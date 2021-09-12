Patty Gatter of The Breastfeeding Shop: “Execution ”

Execution — taking an idea and actually laying the groundwork and laying the different pieces in place. Keeping yourself focused to grow the company. Being strategic about your next moves, being aware that at the end of the day that task needs to be done , whatever it is, you need to move yourself forward to do it. Doing the administrative stuff. When I was first growing my company, I would take on various tasks and work. Work needs to get done so if there was someone calling out sick, I would have to change my plans last minute to man the fort, travel to New Jersey to pick up breast pumps to have them on hand etc.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Patty Gatter.

Patty Gatter believes that women offer a unique set of skills that are crucial to starting a successful business. Gatter is the Founder and CEO of The Breastfeeding Shop, a multi-million medical device company that helps women all over the globe. After quitting her 9-to-5, she launched the company in 2014. Within 5 years, Gatter scaled The Breastfeeding Shop to what it is today — a large team of employees with hundreds of thousands of clients and a rolodex of female-founded venture capitalists groups that want to work with her.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

It was my children that were the gamechanger for me. Once I became a mom I knew I never wanted to leave them. I’ve always been an entrepreneur, but once I had children that’s what changed. They gave me a new outlook on life and I no longer wanted to live by someone else’s schedule. I love being a mom, I love breastfeeding and I love helping mom’s so I combined the three and created The Breastfeeding Shop. I wanted to work with my own schedule and make my own rules.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Accommodating the growth of my company. There were a lot of sleepless nights because we grew so quickly, I had to find the right team just as quickly to put into place and support my business. Mentoring and growing the company and really adapting with all of the growth. We needed to put the right people in place to sustain that growth.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I do make a lot of mistakes but I don’t think they’re funny, at least at the time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother. In the beginning, she was not only helping me watch my kids, but also helping me start my business. She loved seeing me thrive because in her generation it wasn’t accepted for mother’s to work, let alone start a business. She came from a generation where all moms stayed at home. Her supporting me was accepting who I am, a person with a lot of ideas. When I was growing up, she eventually got a part time job, but starting a business and being hardcore wasn’t acceptable at the time. My dad was an entrepreneur and my mom always supported him. So I grew up surrounded by an entrepreneurial spirit and mindset.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think we have too many self-doubting conversations. As women, we question everything. We think and we think and we think, questioning ourselves and forming that self-doubt. Whereas men just sort of jump in without thinking things through. Especially because quite often we have larger responsibilities, which contributes to our self-doubt. We need to stop the self-doubt and just go for it.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think doing things like this and writing articles about interviewing female entrepreneurs, how they operate, why they did what they did, why we do what we do, and finding a support system. There are a lot of things put into place by the government to help support minorities in businesses. But even just locally, as an individual you can support your local entrepreneurs.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I think we [women] are amazing multitaskers, we think outside of the box, and we support each other. We really enjoy helping other women, we are natural helpers and enjoy giving back.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

That it is glamorous. It looks one way, but really it is a lot of work. A lot of hard work and a lot of hours which can be intense. It’s an obsession. I think a lot of founders can relate, but I obsess about my business. I’m constantly thinking about everything to the point where my kids are like ‘Can you stop talking about work?’ The obsession forms when you are responsible for people’s paychecks. Along with growing something successful comes a lot of responsibility and I take that very seriously.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Being a founder, being an entrepreneur, is not meant for everyone. You have to think long and hard about what your ultimate goal is in life. I think it comes with a lot of responsibility, which is not always a good thing or the right time for a lot of people to take on those responsibilities. At one point you have to have a conversation with yourself, ‘What do I want out of life? How will I accomplish that? Can I execute it?’ You have to have that serious conversation with yourself because if you are a ‘wanna-preneur,’ but you can’t execute, it will just stay in the idea phase. So to answer your question, you absolutely have to be a specific person. You have to be a little crazy. I don’t think everyone is cut out to be a founder. In order to be a successful entrepreneur, you have to have the right resources and be a problem solver. But the world does need both types of people, because we wouldn’t be successful without one another.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Execution — taking an idea and actually laying the groundwork and laying the different pieces in place. Keeping yourself focused to grow the company. Being strategic about your next moves, being aware that at the end of the day that task needs to be done , whatever it is, you need to move yourself forward to do it. Doing the administrative stuff. When I was first growing my company, I would take on various tasks and work. Work needs to get done so if there was someone calling out sick, I would have to change my plans last minute to man the fort, travel to New Jersey to pick up breast pumps to have them on hand etc. Good personal support system. Good team behind you. Trust your instincts. Find those like minded people that really have invested an interest in the success of the company. I was lucky enough to find those people early on, who are still with me today. It’s also important to know when they aren’t a good fit. To know when you don’t have that in a person and take on those hard conversations. Understand the importance of administrative tasks. A good founder is hands on. You need to be in touch with every aspect of your business. Although the administrative tasks are those tasks you don’t necessarily like to do or aren’t necessarily good at, especially when you’re in growth mode, they are still extremely important. If I don’t do the administrative tasks, it won’t move my company forward. Resourceful. Knowing how to find answers about things. You’re going to come across things you may not know how to handle (it’s inevitable when you’re growing something). Setting up the legal structure for your company or whatever it may be, you have to get the answers one way or another. Google things, ask your friends, ask your family, utilize your personal and professional resources to get the answers.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I like to think that with The Breastfeeding Shop that I am building awareness about breastfeeding and creating a supporting community for all moms. That I am being an advocate for women, their breastfeeding journey, helping spread awareness, and normalizing breastfeeding. With the lactation and telehealth services we are making breastfeeding support convenient, rather than difficult to get. Women are forced to be reckoned with. I feel like we are responsible for so much in this world, and we are the ones making babies. Supporting women and getting rid of those inequalities in the workplace environment.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

For me, it’s continuing to create awareness about women’s rights. Breastfeeding has a role in that, knowing that women can do both. We can work and be moms, but there is still a lot of work to be done. My contribution is just talking about it, getting it out there and normalizing it. Women can work, can have kids, be moms and have a business. That’s what I stand for. That’s why I started this business. When I was in my twenties, I read an article about a woman who started a business with a flexible workplace environment. If an employee who was a mother needed to leave to see their child, it wasn’t, “Sorry, you’re out of PTO,” she accommodated them. That was a large inspiration for me, to create a workplace that was accommodating, especially because so many people I work with are parents. Even with getting creative as a business owner, I had employees with kids who weren’t going to school in person anymore. I could’ve stayed open because we’re healthcare, but they have to be with their kids. Work-life balance, especially with COVID, is important.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It’s hard to pick one, because there are so many fabulous people out there, but I would choose Reese Witherspoon. I have looked up to her for so many things: fashion inspiration, philosophies, writing and how honestly she lives life. No one is perfect, but she is a huge inspiration for her ability and talent to multitask while creating and running so many different things.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.