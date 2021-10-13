Paul Haarman on How to Restore Self-Confidence After Your Struggle with Depression Post Covid

Depression and a lack of self-confidence are often inextricably related to each other. While your self-confidence can take a beating because of depression, a lack of it can, on the other hand, can leave you vulnerable to the disorder. Many people, with the right kind of help, are able to overcome depression after years of struggle. Emerging victorious in a fight against such a mental health issue is quite an impressive feat, but regaining your self-confidence after that may still require some more effort. With the ongoing pandemic effect, more and more people are getting into the hold of depression. Covid has tremendously increased the number of people facing depression over the period of one year. Low self-esteem or low self-confidence is a deep-rooted problem, but there are a few things you can do to improve your condition. With the help of this article, we will help you understand how you can regain your confidence after battling Covid depression.

Here Paul Haarman shares how you can regain confidence Post Covid-

Address negative self-talk

Even though you are no longer depressed, you may still be harboring negative thoughts about yourself. You focus on your shortcomings and failures and ignore all your achievements and positive attributes. The more negatively you think about yourself, the more unlikely are you to see yourself for the real person that you are. You must, therefore, be able to recognize these thoughts and address them. Do not lead yourself into believing your negative self-thoughts. And more importantly, replace them with positive thoughts and compliments for yourself. This is a scientifically proven method that could help you in coming out of the depression and restore your confidence.

Practice self-love and self-care

You may feel like you don’t deserve it, but it is important for you to love yourself and care for yourself. This will help you start believing in your self-worth. Doing simple things such as buying yourself something you have been eyeing for a while, enjoying a day full of pampering in the spa, or even giving yourself a treat at your favorite restaurant can go a long way in helping you realize that you are totally worth it. Paul Haarman says that loving yourself and giving some time to self-love will help you fight depression and overcome the hurdles.

Surround yourself with supportive people

You must eliminate from your life all those people who are overly critical or negative. Surround yourself with your loved ones, the ones who can offer you the support and strength you need during these times. Paul Haarman advises spending time with those who lift you up and make you feel good about yourself.

If you need professional help in your journey to regain self-confidence, a life coach will be able to help you. Get in touch with a clinical psychologist or an expert life coach. Along with that, you can also get in touch with a psychologist if you think that you need help and want a professional to listen to you.