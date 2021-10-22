Paul Haarman Talks About the Role of Adults In Helping Young Minds In Coping With Pandemic Stress

Children and teens are the foundation of any country, and all the major growth and development of the body, physical and mental, happens at this phase of life. But today, after being introduced to the pandemic, there is uncertainty in young minds about life in general. However, everyone from the population got affected by the dreadful virus with various financial losses and losses of loved ones. The young generation couldn’t take the situation with so much stress around.

Young Minds And Online Schooling

The natural development cycle got disrupted with being stuck at home and having been introduced to the new norm of online schooling. Young minds demand learning in every small movement of life, but with the pandemic, everything got restricted. Homes became school, playground, extracurriculars. Parents became teachers, friends, classmates, and everything. The big world with the widest possibilities turned into a small sphere of household, school, office, and a mixture of just anything possible.

The understanding of community relationships, societal introduction, and the environment in general just got erased from the young lives. The increased screen time due to online classes affected personal development to the core. On the contrary, it introduces medical ailments of postural defects in children and adolescents. Eyesight defects also increased in this pandemic owing to being bound to telephonic and computer screens.

Mental Stress Signs In Young Minds

A mix of households and schools got students confused with life’s happenings, says Paul Haarman. An emotional imbalance with signs of fear, anger, anxiety was noticed altogether in children. In this uncertain pandemic situation, the only reliability of children became the adults of the household. Also, it became the responsibility of parents to help their kids come out of this emotional roller coaster.

Researchers Predictions And Parents Reactions To Mental Health

It was observed by researchers and medical practitioners seeing the criticality of children’s mental and emotional well-being that two types of parental behavior were observed. Type one parents came to the forefront as emotional and mental coaches to their kids. Type two was ignorant of the emotional and mental state of the kids.

Both these behavioral patterns are due to various reasons, explains Paul Haarman. It may be due to the unawareness of mental health as a psychological life aspect, societal beliefs, or maybe with the background, you were raised in. You can only help the kid be in a good mental state if you are in a positive mental state yourself.

What Can Adults Do To Help Kids In This Phase?

There are small changes you can instill in the young one’s life as a parent to keep your kid occupied in a day-to-day life cycle. First things first, build a positive environment around the child. Secondly, make a timetable for the day-to-day tasks of the child. This not only maintains the discipline cycle of the child but also makes him/her feel productive throughout the day. Thirdly, being a responsible citizen and parent avoid sharing rumors that may trigger the child. Lastly, try engaging with the child by speaking your heart out to them or maybe involving them in some household work.

Conclusion

Mental health may not be a widely spoken topic originally but let us accept the fact that it is a reality of today with the long pandemic phase. And we as adults are responsible for the well-being of young minds. Our little gestures of kindness can help them in these difficult times.