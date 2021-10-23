Contributor Log In
Paul Haarman Shares 3 Ways to Get Rid of Anxious Feeling Amid Covid

Paul Haarman

Vector Illustration of a Sad Girl in Solitude from Social Distancing in COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, anxiety from virus infection, virus pathogens.
Mental condition is unpredictable, like a volcano that erupts straight away. When you fail to give the best in some important things, you feel upset all of a sudden. If an unknown rush of waves catches you and makes you sad, don’t think you are the only one. It is human nature to feel pain and happiness in your mind. You might have the potential to overcome such a situation, but the best decision is to find counseling. This type of therapy will help you discover your inner strength to fight back stress, fear, and sadness. Whether Covid or isolation started making you anxious you need to deal with it in all cases.

With the help of counseling, you can improve your mental health by adopting the following habits as shared by Paul Haarman-

  1. Laugh it loud

It is no news that laughter is the best medicine. Not only does it make you happy for a short time, but it also boosts your endorphin levels. Read funny jokes or punchlines to stimulate your heart and lungs in a positive way. When you are too tired to read, you can simply browse for funny videos online. Watch standup comedians or clips of funny scenes from your favorite sitcoms. While laughing with your heart out, there is no way the demon of anxiety can possess you.

  • Don’t hide your anxiety

There are several reasons why a person cannot admit to having depression or anxiety problems. Whether it is a personal approach or an issue related to a major event involving other people, you may feel anxious for a befitting reason. When you try to compress such conditions, it may choke you up with a bomb of emotion that can explode anytime. You are scared of being judged by your condition. However, accepting your anxiety will lessen the burden of sadness you are carrying inside the head. Once you realize you need to get out of the condition, you will find a way to manage it before it eats you. Paul Haarman suggests you talk to the people you are close with about your anxiety issues.

  • Stay active

Sometimes you have a long day to spend. If you are a loner, you might have plans to enjoy the day alone. Speaking of enjoyment, eating and sleeping won’t help. Do some activities to occupy your mind. Even if you don’t want to invite people to your personal party, the event shouldn’t be a dull affair. Get out of the house and visit a museum or enjoy a solo picnic. If you have plans to stay inside during holidays, do some household activities like cleaning or home improvement. According to Paul Haarman, this distracts your mind away from ancestry and helps you keep your mental health in check.

Science hasn’t invented any pills to cure depression and sadness. You should search for the best counseling services to work out on the issue. You can speak freely to the therapist who will listen to you without judgment. You can easily find the best professional online who can help you.

    Paul Haarman

    Paul Haarman is a seasoned private equity investor, wealth advisor and entrepreneur with over 30-years’ experience in high net worth blueprinting. Know more about him read his websites Scholarship, Grant and Blog1 , Blog2.

