Paul Miser Of ICREON: “Membership”

Membership: By leveraging the tools that come along with a Digital Transformation, businesses can shift their view of what their relationship with their customers could ultimately be — which expands the role that the brand plays in their lives. By viewing a purchase transaction as an entry into a more personalized relationship, Digitally Transformed brands can move the idea of ownership into membership — where brands can offer guest-like experiences and even create a recurring revenue model post-purchase through onboarding, engagement, loyalty, and advocacy.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paul Miser.

Paul Miser is the Chief Strategy Officer of Icreon, a digital solutions agency and Acceleration Studio. He is also the author of Digital Transformation: The Infinite Loop — Building Experience Brands for the Journey Economy. Working on clients like Lincoln Motor Company, Novartis Healthcare, Colgate-Palmolive, LG & Xerox, Miser’s work has been recognized globally by Cannes Lions, the Clios, the Webby’s, the One Club, and the Effie Awards.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m originally from a super small town outside of Kansas City, MO called Plattsburg. It was my time during my first job in retail, I realized the importance of creating great experiences for customers through personalization while increasing basket sizes in store. I went to college at Northwest Missouri State University to study biology, of all things. After a bad experience in “Introduction to Biomedical Ethics” trying to wrap my head around Kantianism, I decided I needed to get back to my roots, marketing. I got a double major in Marketing and Business Management and had an amazing opportunity to get my MBA. From there, I started my career. Throughout my coursework, I realized that I really wanted to work in an Ad Agency. It seemed like they provided an atmosphere for creativity and, with the advancements in technology, I knew something was about to shift in the brand-consumer relationship.

However, an entry-level ad agency job wasn’t in the cards, so I started my own marketing strategy agency, which became an outsourced marketing department for small to medium-sized businesses. I saw an opportunity for small businesses to leverage the new digital economy that was taking shape. I quickly realized that my clients didn’t have media budgets but could put in the time and effort to create and share content and engage with their community and networks. A different type of strategy than has seen before.

After an exit from that company, I started working at major WPP agencies, VMLY&R and Hudson Rouge. Over the course of about 10 years, I had the opportunity to build business units, centers of excellence, and teams that operationalized the innovation in technology for business and brand success. These business units included an Innovation and Emerging Media Lab building global strategies and best practices around social and mobile tech; a Digital Innovation Team that leveraged dynamic media targeting and retargeting, while building out immersive digital experiences; a Brand Publishing Lab that became a ‘mission control’ for real-time social monitoring, engagement, content development, and distribution; and a Consumer Experience and Platform team that took my love for brand strategy and technology beyond advertising and into crafting and staging experiences, relationships and business models for consumer value.

After WPP, I started a customer experience strategy in Chinatown Bureau, I wanted to lean into the transformation that I’ve witnessed in my career from brand value moving beyond advertising and into personalized, connected experiences for the brand-consumer relationship. Over the course of 4 years, we built some amazing client relationships and tackled some great projects.

In late 2020, Chinatown Bureau was acquired by Icreon — a digital solutions agency — in which I joined the Icreon leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer. We saw a great partnership by connecting strategy with excellence in technology implementation. Together, we are forging a new path by accelerating digital transformation with a new suite of services for current and new clients, forging a path that operationalizes both technology implementation as well as the operating models needed for business growth.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I started my first company in my early 20’s after business school. It was an outsourced marketing strategy agency for small to medium-sized businesses in the San Diego area. The brand was a western, outlaw theme to position the company as the rebel resource to help client organizations chart a new course for marketing. As part of our go-to-market communications, we sent out wanted posters to prospective local clients with biographies of our team and how we can help the company, written in a wanted-poster type way. One day I was on a business lunch with a prospective client, when I looked over and saw one of the wanted posters with my face on it, pinned up in the restaurant — something I never expected to happen. I guess the restaurant owners must have liked the promotion. While trying desperately to keep my prospect from seeing the ad, much to my chagrin, someone in the restaurant recognized it and came over and made a comment to me in front of the client. A bit of an awkward situation unfolded that resulted in a couple of laughs. But, out of it came a new project and a newfound respect for the effectiveness of marketing.

I guess the lesson to learn from this experience is that you should always plan for your marketing to be more successful than you expect. And plan for the subsequent interactions that might follow a message.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have massive respect for Dave Knox. Our relationship has evolved throughout the time that we’ve known each other — from collaborative agency partners to board member to a friend. He has been a great role model and has always had the time to talk situations through in detail with me. When thinking of packaging up my career experiences and stories into a book, he was a critical resource that helped guide me through the process and even made the introduction to the publisher.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book that impacted me the earliest in my career was Linchpin by Seth Godin. It gives practical advice on how to create value for the company that you work for. It creates a sense of excitement and curiosity for how organizations work and how talent is created, supported, and nurtured. The insight is crucial to building the courage to lean in and speak up — knowing that doing creates experience, and experience creates knowledge and knowledge is valuable. Anything Seth Godin writes is great and practical, but this book really stands alone in my mind.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

When I joined Icreon through the acquisition, I was excited about their purpose in the world. The CEO, Himanshu Sareen, is also the founder and over the last 20 years, he’s been extremely focused on continuously delivering his purpose in the world. Building excellence in technology, builds excellence with clients, employees, and the world around us. And 20 years later, we believe and live that more than ever.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Actually, I just published a book called DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION: The Infinite Loop that is a collection of my stories, insights, and experiences that I’ve learned over the last 20 years of using technology to drive business strategy and growth forward. Thinking about Digital Transformation as a whole can be extremely daunting for some business leaders — who haven’t been exposed to technology throughout their career. So, I wanted to create a practical guide for business leaders to understand the strategy behind a Digital Transformation, then the stepping stones for implementation and operationalization across an organization.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

To me, Digital Transformation is synonymous with Business Evolution. There has been a trend of organizations within industries saying they are “technology companies that sell cars” or “a technology company that rents rooms” which I think is the right sentiment but comes across as a little brutish and is usually unfulfilled. Technology plays a crucial role in the evolution of business, but it should enable a business strategy and a customer experience, not the other way around. Digital Transformation is an infinite loop that continuously adds and creates value for a business’s customer by identifying and removing pain points and maximizing moments of joy throughout the entire customer journey. By doing this, businesses not only create more value for each customer but also create efficiencies within their organization and build new avenues for revenue. The ultimate goal of Digital Transformation, in my mind, is to transform the culture of an organization to become more customer-centric by designing around their needs and expectations and becoming more agile in the marketplace to be able to read and react to market challenges and opportunities. At the end of the day, a Digital Transformation goes way beyond the technology itself and into the operating model and mindset of the organization.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

I think all companies can benefit from some level of digital transformation. If we go back to the definition, Digital Transformation is the ongoing process of using technology to enable a business strategy that continuously removes customer pain points and enhances moments of joy. There is no shortage of challenges that customers go through to do business with the brands they admire or the brands they want to try. Whether something as tedious as getting financing for a new car to something as simple as delivery time for an e-commerce purchase — there will always be new expectations to meet and value to create — for any business, large or small.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

At the time when Lincoln Motor Company approached us with a challenge, I had no idea the scale of disruption and transformation many industries were about to face. It was a time in business history where technology hit a point of adoption and efficacy to truly change behaviors and, ultimately, the way business was done. At first glance, Lincoln’s challenge seemed simple from an advertising point of view, “We need a new way to grow. Our industry is moving from manufacturing to mobility. Our business model is moving from ownership to membership. We need to prepare our brand and business for this evolution so we can capitalize on these trends.” But as we dug deeper in uncovering the truth behind the request, we realized it was not exactly a small task, but something that could determine the fate of, not only an entire company but could set the stage for an entire industry, an entire movement. If I knew one thing at the time, the answer to this challenge was not going to be as simple as an ad campaign. I knew, that if done correctly, it would require an end-to end-transformation of Lincoln’s entire business from vehicle decisions to service offerings to how they made money. In essence, they had to become, what we call, an Experience Brand — to digitally transform the organization around the customer experience. With the challenge set, we embarked on a paradigm-shifting journey.

The journey started with understanding where we were as a brand, what our value proposition, our purpose, and our vision were. At the time Lincoln had just gone through an entire brand strategy refresh, so these refined elements were a great starting point to build from. Their brand and product point of view was all about delivering effortlessness to their customers. This brand strategy took on many forms — from how the products and features were designed to how the dealer experience was created all the way through to the advertising and website experience. However, each touchpoint was geared towards communicating this value proposition only from a purchase and ownership perspective — not the entire consumer journey and not to answer the challenge request. Throughout our discovery, we found that this brand strategy provided a solid foundation to translate the necessary elements of an Experience Brand strategy. It gave us a filter to discern insights and opportunities for the customer and the brand experience.

Next, we wanted to intimately understand the issues and opportunities surrounding the trend elements outlined in their challenge including manufacturing to mobility; and ownership to membership. To establish a broad view of the situation we explored various elements in, around, and adjacent to the brand and industry as well as more tertiary trends happening in other, non-related industries. We looked at the current owner and automotive driver sentiment. We tracked and modeled out customer behaviors as it relates to vehicle ownership and usage. We mapped the end-to-end mobility landscape from direct competitors, upcoming startups, and transportation alternatives. We explored technology trends in, around, and outside of the automotive and mobility industries to see what technologies and behaviors will and should be available to tap into. With this exploration and discovery, we started to get a sense of macro trends that we, as a brand, could authentically start to connect and capture. This exploration gave us both the spatial understanding of what was happening in and around our brand as well as an element of time to ensure we were solving the right challenges at the right moment to ensure product-market fit.

To create the full Experience Brand strategy, we established a vision and strategic tenets of how the Lincoln brand of effortlessness came to life in the future state of the trends we uncovered in Discovery. This vision provided the blueprint for where the brand needed to go, and the strategic tenets delivered the decision-making criteria to execute to allow us to reach that vision. Each element was designed to illustrate how the Lincoln brand would capitalize on the appropriate opportunity trends and how the consumer relationship would come to life at key moments, creating the symbiotic value exchange between the brand and the consumer.

Next, we built a series of personas that we could connect the Experience Brand strategy with, offering the right value at the right time. These personas were a spectrum of use cases from ownership to membership, from driving to riding, and everything in between. These use cases gave us the insight and information to build holistic customer experience journeys to find the pain points, moments of joy, and opportunities for the Lincoln brand to show up authentically and provide new or increased value to the customers. These customer journeys were built in a progressive manner, showing the transformation from the current state of the brand-consumer relationship, and then were modeled out in two-year increments over the course of ten years. These customer journeys captured the gaps from stage to stage in persona growth, technology advancements, mobility trends, and product and service development to showcase what needs to happen in order to bring the Lincoln Experience Brand strategy to life.

This progressive consumer journey mapping created the strategic roadmap to define all the things that had to be true in order to execute against the Lincoln Experience Brand strategy at the right stage. In the end, it created a list or backlog of projects that had to be completed at key milestones to move the consumer relationship and the brand forward. By being able to document these projects on a timeline, we could prioritize the projects in a master strategic roadmap to deliver the Experience Brand correctly, over time, learning and optimizing along the way. The outcome of this exercise became the “Lincoln Way,” an approach to the experience and lifestyle a consumer receives from being in a relationship with the Lincoln brand. Some of the tactical executions that were derived from this work were:

The Lincoln App: The app that connected the consumer and their preferences to the lifestyle of Lincoln, connecting them to the vehicle by being able to control key features like start/stop, climate control, location, etc; connecting them to their local dealer through service and maintenance updates from the vehicle and the dealer; connecting them to support and lifestyle through one-touch interaction with their personal Concierge.

Mobility Offerings: To lean towards the effortlessness in driving, we partnered with and built mobility offerings that made getting from Point A to Point B more seamless. These offerings included finding parking from the app, location-based gas refueling, and car-sharing when traveling.

Service Offerings: We enabled a single point of contact through the Lincoln Concierge that went along with the owners everywhere they went from website to app to dealership, creating a singular relationship with each owner. We built dealer programs that took away pain points from service and maintenance including Pick-up and Delivery for service where the dealer would come and pick up the vehicle, leave an equivalent or better loaner and then deliver the vehicle once the service was complete, reducing the pain of going into the dealership.

All of these offerings and more built a foundation for Lincoln in the mobility and membership space. By taking the consumer experience away from just the financial transaction moments like purchase, service, and financing, Lincoln has been able to become more to its members and owners than ever before.

This robust example from Lincoln illustrates the steps needed to define and implement effective Digital Transformation, from research to strategy development to customer journeys into tactical execution of a strategic roadmap. Going through the steps for your brand is crucial to get a deeper sense of what the world looks like in and around your brand and your consumer. This insight gives you massive power to not only define your future and your potential, but also the understanding of what you can do today to move your brand forward.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Many different challenges can arise for organizations when embarking on a Digital Transformation Journey. And these challenges will more than likely vary by the company based on the current state they are starting from and the structure of the organization. However, throughout my experience, there are a couple of categories that I’ve seen arise that are pretty consistent across organizations.

Organizational Alignment: Many times, a Digital Transformation initiative starts within a specific department, not necessarily as an Executive initiative. While I’ve seen these types of projects prove successful, getting them started takes a lot of consensus-building and alignment within the organization to agree on the strategy, shared metrics, and operating model to bring the Digital Transformation strategy to life. Gaining organizational alignment and executive buy-in early in the process will ease the development and implementation of the strategy.

Legacy: The next, almost inevitable, challenge is that of Legacy. From legacy technologies to legacy processes to legacy mindsets, transforming an organization requires having a hard look at what our current state looks like and what would be needed to begin the journey to our Digitally Transformed vision. Having the courage to take that hard look is the first step, becoming aware of the situation is an eye-opening experience that needs to happen for any successful change.

Silos: Many larger organizations are built around specific business units that serve a specific purpose within the customer journey. From financing to marketing to sales to customer service, these departments, over time, have become extremely focused on their specific KPIs that they’ve become siloed away from other departments, ultimately breaking the relationship the customer has with the business throughout the entirety of the journey. To go through a Digital Transformation and build an experience-driven organization, companies have to be able to break these silos and work in concert to bring a holistic customer journey to life from stage to stage and touchpoint to touchpoint.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Working with many types of organizations on their Digital Transformation initiatives, I’ve seen a lot of amazing things companies can do with the right implementation. From building more personal relationships to new business models, companies that are deep into their Digital Transformation Journey simply have more opportunities for business growth than others. The Five Ways that I see companies using Digital Transformation to take their business to the next level.

Customer Experience: Going back to the construct of Digital Transformation, the ability to identify and remove pain points across the customer experience journey, pays multiple dividends in the success of a brand experience. By truly understanding the customer needs businesses can create new value where these opportunities lie throughout the entirety of the customer journey — not just at a moment of transaction. A great example of this is in the mattress category. By identifying the biggest customer pain point in the category, going into a retail store to try out a mattress, Casper was able to create an entire business around removing that pain point and making interaction happen at the click of a button. In this experience, Casper didn’t create the mattress, they didn’t create the bed in a box technology, and they didn’t create large-item logistics. But they pulled all of these elements to solve that one crucial pain point of the consumer, making the customer experience a lot more seamless and successful.

Go To Market: Digital Transformation gives companies the ability toreinvent the demand creation and customer acquisition process. Not only can they align brand messaging and performance marketing, but their marketing is more integrated and personalized across the consumer journey with the product, commerce, transaction, service, and support. This integration shifts the focus from demand creation to demand capture putting emphasis on the organic nurturing of consumer transactions and growth — to be scaled through paid media. Companies undergoing Digital Transformation can lead with the mindset of “retention first,” providing an experience or lifestyle that their consumers want to be a part of, not just buy from. With this mindset as the foundation, they can operate as a “machine,” not just creating demand but capturing it in a way that adds value to the consumer-brand relationship even prior to a formal, purchase transaction.

For example, in the past, for a razor brand, creating breakthroughs and acquisitions for new product innovation required advertising across mass media channels, hoping the consumer would have brand or product recall when purchasing a new razor on the shelf. However, Dollar Shave Club employed a different approach, breaking down the construct of brand/product recall and even the idea of purchasing in a retail store. They led their consumers with a retention-first mindset to employ an algorithmic framework to message and guide their consumers towards the brand and, ultimately, a purchase.

Commerce: Retail isn’t dead; it’s just different. Building on Customer Experience and Go to Market Strategies, Digitally Transformed brands can quickly transform the way customers can purchase from them. These brands see that we don’t live in a Brick & Mortar versus e-commerce world, but one where the channel is agnostic and the driver for purchase is built on customer context and intent — regardless of the physical situation they find themselves in. Utilizing this mindset gives digitally transformed brands more opportunity to build their brand experience and their relationship with their customers.

A great example of this is Nike. Not only are they leaning into emerging commerce platforms like vending machines, retail partnerships, and social commerce, but they are using the connectivity and the interest of the customer to drive deeper experiences. Their Nike App connects their customer profile and interests with the act of exploration and shopping. But the real magic happens when the app integrates with the physical store. They built their experience with the underlying question — “why would our customer with a smartphone come into the store?” The app allows the customer to not only scan products to learn more about them, but they can add products to a fitting room, they can request a shoe size and they can even transact and walk out of the store — all using the app.

Membership: By leveraging the tools that come along with a Digital Transformation, businesses can shift their view of what their relationship with their customers could ultimately be — which expands the role that the brand plays in their lives. By viewing a purchase transaction as an entry into a more personalized relationship, Digitally Transformed brands can move the idea of ownership into membership — where brands can offer guest-like experiences and even create a recurring revenue model post-purchase through onboarding, engagement, loyalty, and advocacy.

Going back to the Lincoln example above, the Digital Transformation strategy set out to change the behavior that customers had with the brand — from the turn of a key to the tap of a button on their smartphone. Once that behavior was changed, we were able to identify and create new ways to maximize the ownership experience with service programs with dealers and mobility offerings with partner organizations.

Business Model: The pinnacle of Digitally Transformed brands is to find net new revenue streams and business models. Looking at the examples of Casper, Dollar Shave Club, and Lincoln, we see that by focusing effort on specific areas of the customer journey, new avenues of revenue can be created. Digital technologies and tech-driven consumer behaviors have opened a whole new world of value creation. From subscription services to direct-to-consumer models to on-demand services, brands can adopt different business models to add to, supplement or replace current revenue streams. By leveraging the tools, processes, and obsessive focus on the customer, Digitally Transformed brands have the ability to create new value in the marketplace for their entire business.

A prime example of this is Apple. Apple started as a device manufacturer that connected its customers to content through the internet. By understanding that their true value wasn’t in the device itself, but the connection it enabled, Apple has been able to explode from a simple device manufacturer to an ecosystem of value and revenue. By leveraging their connectivity, they have been able to deliver new services like Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Arcade that bring new revenue streams into the organization. So much so, they have become the most valuable company in the history of the world, upward of 2 trillion dollars. This value goes beyond the projections of devices sold and into the lifetime value of devices sold and monthly recurring revenue for each of their customers.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Going through a Digital Transformation goes way beyond the implementation of technology and into a new operating model and mindset for an organization. By implementing the processes and ways of working needed to adopt and adapt to a digitally transformed model, organizations are forced to take a progressive and iterative approach to business and brand development. This, in essence, creates a culture of innovation for the organization. Many times, companies view innovation as these big moonshot ideas, but really, the bulk of innovations are small, progressive, and iterative actions that, over time, look like moonshots. The process of finding and removing pain points or creating new value across the customer journey can be viewed as building a culture of innovation. Take Amazon Prime for example. Something that, on the surface, is groundbreaking and innovative for the industry — a subscription service that opens new value for the Amazon customers building a new recurring revenue stream — has been over 15 years in the making. What Amazon did was start with an idea and a value-free 2-day delivery and put it out in the market. They then used customer feedback to ship more ideas to test in the market, gather customer feedback which created new opportunities to value. If you do this over and over for 15 years straight, you are bound to have a moonshot innovation come to life for your organization. Brought to you by a culture of innovation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is not necessary to change. Survival is not mandatory.” W. Edwards Deming

This quote really hits home to me and is something that is crucial both in life as well as business. Change is the constant factor in any ecosystem. It can happen in small bursts or, if the last year has proven anything, it can happen in one fell swoop. I like the sentiment that we have a decision to make. Survival, in itself, is mostly a decision to change. And that decision has to happen daily to not just stay alive but to thrive.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Connect with me on LinkedIn. I tend to share a lot of my projects, thoughts, and updates there.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!