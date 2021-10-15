Paul Garibian of Nota: “Successful companies now focus on the user and try to co-create their products with them”

Successful companies now focus on the user and try to co-create their products with them. Successful companies prioritize culture as one of the most important things they do. They focus on people, whether that’s users, clients, employees or other stakeholders, including investors. Companies that do a healthy dose of all these things, and do it with integrity, are on a successful path.

Fintech expert, entrepreneur and executive Paul Garibian has spent nearly 20 years helping financial institutions drive product development and grow revenue and market share. Paul currently serves as president of Nota, an innovative legal industry fintech solution powered by M&T Bank that adds value through increased productivity and decreased compliance risk. Built primarily for small law firms and solo attorneys, Nota offers business checking and trust account management that integrates into the workflows of law firms making it seamless and efficient for attorneys to adhere to accounting requirements.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career as a software engineer and then transitioned to technology product management, primarily building fintech products. My last role, before Nota, was leading the Americas payments platform team for Finastra, the third-largest enterprise fintech company in the world. Through that experience I learned that I really wanted to innovate products by co-creating with customers on consumer products, and that’s how Nota came to be.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

After my experience with Finastra, I was exploring interesting problems that could be solved with the customer, using the co-creating process. Nota came to be because we discovered a common pain point for solo attorneys and small firms — managing client trust accounts, which can take up a huge amount of time and effort. From there, in constant communication with our customers, Nota has evolved into a full banking platform for lawyers that can personalize and customize financial services products for a range of personas in the legal field.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

It’s hard to name just one person. Books have been the biggest influencer in my life and have enriched the personal and professional experience I’ve had. I was born and raised in Armenia, went to high school in Israel and came to the United States for college, so I’m an immigrant twice. That experience teaches you to look for inspiration not only from the people you know but in books that will accompany you on your journey.

Two books we embrace at Nota that are required reading for the team are “Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Disruptive Products to Mainstream Customers,” by Geoffrey Moore, and “Measure What Matters: How Google, Bono and the Gates Foundation Rock the World with OKRs,” by John Doerr. Both of those have influenced my management and leadership philosophy.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our culture. It took us two years to build the culture that now includes everything we’ve talked about — co-creating products with customers, embracing leadership principles. It takes time to build and cement a culture, but that’s what makes Nota a unique company in our industry.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At Nota, our mission is to empower the community of attorneys who work for themselves or in small firms. I personally believe that by empowering solo lawyers and small law firms to streamline their banking and financial operations, we’re also empowering them to ultimately build more goodness in the communities where they work and live. With Nota, those attorneys have more opportunities to provide services to their clients, whether it’s immigration, personal injury or family law. We’re empowering small and solo attorneys to have a positive impact for the families and communities they serve.

There are 1.4 million attorneys in the U.S. Half of those work in small firms and many more are solo. These are the people who handle most of the legal issues that matter to their communities.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity. If you don’t have integrity, most other traits don’t matter.

Curiosity, especially in a knowledge-based world. That’s what drives us to find better solutions for the problems we work on.

Focus. Focus provides impact.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I wish I’d known about the idea of compounding effort. If I had, I would have been more patient earlier in my career. When you combine patience and focus, impact will follow. It takes time, and the work you do builds on itself. That’s the magic of compounding effort. I wish I’d learned it earlier.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Resilience is another important trait for leaders. That’s why entrepreneurship is rewarded and valued. It doesn’t matter if things don’t work the first time. Resilience helps someone get up and look at the situation, control for other variables, and try again. We get disappointed. We’re human. But it’s important to get back up, ask questions, figure out what didn’t work and try again. When you do that a number of times, you make progress. Thomas Edison is a famous example. He was process-oriented and his work was structured. He might make 1,000 attempts to get something right, and he would learn something from each effort.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder?

I like to look at the Amazon story. I’ve studied their culture and leadership principles, and the key lesson is to stay humble. Success is rapidly changing, and celebrations are a key part of it now. That’s something that doesn’t necessarily come naturally at Nota. We’re overachievers and focus on problems, trying to discover solutions. It’s not easy for us to celebrate the process, but we’ve made it a priority to celebrate our successes on a weekly basis. We acknowledge the good work that’s getting done, and then we get back to work.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

It all depends. I’m fortunate to have built both venture-backed and bootstrapped businesses. There are many variables, so there’s no single right answer. What type of business is it? What are the opportunity windows? There are pros and cons to each approach, and neither model is perfect. Before making that decision, it’s important to dive into the motivations and goals of the founder.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I believe in integrating the domains of my life so you get double and triple wins. It’s something I learned in business school and I still practice it. One example is listening to a work-related book while I’m on the treadmill or working out, so I’m still learning while taking care of myself.

It’s equally important to disconnect and be present with your family and friends. The quality of the time you spend together is more important than the quantity. Leave the phone in the next room when you’re together, whether it’s half an hour or an hour. Be fully present when you’re with them.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage people to start more businesses. I’d like to see a movement that inspires people to focus on one product or service at a time, making it as sustainable and effective as it can be.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are many people I’d love to have a sit-down with. But I’d have to say that if I could, I’d go back in time and meet with Einstein. I have always connected with many of his quotes, but this one in particular has helped shape my leadership approach. “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” This quote resonates with me as one of the things I most enjoy is coaching people and really helping them find their superpower. In fact, when getting to know my employees, I always ask what their superpower is so I can not only learn their strengths but embrace them and help develop them to play to their strengths. It would be incredible to sit down and talk about this with Einstein himself.

