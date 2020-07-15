Patrick San Francesco: “Leader should not expect others to follow him”

A leader should not expect others to follow him. He should motivate others to go forward, be free thinking and inspire team spirit. He should be the ‘go to person’ only when the team has exhausted all other options. He should guide rather than instruct.

As part of my series about "individuals and organizations making an important social impact", I had the pleasure of interviewing Patrick San Francesco.

Patrick San Francesco is an energy healer and internationally recognized humanitarian, philosopher and inventor from Goa, India. He is the chairperson of the Samarpan Foundation; operating in India, USA, South Africa and Malawi.

Patrick travels the world; healing, teaching his unique energy healing techniques in workshops, presenting talks on higher consciousness and empowering the underprivileged. He began healing at the age of 4 years and has dedicated his life to serving others. His contribution to humanity through healing, humanitarian projects and life sustainable inventions are globally acclaimed and his philosophy can be applied in everyday life.

He is the creator of Apphealing, and has pioneered a unique earthquake resistant and affordable green building technique. This new and innovative construction concept has been internationally certified and was presented to the UN Academic Impact Symposium in September 2015. Patrick is also the recipient of the prestigious Mandala Award, presented by the Rubin Museum in New York City in 2011.

Patrick’s mantra is Love, Peace, Happiness, Kindness, Simplicity and Clarity. This philosophy is personified in his volunteers and demonstrated throughout his foundation’s projects

Thank you so much for doing this with us Patrick! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 4 years old my brother fell seriously ill and we were told that he may not survive. At that age I thought that it was God’s job to look after us. I thought that God lived in the sky, so I went into the garden, looked up at the sky and shouted, “God, make my brother well… do your job!”. By evening he was fine. Thereafter, whenever anyone fell ill, I would yell at God and they would get better.

Then in 1987 I saw the energy for the first time. I saw different ‘colors’ of energy, each performing a specific task in nature. For example, one color was binding the leaves to the tree, when this color faded the leaves would fall. I realized that I could use this energy to mend broken bones.

It was from then onwards I began to heal in earnest. It came to me that if the Universe made this healing energy visible and available to me, then that’s what I should be doing…HEALING!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

One afternoon at a picnic, a friend dropped a plastic (PET) bottle which was full of water on my foot. While ruefully rubbing my foot, I grimaced, thinking that it felt more like a brick than a plastic bottle. “A brick?”, I mused. Then it occurred to me if we used all the discarded plastic bottles as bricks, we could fill them with soil instead of water. But then how could I build with them since mere cement mortar would not suffice to bind the smooth surfaced bottles. Then I had the strangest idea about using nylon fishing net to bind the bottles to each other. I remembered as a child, sitting on the pier watching the fisherman hauling in their catch, how I would marvel that the seemingly flimsy fishing net could hold tons of fish. While using the nylon fishing net to bind the bottles together, I realised that I could also replace the steel in the concrete roof of the ‘bottle house’. That was the birth of the world’s first ‘Plastic Bottle-Fishnet House’. Incidentally, it has been internationally certified and was proven to withstand earthquakes up to 9.8 on the Richter Scale.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can relate a funny instance that occurred when I was just a kid and an adult came to me for healing of his kidneys. I found myself standing in front of him totally perplexed having absolutely no idea what kidneys were, let alone where they were located in the body. What I took way from this, was that it was imperative that I learn the basics of human anatomy.

If the truth be known, I am quite the prankster, and I’ll be happy to share some of those stories. But where mistakes are concerned, in my line of work there can be no mistakes, funny or otherwise.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

The name of my organisation is Samarpan Foundation. Samarpan translates to, ‘The will of the Divine’. We attend to the needs of the underpriviliged through nutrition, healthcare, empowerment, education and shelters. We also take care of those who are marginalized, such as the families of prison inmates and abused women.

Our projects also include animal welfare/rescue, and environmental and ecological issues like Mangrove restoration, afforestation, waste management, rainwater harvesting and malaria eradication programs. We are also involved in disaster relief and are usually the first and the followup responders in natural calamities.

In short, we do what needs to be done, we don’t have a fixed agenda. Our policy is, ‘The greatest good for the greatest number’.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Every year before Christmas we ask the orphans to write a letter to Santa telling him what they wanted for Christmas. We were used to the usual requests for video games, sports equipment, dolls and so forth. One girl (aged 7) wrote to Santa asking for a pen, just a pen. When the letter was shown to me, I was amazed at the stylized handwriting and the drawing of Santa Claus at the foot of the letter. It was obvious that she had incredible talent. So instead of a pen I got her a sketch pad and charcoal pencils. I convinced a friend of mine who was a professional artist to tutor her on weekends. She grew from strength to strength. I’m happy to say that she is now the Creative Director in a leading International Advertising Company.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

There’s just one thing, if everyone took care of just one other human being, not counting family, there would be a lot less people to worry about and a lot more people who care.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

A leader should not expect others to follow him. He should motivate others to go forward, be free thinking and inspire team spirit. He should be the ‘go to person’ only when the team has exhausted all other options. He should guide rather than instruct.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I started at the age of 4, it was not a conscious choice. ‘Life’ has been, and still is, my only teacher.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

People focus too much on sending goodwill and love, but not even parting with a slice of bread. It is pointless to advise a hungry man to have faith when you have the ability to feed him. You are the answer to that faith. My advice is, DO, don’t TALK. I believe it is the right of every human being to have access to food, water, shelter, healthcare and education. Following my own advice of ‘doing’ and not ‘talking’, has led me to find solutions to 3 of these basic needs; food (a complete and whole food available to all for free), shelter (the Bottle House) and water (the prototype of my ‘water generator’ will be launched in a few months).

I would like to mention here that I am not a scientist or a technician. I am just a layperson.

If as a layperson, I have come up with solutions to 3 of humanity’s most pressing issues, surely, others can come up with solutions to the other issues? The obstacle is our own poor opinion of our abilities. We feel that, “we are circles center nowhere, circumference everywhere (limited), when in reality we are circles center everywhere, circumference nowhere (unlimited)”.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Look behind you (the past) with understanding, look before you (the future) with faith, look around you (the present) with love!” Follow this and you can’t go wrong. By not burdening myself with the regrets of yesterday and the fears and insecurity of tomorrow, I live in the moment. And that is all I have…this moment.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I will leave that to you to decide. On a personal level, I have not found anyone who is truly on my wavelength and without a personal agenda. For me to choose one person would mean a judgement of them, and that is not my style.

