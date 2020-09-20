Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Patty Roberts: “Taking time with my family have been my greatest Thrive ZP moments. I have honestly never been so happy in all my life.”

I’m telling friends and associates how great it is to have a better lifestyle and to be achieving your goals. I am finally happy with who I am.

Family has always been important to me. Being a single mom, I didn’t want my kids to lose anything. To make sure they have everything they need, I work two jobs, normally seven days per week. Between work and getting my daughters to their sports, I had gained 30 pounds. It sneaks up on you. Thrive ZP’s entry book really caught my eye with real people just like me on the cover. Now, I’m exercising anywhere between one and four times a day— I get up at 4:30 in the morning to jog five miles with my neighbors. I also started doing hot yoga. This is all before I take my daughter to school. By 10 at night, I’m pretty beat. But you get addicted to it, and now I only have 16 pounds to go for my goal weight. I honestly have never been so happy in all my life. 

  • Since starting Thrive ZP, I’ve lost almost 20 pounds.
  • I’m thinking about not just what I eat but about when I eat, too.
  • I’m putting $50 twice a month into an emergency fund. 
  • Every week, I plan time with my daughter — Sundays are family days.

Before Thrive ZP, I pretty much ate whatever. I would run through and get fast food. I’ve completely changed my eating. Now I’m planning my meals. I’m saving at least $10 a day by not eating fast food. I appreciate the Thrive ZP App for changing the way I live my life. I’m even putting money into an emergency fund with direct deposit. Since you don’t really see it, you don’t really miss it. But for an emergency, it’s there. The best part of Thrive ZP has been taking the time out to spend with family. My daughter and I now have a date day every week. Thrive ZP has totally changed my life and people around me have noticed. I have been told how much better I look — that I glow. I’m telling friends and associates how great it is to have a better lifestyle and to be achieving your goals. I am finally happy with who I am.

– Patty Roberts, Sam’s Club #6572; Knoxville, TN; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner


Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Michelle Moore, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

