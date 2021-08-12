Paul Dare of Dare Hair: “Choose a stylist who has a wealth of knowledge”

Choose a stylist who has a wealth of knowledge. They’ll analyze your face, bone structure, hair type, growth pattern, and styling abilities. They’ll ask you great questions about your goals and expectations. They’ll use example images from platforms like Pinterest to get inside your head and understand what you truly desire. They’ll have the vision and know the outcome before you even get your hair washed. Hair color is a science, so choose a technician who can analyze your skin tone and suggest colors that compliment it.

As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paul Dare.

Paul Dare is a multi-award-winning hairdresser and precision cutting master. Known for enabling sculptural freedom, he’s the inventor of the Dare Chisel™, considered one of the five essential tools in every creative designer’s kit. An industry veteran, Paul is currently turning his attention to online education, mentoring the next generation of stylists with his signature “Cut Like a Master” class.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It started with a strong admiration of art and the feminine form. My school life was delightful, and I excelled in art. But, my father was a structural engineer, so I believed I was supposed to go into architecture. However, I found myself getting a haircut one day, surrounded by breathtaking women creating amazing hair, and I knew hairdressing was my real future. Friends told me an apprenticeship would be the best pathway, and soon I was blessed with a position in a small hairdressing group in South London. They taught me the famous Vidal Sassoon method of cutting hair. Though I was unaware at the time, this method became my strongest career foundation.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Stories and hairdressing always go together. In Denmark, I was about to go on a big stage to demonstrate the Dare Chisel™, a tool I had recently invented to cut choppy, textured shapes into short hair. It was a big moment. Before the show, I requested some models who would let me cut their hair short live on stage. Six stunning Danish models said yes, and ascended to the stage, but it was clear they absolutely did not want their hair cut short. The audience was waiting. Under pressure and with no time to replace them, I came up with a chisel cutting method for long hair on the fly and saved the day. Not only did I avoid embarrassment, but I also impressed the models and the audience. My confidence also grew from that experience, so it was all perfect.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Everything changed when I saw a haircut called the “Wolf Man.” Trevor Sorbie, its inventor, achieved this wild look using a razor. This absolutely blew my mind. Razors were prohibited in the world of Vidal Sasson. Rebelliously, I quickly purchased my first razor and attempted the Wolf Man on some friends. After plenty of finger bleeds, tons of mistakes, and some very unhappy people, I mastered the technique!

Pandora’s box was opened. I was previously only allowed to use straight blades. So, I was determined to discover and learn all the cutting tools available. I was obsessed. My toolbox now has straight blades, texturizers, thinning shears, razors, clippers, and the Dare Chisel™. I was so committed to the artform and beauty, and it didn’t matter what tool I used or if I was wet-cutting or dry-cutting.

To be a true creative in this industry, you must know the rules and master all the hairdressing tools and techniques. Once you do this, you’re free to use any tool and equally break any rule. Access to infinite creative possibilities is earned.

It’ll take persistence. You will certainly not master new tools and techniques on your first attempt. Expect many failures before getting it right, but the payoff is eventually huge.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

Word of mouth is the most effective. Over time, a well-trained team will have clients coming back again and again. Those return clients tell their friends, and their friends tell their friends, and so on.

We encourage word of mouth through weekly training, where we demonstrate how Dare Hair’s high standards are maintained. There’s an audience. A new client is given a full consultation. We analyze their hair type, growth pattern, bone structure, lifestyle, and ability to manage a new look. Then a bespoke haircut is delivered, and the audience is wowed. Successfully changing someone’s look always gets a positive reaction from friends and family, who in turn become happy clients. Happy clients almost always post on Instagram or leave a great review on Facebook, which is vital for continuous word of mouth and a good reputation.

When staff are knowledgeable about products and believe in them, our retail area sells effortlessly. We have a great website, and it continues to bring in new clients from other stylists because we are honest.

Now, this is the part where customer psychology comes in. Like in most relationships, clients are resistant to leaving their existing stylist because it feels like cheating. The relationship with a stylist and client is sacred. We respect and honor that by first advising prospects to communicate with their existing stylist. Our website gives them some great questions to ask their stylist to see if they can get what they need and, most importantly, what they truly desire. If they are still not satisfied, then we let them see a Dare stylist.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Three come to mind: Vidal Sassoon, Trevor Sorbie, and Robert Lobetta. Vidal’s core fundamentals and precision haircuts were foundational for me. Trevor’s razor-cutting techniques opened my eyes and freed me to break the rules. Robert taught me how to truly make hair an art form.

When I was an apprentice, Trevor was the Hair God. His cutting and styling abilities were incredible; they turned my world upside down and positively challenged me. This molded me into the hairdresser I am today. Later in my career, as President of the Fellowship for Australian hairdressing, I had some one-on-one time with Trevor. He was an incredibly humble man, eager to share his knowledge. It was such an honor and privilege.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I started my career, the world of hair was transitioning from roller setting to blow-drying. The latter was my strength. A client walked in and asked for a beehive. This freaked me out, but I had a crack at it. I set the hair rollers in, popped the client under the dryer, took them out when dry and cool, and preceded to brush the hair out. I started combing and teasing, and slowly the hair rose to a dizzying height. Pleased with myself, I finished with extra hold hairspray. However, with the final spray, the structure started to move, and it transformed into the leaning tower of Pisa. Luckily, the client had a sense of humor. The lesson here is to take your mistakes and turn them into strengths. Humor helps that process along.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Hairdressing is a journey that takes a lifetime. You’ll never know everything. Do your research and be realistic. It takes five years to get the basics under your belt and another five to hone those skills. So, to become a master, be prepared to do the hard yards. Be humble and learn from your mentors and peers. Be hungry for knowledge, involve yourself in every opportunity, and don’t always expect payment.

I was always hungry for knowledge, and that hasn’t gone away. I’ve lent my assistance to many shows and educational events. I said yes because I was chasing the knowledge, not the dollar. If you increase your expertise, the dollar will surely follow. Hairdressing is an incredible career, offering infinite pathways, and I have loved every minute of it.

OK super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Products are imperative. Invest in exceptional shampoos, conditioners, and treatments. Healthy hair will always look amazing, even with minimal effort. If your cuticle is raised, your hair will appear dull and lifeless and is prone to tangle. Color will fade faster. Buying cheap shampoo and conditioner is a waste of your time and money, to the detriment of your image. Choose a stylist who has a wealth of knowledge. They’ll analyze your face, bone structure, hair type, growth pattern, and styling abilities. They’ll ask you great questions about your goals and expectations. They’ll use example images from platforms like Pinterest to get inside your head and understand what you truly desire. They’ll have the vision and know the outcome before you even get your hair washed. Hair color is a science, so choose a technician who can analyze your skin tone and suggest colors that compliment it. Understand your styling tools. Know your brushes, blow dryers, irons, tongs, and rollers. Ask your stylist for tips or, even better, get some lessons. Practice makes perfect. Work within the boundaries of your hair. Embrace its natural texture. If your hair is curly, work with it. If straight, again, work with it. The hair you were given at birth is the hair that will suit you best. It’ll be the easiest to manage. If you work against it, life becomes difficult and even frustrating. Our client base is highly diverse, covering all genders, identities, and ages. This makes the day extremely interesting. No two clients end up with the same look, and this type of diversity keeps our skillset fresh.

Can You share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Embrace who you are. Do not compete with the images portrayed in magazines. Embrace your body regardless of shape. We are all unique. Your hair is your crowning glory. Work with it in its natural state.

P.S. Always buy great shoes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My movement would promote the overhaul of the hairdressing education system on all levels. I’ve had a privileged journey with amazing mentors. So, now I do my part by mentoring others. I’ve just completed filming an online masterclass, “Cut Like a Master,” launching this year.

It’s an in-depth look at basic cutting fundamentals. I simplify them and help hairdressers become aware of how to create, shape, and balance a haircut. Education like this will hopefully brighten the future and offer more people an exciting career.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A True Artist Is Not One Who Is Inspired But One Who Inspires Others”. Salvador Dali.

Dali was a truly inspirational man who lived life on his terms. I aim to inspire others through my masterclasses, so I’d like to think this also makes me a true artist. It’s been a 42-year journey of growth, and I feel truly blessed to help others experience beauty through the art of hair.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this.

That would have to be fellow Brit., Sir Richard Branson. I admire his fearlessness, his authenticity and his brave spirit. I’d love to explore his mind and hone in his thought process on what makes a truly successful entrepreneur. I’d want to learn more about the nuances and delicate details around his adversities and biggest mistakes and how he overcame them. Equally, I’d love to get a glimpse into his goal-setting process and how he continuously harnessed his drive to achieve these, particularly in the earlier days.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can catch my daily action on Instagram @thepauldare and you can learn more about the Dare Chisel™ at www.pauldare.co

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!