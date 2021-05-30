Paul Axberg of Axberg Wealth Management: “Technology continues to do really well”

Technology continues to do really well. For people like myself its hard to get the ghosts of markets past out of my psyche. Thus, a well-diversified portfolio that matches your risk tolerance is the key to success. If your portfolio is heavily slanted towards a particular industry, or segment of the economy, it adds another element of risk outside of general market or systematic risk. Systemic risk is something that can spark a collapse in a specific industry and is what COVID-19 did to the travel and hospitality industry.

As a part of my series about “Investing During The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paul Axberg.

Paul Axberg CPA, CFP® is president of AxbergWealth Management, an Arizona-based tax, financial and retirement planning firm. Paul is dedicated to helping his clients live a purposeful and intentional life. For more information, please visit axbergwealth.com.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

This goes back to growing up in a middle-class blue-collar family in the Midwest. My dad worked in a papermill and my mom was a homemaker. I remember my mom spending many hours balancing the check book and at times struggling with the obligations. Being a middle-class family thanks to a union job in an otherwise poor rural area really motivated me to try and do better. I wanted to do something I felt passionate about. It was hard watching my dad work shift after shift at the mill and I didn’t want that for my future.

In 1994 after graduating from University with a business degree in accounting, I was motivated to become a CPA. I packed up what little belongings I had and moved to Phoenix from Minnesota. I had absolutely nothing to lose. I worked two jobs for a couple years; one was a day job at a local CPA firm and at the same time, I worked nights at a tax and financial planning firm. Becoming a CPA opened many doors and provided what seemed like limitless opportunities. I learned that I enjoyed helping individuals with finances much more than creating balance sheets or profit and loss statements. The work was very fulfilling and eventually I transitioned to starting my own firm in 1999.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

It’s funny, looking back now. I was new in town where I knew about two people, so I had no connections. Doing tax returns as a CPA allowed me to slowly build up a loyal client base that also needed financial planning and investment advice from a trusted source. I had many very lean years and used credit cards to support me until I could generate enough income to support myself. Crazy, right? Here I was advising people mostly with hundreds of thousands of dollars and I myself was flat broke. The lesson here is that whatever background you have, in America you can achieve anything with hard work, dedication and perseverance.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Right now, I am working on doing event planning for my senior clients. It has been a miserable year with lock downs and quarantines. So, I am planning a wine tasting trip with clients to the wine regions of the Northwest. We are putting this together for early fall and are planning by then that most who want the vaccine would have gotten it. I am personally super excited for this. I think this will certainly give my friends and clients something to look forward to, like a light at the end of the tunnel.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My grandmother gave me 5k as a university graduation gift. This is what I used as seed money to find opportunities in Phoenix. I used it for rent deposits and services to help me create a competitive resume. My mom worked in a factory for several years while I was in high school to help save money for my education as well. Between that and working odd retail jobs (Walmart, clothing stores and video stores!) that fit my university schedule, I was able to graduate debt-free. I was super grateful for them and these opportunities.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

This year we did work hard to stay in touch via Zoom meetings which was challenging for many of our older clients. This year we did a couple client events that were quite different, and we would never have thought of in the past. In the past, they would have seemed weird. Normally we do something like an Oktoberfest or a Lua as an annual event. This year we did a virtual wine tasting and Beach Bingo Zoom event as well. Both events were very fun!

As you know the stock market and the economy in general have become extremely volatile and uncertain. Many people “dollar cost average” and put aside a monthly sum into a long-term savings plan for retirement, college, or a home purchase. If a loved one or a client came to you and said, “I have been saving and investing $500 every month in an S&P 500 index fund. Over the next few months until the dust settles, should I be doing something else with my money?”, what would you say to them?

If they have been doing this for some time then they should know that the discipline they have to put away 500 a month, or whatever it is they are putting away, will in time be rewarded. Making those sacrifices now result in a more secure future. This is not something that you second guess; you can’t. Once doubt seeps in, it can easily get you off track. It may be a good time to re-evaluate your risk tolerance and make sure it matches the timing of your goals and the risk profile of your portfolio. This is much different than second guessing your commitment.

Eventually the economy will recover and rebound. Certain sectors, like travel and hospitality might be hurting for a while. But other sectors, like technology and healthcare, might do very well. If someone wanted to prepare today to take advantage of the future recovery, what would you suggest they do?

Technology continues to do really well. For people like myself its hard to get the ghosts of markets past out of my psyche. Thus, a well-diversified portfolio that matches your risk tolerance is the key to success. If your portfolio is heavily slanted towards a particular industry, or segment of the economy, it adds another element of risk outside of general market or systematic risk. Systemic risk is something that can spark a collapse in a specific industry and is what COVID-19 did to the travel and hospitality industry.

While it may seem like a good strategy to invest in these industries while they are down its very hard to get the timing right. For instance, its hard to watch the tech industry rally when your over-weighted in travel and hospitality too early. That takes a lot of patience. If you get it right you look smart, but if you time it wrong it can really hurt your performance.

Are there sectors that provide exciting and lucrative investment opportunities today, specifically because of the volatility and uncertainty?

I think it helps to look at where the current administration is looking to go. Cannabis legalization is a real possibility under the current admin. There is also a lot of talk about infrastructure spending by this admin. Solar and other renewables seem to be on fire (sorry California) right now. Technology seems like it can’t lose and certainly has much momentum. Banking and insurance also look attractive and tend to benefit from rising rates and many times pay decent dividends while you wait.

Are there alternative investments that you think more people should look more deeply at?

There was a lot of talk about alternative investments after the 2008 mess. Talk about how they could really help a portfolio reduce overall risk. Publicly traded REITS. Mortgage REITS look like a good bet as interest rates rise. The yields on some of these are very attractive. Interest rates have been low for some but have started creeping up since at least the first of the year. This may be a trend to watch. So, the bottom line is to look for alternatives that can benefit from rising rates.

If a person in their thirties and forties came to you today and said that they have $10,000 that they want to put away today for a long-term investment what would you advise them to do with it?

That question really depends upon what their net worth is and how liquid they are. I really need to know how much risk they can handle via a risk tolerance survey. Once I have this and understand their current liquidity needs and net-worth, we can talk about what is right for them. Let’s say a client comes in and has $2 million in leveraged real estate rental and doesn’t really have much in the way of emergency money. I would tell them to keep it in the bank but if the same client had $100k in cash I would look at a starting a managed portfolio and adding to it each month if they could. This would certainly help them to start to diversify some of the real estate risk exposure they have!

Here is a more general finance question. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Well as a financial planner and not just an investor I would say the best laid foundation of investing is to plan for the worst first. That is, ask yourself what if I become disabled, what if I die? So, make sure you have life insurance and disability insurance first. Then look to invest in other ventures.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This is a funny one that I heard from a farmer client many years ago. “Money is like manure. It works best if you spread it around!”

This is something I’m reminded of every time I get over exuberant about a particular investment. It something that many were reminded of in 2008 with overleveraged real estate and in 2000 with too much in tech. When it all comes crashing down it hurts a little less if your money is treated of less value.