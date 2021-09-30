Patrick Savin on Striking a Balance Between Personal Goals and Professional Obligations

Patrick Savin is an experienced financial consultant based in Beverly Hills, California. After finishing his post-secondary education at McGill University, Patrick’s knowledge of the economy eventually led him into the world of finance.

With decades of experience in corporate finance and risk management in mutual and pension funds, Patrick has participated in various global deals spanning a wide range of sectors. With his knowledge of business cycles and capital markets, Patrick has helped many clients successfully navigate financial markets and investment strategies.

Tell us a little about your industry and why you chose to be in finance?

I love the constant change and learning in this field. It is one of the only industries that can never be stagnant. The markets are always running somewhere in the world. By the time you wake up, something has already changed. You always have to monitor how things are unfolding globally in order to make the best choices locally. Finance is an amoeba, always changing. Staying on top of trends is what will keep you at the forefront of the industry and relevant. Interpreting how things are now and how they could change is so important in this field.

What does your typical day look like?

I am constantly talking with people. I love being constantly engaged with others. This industry allows that for me. Working within a global arena, you are always in someone’s working hours. You have to weed through the information for what really makes a difference. Twenty years ago, Amazon couldn’t raise a dime. Look at it now. No one thought back then that it would get to where it is now. Remember, the original plan was supplying books and within relatively short order, brick and mortar stores began to lose business. You have to see the vision, find a way to finance it, then bring it to the public.

What keeps you motivated?

Being alive motivates me. This is the main event. You have to be engaged with it or you’ll miss it. What good would it do for me to have all this experience and not help guide others toward success? I enjoy always learning. This industry is one where you have to know what is happening around the world. You have to be able to weigh the risks and make decisions based on what is happening now and what is expected to happen. That requires constant knowledge and talking with others, both in the finance industry and in other areas. I don’t know of any other field that has such an impact on all the others in the global arena.

How do you motivate others?

Listening has always been my greatest tool. I love engaging with others. I like to help people become more self-aware and curious about the world around them. Finance is all about taking risks. For all the fluidity of your thoughts and your analytical skills, you are going to make mistakes when in this field. It is through understanding the market and being willing to constantly educate yourself that you will be successful.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Honestly, from life. The same thing that keeps me motivated is where I draw my inspiration from. Talking with others and reflecting on my life, what has led me to where I am, is where I really learn. I love to constantly learn about what matters and the extent of their impact. It is with this knowledge that I make financial decisions and provide my expertise to others. Without it, I would not have the confidence that I do.

What is one piece of advice you would give someone starting in your industry?

Keep on learning. Don’t pretend what you knew when you first get out of school is all there is to know. Take the responsibility to learn on your own. Stay aware of what is going on. This is the most important part of finance. You never know everything, and if you think that you do, you are in the wrong field. Finance is similar to science in that you are always advancing, finding new or better ways to accomplish something. This is not an area where a close-minded person will be comfortable.

How do you maintain a solid work-life balance?

The balance is a constant dynamic. I see them as inseparable. I feel we put too much pressure on ourselves to keep things separate when they can coexist with each other. Sometimes going on vacation can be hard work. Maybe the place you visit isn’t what you expected or the people you travel with are not as much fun as you thought they would be. You still learn from the experience, which is all life is about anyway. Just make the best choices for yourself and enjoy yourself.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Stay in charge of your consciousness. Set your own agenda. This will help you be prepared for risk, for success, for failure, all of it.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself in a place where I continue to do what I am doing now. I want to be aware of the culture and make risk-appropriate choices. So many people set a destination as the goal, but that isn’t what makes life an adventure. It’s not always about the destination, but the journey itself. It’s how you get where you want to be that gives you the best memories.