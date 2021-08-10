Patrick J. McGinnis of FOMO Sapiens: “Perfection is a construct that you have created in your mind”

Perfection is a construct that you have created in your mind.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Patrick J. McGinnis.

Patrick is a venture capitalist, the creator/host of the hit podcast FOMO Sapiens, and the author of Fear of Missing Out: Practical Decision-Making in a World of Overwhelming Choice. He coined the term FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), as well as the related term FOBO (Fear of a Better Option) in a 2004 article in the student newspaper of Harvard Business School. FOMO has since been added to the dictionary and FOBO has become an increasingly popular framework to describe choice paralysis.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in Maine and was probably the most Type-A child that town has ever seen. In fact, my third-grade teacher told my parents that she was concerned about my extreme perfectionism. I continued on that path through high school where I was sort of like Tracy Flick from the film Election (I often wore a blazer to school and was President of the National Honor Society). Thankfully, I relaxed a lot over the years, but my competitive streak and desire to do a lot (if not “it all”) is probably the reason that I invented the term FOMO while I was a student at Harvard Business School. When I arrived on campus back in the early 2000’s, I had never imagined living in such a choice-rich environment. Since I knew that I had only two years on campus, I tried to take advantage of as much as humanly possible and I soon found myself frequently stressed out and spread too thin. I started to call this feeling FOMO and wrote an article about it in the school newspaper in May 2004. Today, FOMO is in the dictionary.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I was in college, I traveled from Bogotá to Buenos Aires, mostly by land. The first leg of the trip was to be a twelve-hour “luxury” bus ride. On the way, the television, bathroom, and air conditioning broke; the bus nearly fell into a ditch; two dogs on the bus started to whine incessantly; I was searched at gunpoint by the military; and the bus was forced to stop when the road was blocked by a political demonstration. Twenty-five hours after our departure, our beleaguered bus driver asked all the male passengers to gather behind the wounded bus and push in order to restart the stalled bus and continue our journey. As I walked down the center aisle, I muttered, “No lo puedo creer — I can’t believe it.” A distinguished looking woman lost no time in responding, “Créalo y vívalo — Believe it and live it.” Since then, I’ve tried to live my life according to that woman’s uncommon wisdom, remembering that braving life’s twenty-five-hour bus rides provides some of the greatest adventures and richest lessons. You just have to be ready to engage and then live in the moment.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I read The Happiness Advantage by Shawn Achor in late 2019. It was my first introduction to Positive Psychology and it completely changed the way I thought about the world. I was particularly impressed by the concept of post-traumatic growth, or the notion that after something terrible happens we have more options at our disposal than simply getting back to “normal” or suffering from post-traumatic stress. The idea that dealing with adversity — even terrible challenges — can make someone happier and more functional than ever before had never occurred to me and it has served me well during the pandemic.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience: When I was in the fifth grade, I suddenly began to experience different types of tics and was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome. I was teased relentlessly by the other kids and I always stood out no matter where I went. While this was a lot to deal with at the time, I learned a lot about tolerance, patience, ignoring people who aren’t treating you right, and, in the end, resilience. Perhaps this was my first experience with post-traumatic growth, although I didn’t know the concept at the time. Every time I have faced a challenge since then, I have drawn upon the resilience I developed as a kid.

Curiosity: When I first left my job on Wall Street to embark on the path i’m on today as an investor and author/podcaster, I had no idea what to do with my life. I was lost. But I was curious. I started meeting with entrepreneurs, writing about things that interested me, and traveling to places that would force me to think differently about the world. It was this curiosity that gave me the core ideas about what to do next in my life. I started investing in these entrepreneurs, many from outside the country, and I ended up writing two books. Curiosity has also been key to learning from everyone around me who can teach me something.

Positivity: I am a relentlessly positive person. I wake up most days believing that that day might just be the best one yet. It’s not that I’m completely disconnected from reality, but rather that I am excited to discover what is going to happen each day. When you’re building new things, as many of us do, you need to look forward to every day. If you don’t draw on a well of positivity, you aren’t going to last too long. Life can be hard and building things is hard, but if you can start out each day with a positive mindset, you’re already well ahead of the game.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who has the perception that there is a single optimal action/decision/path and thus fears choosing any other, sub-optimal, path.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I think that knowing what excellence should look like and then knowing how to create something truly excellent is valuable. I think back to my early days on Wall Street when I would spend hours worrying about formatting a document for a client. While I don’t want to live like that anymore, I am really glad I know how to produce something that looks excellent when I want to do it for myself. I’ve found that people who have never worked in that kind of environment often do not hold themselves to that kind of standard and their work just cannot compare.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Perfectionism is based on the perception that there is some perfect outcome out there, but perception can be deception. We can never know if something is truly the “best.” It’s just not possible. So, holding tight to that notion, to the point that you choose nothing is truly dangerous. I have seen so many people who cannot commit to a job, a relationship, or even where they will go to dinner on Friday night because of this self-deception.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Back when I invented the term FOMO back in school, I also coined the term FOBO — short for Fear of a Better Option. I came up with FOBO because I observed that my classmates and I struggled to choose from among the many good things that were available to us out of fear that we might choose something merely fine, or worse, sub-optimal. As a result, we often chose nothing at all. In a world of overwhelming choice, this risk is pervasive. We live in a choice-rich environment that offers abundant options for everything from where to work and live to what to buy on Amazon. Ironically, because there are so many choices, this often leads to paralysis.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Perfection is a construct that you have created in your mind. That construct is disconnected from reality, and the more time you spend in your head, the more difficult it will be to achieve results in the real world. Perfectionism is fed by FOBO, the Fear of a Better Option, and thus is a fear-based thought process. If you get out of your head and instead focus on facts, rather than fears, you will be able to make rational evidenced-based determinations about what goals you should pursue. If you focus on perfection alone, you will end up with paralysis. Once you break the cycle, you can instead focus on action.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I spend a lot of my time working to reform democracy in America and to make our government work better and in a way that better reflects the will of citizens, not donors or other powers. I would love to get as many people to join me as possible in order to form a more perfect (not perfectionist, of course) union.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Michael J. Fox. I dressed like Alex P. Keaton for more Halloweens than I can count when I was in my 20’s and I love his films like Back to the Future, The Secret of My Success , and Bright Lights, Big City. Of course, beyond his career in entertainment, he’s been a paradigm of how someone can use their platform to drive meaningful impact.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m on Instagram @patrickjmcginnis, Twitter @pjmcginnis, and on the web at www.patrickmcginnis.com. You can also listen to my podcast — FOMO Sapiens, where I host all kinds of fascinating — and decisive — guests like Jay Shetty, Gretchen Rubin, and Andrew Yang. It’s at www.fomosapiens.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!