Patrick Ryan of WPD Management: “Age is just a number”

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” We are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Patrick Ryan.

Patrick has over a decade of experience in Chicago’s housing market, with a focus on creating superior quality affordable housing opportunities in underserved communities. He currently leads WPD Management, a Chicago based property management firm serving over 3,000 rental units located on the South-Side of Chicago.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have always worked within property management in some aspect. My mom was a property manager herself so I grew up in the field. She taught me the basics and put me to work with helping the maintenance technicians early on. It was there that I realized what an impact a property manager and quality rental unit could have on someone’s life.

After many years of being a Property Manager and other previous roles, I found myself at WPD Management. WPD has really helped me get back to what I love in property management, which was to provide quality and stable homes at an affordable price point in underserved communities.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

As a younger professional, I spent much of my early years observing and emulating what others were doing in my position or above. The tipping point in my career really came when I finally decided to speak up and voice what I had absorbed over the years. I was fortunate enough at the time to have a regional VP that appreciated and listened to input — no matter your role in the organization. This brought a lot of confidence to me professionally and quickly showed others around me that I was much more than my current role as a property manager. It also affirmed that I was a “big picture thinker” and ready to expand my career trajectory into larger management roles.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been fortunate enough to have help at every stop along my journey to where I am today. I will, however, always be grateful to both my current leaders, Kevin Nugent and Eric Green. Together, they have taught me more in four years than I had been able to gather in my previous years in property management.

They have always pushed for the highest level of operational excellence for everyone at the company resulting in high work quality at the end of the day. Kevin and Eric have also always been people you can talk to about a tough subject and believe that they will help you solve the issue without overly asserting their beliefs or opinions.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

A recent book that I have read that resonates with me every day was “Fierce Conversations!” by Susan Scott. The basics discuss how to have clearer, improved and meaningful conversations in all areas of your life. Taking the basic skills discussed in this book has allowed me to have conversations both in my personal life and professional life that I would have never thought possible or necessary. Creating that clarity allows for less clutter and better quality of work to be performed because everyone is operating on the same page.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“With great risks often comes great reward.” Nothing has been truer in my life. Almost every time that I have taken a large risk, I have found myself so investing in ensuring that risk becomes successful, that it rarely ends up negatively.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

There are obviously many factors that brought about such a large mismatch between households that need affordable rental housing and the number of units that are affordable. The recession in 2007 played a large part in widening the affordability gap. The demand for affordable rental units drastically increased due to previous homeowners now needing to rent again because of foreclosures and other financial reasons. The sudden increase in demand for rental units meant rental prices increased and forced low-income households out of many neighborhoods and looking for new affordable housing that just wasn’t available.

Within the City of Chicago, the affordability gap is worst in neighborhoods with high concentrations of low-income households such as South Shore, Woodlawn, and Washington Park.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

WPD’s focus is exclusively on the South Side of Chicago in underserved neighborhoods such as South Shore, Woodlawn, Washington Park, Auburn Gresham and others. Having a focus in these neighborhoods, we are able to provide safe, stable and affordable housing to these communities that have traditionally seen poor property ownership and management.

WPD has also worked closely with the Cook County Land Bank Authority to renovate abandoned properties in South Side communities to bring new affordable housing inventory to the market and begin to close the affordability gap.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

I find most of my work to be extremely rewarding and full of purpose because of the communities we serve. Providing high-quality units to families that are looking for an affordable option in housing is a great feeling. Over the years, I have had residents cry when handed the keys to their new home and thank everyone around them for the new start, which makes everything we do that much more rewarding and fulfilling.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

I would encourage anyone looking to provide housing in underserved communities to first understand what they are getting into. It will never be the same asset class you see in another part of the city, no matter how hard you try to force it, but it can be even more rewarding if done well.

It should also be said that just because your market is “affordable” doesn’t mean you should be cutting corners or providing an inferior product. It’s a competitive market still, and everyone deserves the best that they can afford.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

Stop looking at affordable housing as a bad thing for a neighborhood. Affordable housing, when done well, can actually help more in communities than they hurt. It can create jobs, property taxes, and life-long community members. Investing in housing is the first step toward addressing many other community problems. We need policies that reward developers for building or rehabbing outside of the hottest neighborhoods such as low-income housing tax credits and low-cost home loans. Lowering costs allow developers to provide more affordable housing. Creating financing options that allow more people to qualify for a mortgage and to buy a home, and to provide more affordable rental housing.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

I would like to see the successful passing of the proposed bill “Homeowner Relief and Community Relief Act”. This bill would help communities and local governments to transform vacant properties into homes and help residents stay in their homes by reducing predatory interest rates.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Age is just a number — Just because you are younger than many and/or all of your direct reports, doesn’t mean you are qualified to be in your role or can’t lead someone older than you. Feedback is important — both feedback about how you are doing as a leader and also providing feedback to your team even when it’s not positive is important for moving forward. Many times, the things that no one wants to say are the items that are most important topics. Slack in the line is important — being able to tackle pop up situations, problems or team member needs is important to successfully running the day-to-day of any business. Similar to always being available, but planning to have time to be available for the unknown creates a lot less stress. It’s lonely at the top — confidentially is important for both good and bad things about team members and it can be difficult to balance everything and make decisions Hiring Practices can make or break you — hiring the right person for the role saves you so much in the long run. Take the time to understand what exactly you need and what you are looking for before even starting the search. It will pay dividends.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage more young people to try trade schools and not go to college just because that’s what society or someone else in their life thinks is best for them. Don’t get me wrong, college is an appropriate path for certain professions and individuals, but it doesn’t have to be the only option.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to spend time with Mike Rowe. As I alluded to earlier, there are great career paths outside of college, and he has always been an advocate for how hard work also is a career path.

