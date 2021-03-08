Patti Negri: “Don’t worry about what other people think”

Don’t worry about what other people think. You are probably getting it wrong anyway — and it clouds and waters down who you really are. The moment I realized that everything changed and doors started opening for me — and ironically enough — people started liking me BETTER once I didn’t care so much!

Patti Negri is a Psychic-Medium and “Good Witch” best known for her recurring role on the Travel Channel’s #1 show GHOST ADVENTURES. She is the international best-selling author of OLD WORLD MAGICK FOR THE MODERN WORLD: TIPS, TRICKS, & TECHNIQUES TO BALANCE, EMPOWER, & CREATE A LIFE YOU LOVE. Patti was voted number one psychic, medium, trance medium, tarot reader, witch / magical practitioner in the world in an Internationally competition by Times Square Press. Patti’s body of work includes appearances on such shows as MASTER CHEF, AMERICA’S GOT TALENT and Jeff Lewis’ FLIPPING OUT. Patti has a popular weekly podcast called THE WITCHING HOUR and can also be heard on national syndicated radio with Adam Corolla, Jason Ellis, Mancow Muller and Coast to Coast with George Noory. She has graced numerous magazine covers, contributed to over 20 books and conducted seances on radio, film, and TV working with such legends as Emma Stone, Jon Voight, Josh Duhamel, Martin Sheen and Gregory Hines.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was born into this path! I tried to fight it for years. I tried the medical field, worked as an actor, dancer and touring sketch comic, I still own a production company — but spirit kept bringing me back to magick and the world of ghosts, witchcraft, spirituality and helping people find their own magick within!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Wow, that’s a tough one, there have been so many! From getting the ghost of Aaron Spelling out of Spelling Manor to spontaneous combustion at Marilyn Manson’s house to talking to ghosts in ancient castles in France and of course all the wild and wooly adventures with Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew… but the most memorable moments are the ones where, whether one-on-one or a theater of 600 people, I see a lightbulb in someone’s eyes turn on as they realize their own power and divinity within!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think the funniest mistake I have made is trying to do too much at one time. I’m a multi-tasker at heart, but when I offer EVERYBODY at an event the opportunity to talk to a deceased loved one and EVERYBODY stands up and the line wraps around the theater three times, I learned that (literal) time and space DO matter in this realm of existence! I’ve learned that — and have to continually remind myself — that we DO have limitations… and not everybody is prepared to spend the night in order to talk to their deceased grandma… and rarely do people have a sleeping bag with them!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well, a lot of them I can’t talk about yet — but I have been doing some fun TV that is now starting to air! I am working with Trevor Moore and his crew on The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central. Trevor is a funny comedian — and his show, we try to solve all the problems of the world in one hour. We take on World peace, the environment, space aliens, everything. Its of course silly and tongue in cheek — but it really is a great forum to get people thinking and talking in a fun, non-threatening way — and reaches an audience I would never meet in my spiritual and paranormal world! I also just filmed with Lilly Singh on her NBC late-night show — and again — a whole new audience to bring the concept of magick in a simple, fun way!

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Some of the most interesting folks make me sign NDA’s (non-disclosure agreements!) It’s a celebrity thing — and understandable. They do need some privacy in their lives. But A list of academy award-winning actors and directors and everything in between have the same wants and needs as everyone else! I do a lot of Hollywood events seances. Its funny, but “big in life” is “big in death”. So, Hollywood ghosts are as fun and flamboyant as they were in life!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Try not to get into too much of a routine. Keep every day and every experience fresh and individual. Each day is what we make it… Never fall into “automatic pilot”!

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Follow your passion. In this spiritual/magickal world — do it because you want to help people, not for money or fame. That is what will get you success — and, if desired the fortune and fame… but if that’s what you are going for, go into something else that doesn’t involve working with people in need and their most vulnerable.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

I work out outside in nature six days a week. It’s my sanity and gives me a balanced, healthy body, mind, heart and spirit for the crazy day ahead.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t worry about what other people think. You are probably getting it wrong anyway — and it clouds and waters down who you really are. The moment I realized that everything changed and doors started opening for me — and ironically enough — people started liking me BETTER once I didn’t care so much! Don’t try to blend in or be who you think you are supposed to be. The moment you embrace who you are — it’s the “different” parts that make you stand out and move forward. Don’t ‘dial it down” to be safe. It’s like keeping your radio at a safe 8.5 to not disturb the neighbors… Crank it up to 11 and the neighbors dance to your music! Embrace fear! Fear can freeze you in your tracks or inspire you! Choose inspire! Think about it — we pay money to see scary movies, ride roller coasters and even jump out of planes… why can’t we look at the scary things in our day-to-day life like these things and make it a fun challenge or quest. Always leave just a little to the imagination. It makes people think. Thinking and imagination is good!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Magick is everywhere. You just gotta look sometimes!” It reminds us to find the hidden life gems that are all around us. From a simple smile to a miracle. Life is what we make it!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom was the biggest and best influence on me. From the time I was a toddler, she said that I could be anything I wanted to be! She supported my choices even if they weren’t hers, she encouraged and inspired me every day of my life — and she still does from the other side of the veil! One of my early examples was during my awkward early teen years, she saw a contest in TEEN Magazine and urged me to enter it. I didn’t want to; I certainly didn’t think I could compete with the beautiful and confident girls in the glossy magazine but said okay. I was a poet, so I wrote a poem. The next thing I knew I was one of ten girls nationally to be picked and found myself in that same glossy magazine. I still was insecure and felt like the ugly duckling a bit… but I was there!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be that we are ALL superheroes with real superpowers! We are divine beings AND we have FREE WILL! That makes us humans pretty darn special. That we HAVE THE POWER to create and change our lives. If you don’t have the power… who or what have you given it away to? Another person? A limiting personal belief system? Fear? Well, TAKE IT BACK! ;o) It can be as simple as that. As easy as we allow it or as hard as we make it. Go for easy!

Stevie Nicks. Yup, Stevie Nicks… I was going to say all sorts of influential and powerful women — but Stevie Nicks has inspired so many generations of your girls and women to follow their own path, be their own individual, creative, magickal self!

Stevie Nicks. Yup, Stevie Nicks… I was going to say all sorts of influential and powerful women — but Stevie Nicks has inspired so many generations of your girls and women to follow their own path, be their own individual, creative, magickal self!

How can our readers follow you online?

PattiNegri.com FB: Patti Negri Psychic Medium IG: Patti.Negri Twitter: @PattiNegri

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!