyone living in one of the countries with the wealthiest economies would make a small contribution regularly, we would be closer to reaching that target.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Web: https://netai.tech/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulpatras/

Twitter: @paulpatras

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.