Paul Haarman- How Can You Cope New Changes Brought in by COVID-19

The pandemic of COVID-19 has altered our lives to a great extent. All of us thought that this health crisis would last for some months, but after becoming the year 2020’s reality, it has seeped into 2021 as well. Most of the people around the globe are under lockdown, to cease the spread of this deadly virus. Governments have implemented laws like constant sanitizing and social distancing. It has become compulsory for everyone to wear gloves and masks when going out of homes. All these measures are taken to terminate the physical widespread of the virus, but will these help you cope with the stress?

Schools and universities have gone online, and youngsters have missed out on their monumental moments like graduation. Many people have lost their dear ones and their jobs. It has also hit the economies of many countries. These situations have increased anxiety levels and fears among people. It has caused pandemic fatigue.

Tips on how to cope up with the pandemic caused changes:

Things have been overwhelming lately, and it has become crucial to prioritize one’s wellbeing, now more than ever. According to Paul Haarman, there are a few ways, which can help you cope better with stress.

Set healthy boundaries at your homes – If your roommates, kids, or other family members are taking up too much of your living or personal space then you should set boundaries. This will help you have the necessary alone time. You might have to set boundaries literally, by rearranging the area so that everyone at home can have their own distinct space.

Schedule your days – Plan your day and evenings, particularly if you work from home or attend online classes. Set a routine, dress up for your work, have date nights (virtual, if you’re not living with your partner), have game nights with your family, take some time out for exercising, plan some leisure activities. Set a breezy schedule, that will allow you to take breaks in between.

Make self-care a priority – These times call for prioritizing and focusing on self-care and health. Include a healthy diet (veggies and fruits), limit your time on screen and work out. Sleep is very important, so make sure you get enough hours of sleep. Duration of sleep affects the immune system and your mood. Having a regular sleep schedule can lessen stress and provide you with more energy and resilience.

Get help if you require it – Pandemic has brought in wild changes and conditions which have not been easy to adjust with. It has taken a toll on many people, mentally. People have become very stressed and fearful. A few organizations have predicted that its mental health effects are going to last for a long time. If you are one of them, don’t hesitate to get help. Practice meditation, yoga, and a few breathing exercises to soothe your anxiety. According to Paul Haarman if you feel that need to get professional help to feel better, then get a therapist and take therapy. Be sensitive towards yourself and take one day at a time.

You can’t pour from an empty cup so take care of yourself so that you can provide for others.