Paul Becker: “Always find balance between work, passion, and family”

Paul Becker was born in Victoria BC and started dancing at the age of 16. He was inspired to choreograph while filming Chicago alongside famed director Rob Marshall. At 19 he choreographed his first film and was quickly catapulted to acclaim and began developing epic stage productions for The Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Ciara, Kanye West and many others. He quickly became one of the most sought-after choreographers and directors in the industry as well as the protege and creative partner of famed director Kenny Ortega. His body of work includes over 300 films and TV shows including Ralph Breaks the Internet, Deadpool 2, The Kissing Booth 1, 2, 3, Riverdale, American Horror Story, and countless other hits. Paul’s successful partnership with Disney began after he choreographed The Muppets: Wizard of Oz and was solidified with such films as Adventures in Babysitting with Sabrina Carpenter along with the phenomenally successful musical franchise Descendants in which he and Ortega teamed up to create a YouTube breaking moment recording billions of views.

A two-time World Choreography Award Nominee, Paul is a 2021 MTV Award Winner for “Best Musical Number” for his work on the Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms. He has also served as the producer and creative director for Canada’s Got Talent as well as a judge and choreographer of So You Think You Can Dance Canada and a choreographer on Dancing with the Stars. Paul directed and choreographed the closing ceremonies of the illustrious Pan Am Games and together with Ortega he produced Parade Across America, the Inaugural Celebration for President Joe Biden. In addition, Paul is the series choreographer for the Netflix series Ivy and Bean as well as The Last of Us for HBO.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in Victoria Bc Canada. I am one of 5 brothers. I had hard working parents. We had our ups and downs, and it wasn’t always easy. I was blessed to have parents and a creative Grandmother that encouraged me to be me and follow my dreams. I taught myself how to dance and shoot film with a camera…then I jumped into class and was exposed to the world of entertainment.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have many stories that led me to where I am now. All of the stories relate to the struggle and tenacity it takes to get to the destination where you think you need to be. One particular story was when I was trying to come up the ropes as a choreographer, and I heard that Lionsgate and Lifetime and director/producer David Winkler were shooting a ballet film in the city. I said to myself…I need this”, so I showed up the giant gates of Lionsgate Studios with my demo reel and resume in a FedEx envelope. The security guard looked at me like I was crazy but finally let me in after much debate. Once I got to the production office, I had to sweet talk my way into David’s office. Well…I did it. I got in, and I opened his door and handed him my materials. He hired me. lol. He took a big chance.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

Well, I always tend to prank Kenny Ortega on set of Julie and the Phantoms. One day when he was running late, he asked me to direct the first scene. I took that opportunity to plan a great prank. He finally shows up to find a red carpet leading to my director’s chair in front of the monitor, and the entire video village was decorated like a night club, with bouncers, roped off and music. He was shocked. We have fun.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Working with Kanye West reminded me to always think big. The man is brilliant. Also working with Shirley MacLaine was awesome too. I learned so much. One of my favorite experience was with the legend Robin Williams. Surrounding your day with laughter is always how I like to work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many producers and directors and others along the way that have helped me along the way. Ice Cube and Matt Alvarez gave me my first shot at choreographing the feature film “Are We There Yet”. I was down and out and had no money. They had no clue how they helped me. As it always happens, one job leads to another, and the sequel came too.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Well, I have two. “I would rather be called a hypocrite than stay the same person forever” …Always keep improving yourself to be a better human with compassion and love”. Also having a reason for being is so important with my life and work.

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

We are storytellers in the entertainment industry. 1. No story should be one sided. 2. There is harmony in diversity. 3. This industry and many others have been one sided forever, with only hiring white men as directors, and favoring white actors etc. The studios lame excuses for not being diverse don’t hold up anymore. I am glad to see this long overdue shift. My daughter is biracial, and this is something I have always fought for.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well, “The Kissing Booth 3” is coming out soon. Currently I just wrapped “Honey Girls” for Sony which will be a big music driven film, I am currently the choreographer of HBO and Sony Playstation’s “The Last of Us” and the choreographer for Netflix “Ivy and Bean”.

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

I love it when my work makes people feel happy. That is a driving force for me. All of my work has an aspect of comedy and joy to it

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Always find balance between work, passion, and family.

2. Do not take your health for granted.

3. Always be loyal

4. You have a responsibility with your influence and power to help people. Don’t waste time…get to work and start helping.

5. Invest in Bitcoin in 2010.

When you create a film, which stakeholders have the greatest impact on the artistic and cinematic choices you make? Is it the viewers, the critics, the financiers, or your own personal artistic vision? Can you share a story with us or give an example about what you mean?

Every project is different. When I am directing the project, I listed to the tone and the feel, and the story behind the story from the writer or show runner, and then it is my job to give my take on it. I definitely think about what the fans will enjoy…you have to. When I was directing Julie and the Phantoms, I would always look at it from the fans eye. There was a moment in Julie and the Phantoms where Booboo Stewart’s character “Willie” meets Owen Joyner’s Character “Alex” for the first time. It was scripted as “the shake hands and have chemistry”…well I took that and made Alex’s POV in super slow motion to add humor and heart. I got a kick out of it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I just want to promote more compassion and peace on this earth.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I have worked with him once but didn’t really get a chance to talk in depth, but the Rock would be a great person to sit with. I respect his business mind along with being a great performer.

