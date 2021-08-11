Patti Hornstra: “Not everything needs a ‘fix.’”

Not everything needs a ‘fix.’ When Tristan first came out as transgender, I thought that was something I needed to try to change. I had no idea how to deal with any of it. I felt like I needed to ‘fix’ it. That’s my nature, I’m a ‘fixer.’ I know that doesn’t sound great, but it’s true.

Patti Hornstra is a native of Richmond, Virginia, and a graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University with degrees in Marketing and Business Education. Her days are filled with adventure as a real estate broker, while her nights are spent fixated on becoming a writer. Her first book, When He Was Anna: A Mom’s Journey Into the Transgender World, was published in November 2020. She married the love of her life, Curtis, in 1987 and together they have raised four children. They have adjusted nicely to life as empty nesters and eagerly await life’s next great adventure.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Probably the most significant thing about my childhood is that I’m an only child. My parents divorced when I was around twelve years old, another big impact. Both of those things caused me to grow up pretty quickly and to be very independent at a young age. My mother thought I was perfect, so perfection was the expectation — which wasn’t always easy to live up to.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

How young? When I was young I loved books about animals (like Misty of Chincoteague) and families (like Little House on the Prairie, anything by Laura Ingalls Wilder). The book that I find most inspiring is Expecting Adam by Martha Beck, published in 1999. I’ve read it multiple times. There are parts of the book that literally send shivers up my spine. I’ve always loved to write, but this book is the one that made me think, this is HOW I want to write.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My writing career is still very new, so I’m guessing there are lots of mistakes on the horizon. I’ve only published one book so far, although I’m working on more. So far, my biggest mistake has been underestimating the learning curve in becoming a published author and actually selling books. There is so much to learn, I really had no idea. When you decide to write a book you think, no big deal, I’ll turn on the computer and have at it. Once you begin to write, you realize that completing an entire book is a pretty daunting task. When you’ve finished writing your book there’s this euphoria of accomplishment. You feel like you’ve reached the top. You realize pretty quickly that actually writing the book was the easy part! There is so much to learn about the publishing process and the marketing process. I can be overwhelming, and it’s unbelievably time-consuming.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

When I found out that my fourth child was transgender, I had no idea how to act, how to react. I found myself suddenly in the middle of something that I knew absolutely nothing about. I needed an education, and I needed it fast! When He Was Anna: A Mom’s Journey Into the Transgender World was written with the goal of helping parents see that they aren’t alone as they struggle to navigate the parenting journey and recover from mistakes made along the way. I believe that the book can offer insight and help to parents in general, not only parents of transgender children. Parenting is a tough job, and so often as parents, we mentally beat ourselves up when we’re not perfect. We set the bar too high, then we struggle when we fall short. Parents will make mistakes, it’s the nature of the job! The key is to learn from our mistakes and move in a better, more productive direction. I wrote this book to say, “See, here’s what I did. Some of it I’m proud of, some of it I’m not. I made mistakes, I learned from them, and I moved on in better direction. Everything I did along my journey was done out of love — love doesn’t need to equal perfection.”

It’s hard to go through the experience of having your family change suddenly and unexpectedly. So many parents have reached out to me to tell me that they feel so alone and that they struggle to understand it all. They think that they’re the only ones feeling frustrated and confused. But the world we live in is changing. Things are so much more complex than they were thirty years ago when I was a new parent. It’s okay to be confused; there’s a lot to learn. Having parents contact me to tell me that they read my book and felt so much relief because I put into words what they couldn’t (or wouldn’t) has been amazing!

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

That would have to be Chapter 8, The Puppy. It’s about our decision to adopt a puppy for my seventeen-year-old because we thought that all of our family problems would be solved with a puppy. It’s my favorite chapter because it really does run the whole gamut of emotions that I went through at the time.

This little excerpt sums it up:

So, what’s a control-freak mama to do when she’s lost control and cannot find a way to help her kid? That’s easy — she gets the kid a puppy!! Yes, a puppy. A puppy would fix everything, right? A puppy would give Tristan (trying to get the hang of the new name) someone to love and care for. They could bond; they could snuggle. A puppy would be fun. A puppy would make Tristan happy. A puppy would heal the depression. We would all love the puppy. We would spend our evenings at home playing with the puppy and laughing at the puppy. We’d be so busy having fun with the puppy that we wouldn’t have any time to argue; who can argue when you’re so busy laughing at the adorable puppy? Puppies really do fix everything!!

. . . Pretty soon, however, it was obvious that adding Caly to our family was like putting a Band Aid® on a hemorrhage. She gave us a common ground, a neutral territory. Caly was goofy and happy, and she always made you smile. But our family was hemorrhaging pain of a unique sort, and puppy love can’t take that away. We had the pain of a child who was trying to leave her whole identity behind and struggling to find her place in her new world. We had the pain of a mom who just wanted the whole situation to go away, who wanted to put her head in the sand so she didn’t have to deal with it. I didn’t want to learn about correct pronouns, and binders, and gender dysphoria, and name changes. I hadn’t signed up for any of this. I wanted my daughter back.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

This is the part of my journey that I don’t share very often. If you’ve ever heard that voice that speaks to you so clearly that you can’t ignore it, then this will make sense. It’s different things to different people, but to me, it’s the God’s voice.

I was working on another book a couple of summers ago; this was about a year after Tristan came out as transgender. One day I heard ‘The Voice’ that was so clear and so resolute. It simply said, “Write your story.” That was it, it was more of a directive than a suggestion. It had never occurred to me before that moment that I had a story to tell. I stopped what I was doing and went straight to the computer, and the words just began to pour out.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I don’t know this person, but they left this review of my book. I stumbled upon it recently; it was on a site that I don’t check often. I was so humbled by this.

“This book touched the deepest parts of my heart and soul. It gave me hope. As a mother of N.M, now G.L., you made me laugh, cry and feel all the things I have held inside for so long. Thank you for letting me know I’m not alone in this. That I’m not a bad mother for grieving the loss of my daughter…my girly girl. It has been a very hard 2 plus years. I hope there is a light at the end of this tunnel.”

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I don’t see myself as trying to solve a problem, per se, but rather as trying to share a perspective and offer food for thought on a sensitive topic. I do believe that we, as a society have become much more enlightened when it comes to transgender individuals. We still have a long way to go.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is guiding and empowering others, preparing them to act on their own and allowing them to do that. Leadership is being willing to make tough decisions and accepting responsibility for the consequences of those decisions.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

My five things really revolve around my journey of becoming a writer, which was triggered when I became the parent of a transgender child. It wasn’t something that I ‘started,’ but rather something that I suddenly found myself fully immersed in. So, my five things have to do with my personal journey.

Not everything needs a ‘fix.’ When Tristan first came out as transgender, I thought that was something I needed to try to change. I had no idea how to deal with any of it. I felt like I needed to ‘fix’ it. That’s my nature, I’m a ‘fixer.’ I know that doesn’t sound great, but it’s true. Quit trying to be perfect because you won’t ever be. You’ll make mistakes but recognize them and learn from them. Pick your battles. Support your child, but it’s ok for some things in your family to be non-negotiable — you’re allowed to stand your ground on the non-negotiables. For me, being polite and respectful is non-negotiable. You can’t do it all on your own, and it’s okay to find help. As the old saying goes, “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right.” I learned this lesson the hard way with the cover of my first book. I didn’t know what I didn’t know, and so I didn’t hire a professional cover designer. I chose the graphic for the cover, and I LOVED the cover. I didn’t take into account things like thumbnails and covers of comparative titles. At one point an industry expert pointed that out to me, and I swallowed my pride and hired a professional to redesign the cover. The difference was unbelievable. Writing a memoir is emotionally exhausting, but it may be the best therapy that you’ll ever have. So many memories, good and bad, rise to the surface. The more you write, the more you remember. I raised four children, and the years went by so quickly. It’s amazing how much we forget when we’re busy with life. Publishing a book is not for the faint of heart. As I mentioned earlier, writing it is actually the easy part. You realize how much you don’t know when the publishing and marketing processes start.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

That’s the easiest question to answer! I’ve had this hanging on the wall in my office for years.

“People are often unreasonable and self-centered. Forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of ulterior motives. Be kind anyway. If you are honest, people may cheat you. Be honest anyway. If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway. The good you do today may be forgotten tomorrow. Do good anyway. Give the world the best you have and it may never be enough. Give your best anyway. For you see, in the end, it is between you and God. It was never between you and them anyway.” ~ Mother Teresa

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

That would have to be Martha Beck. She wrote my favorite book! I first started reading her articles in Oprah Magazine, years ago. I was immediately a fan.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is www.authorpattihornstra.com. My blog posts are there, as well as a link to get an excerpt from When He Was Anna.

