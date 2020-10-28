Patrick Henry Maddren suggests easy tips to stay relaxed during the COVID-19 phase

2020 is about to get over! But people all over the world are still wrapped in fear of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there are news updates of a second and third wave of the virus, people are hopeful that the vaccine can flatten down the pandemic curve. Currently, the world is swaying between partial lockdowns and social distancing norms. Even though malls, retail outlets, and offices have reopened, there is a need for extra security to stay safe. Forgetting the safety protocols is not a wise idea now! However, apart from wearing masks and carrying sanitizers, it is also essential to tone down the fear and work towards your wellness.

Easy tips by Patrick Henry Maddren

The body tends to get weak when we lose our sense of calm and relaxation. With the increasing number of contamination and deaths, it is not easy to stay fear-free. But still, it is imperative to work towards your mental wellness so that you can live well. If you have been finding ways to attain that, Patrick Henry Maddrenhas some easy tips lined up for you.

Take a break from news updates

The idea might seem to be counterproductive to many, but it helps to a considerable extent! The news updates get filled with the increasing digits of the pandemic, the community transmissions, and the deaths. It will add to your fear and phobia more, especially if you have friends and family members living outside. The best way is to take a much-required break from all these updates for a while. You might choose to tune in to the news updates once a week or 15 days. That will induce calm and relaxation, that will help you to stay stress and tension free.

Meditate and live in the now

There have been great experiments and studies on the benefits of meditation on the human mind. Besides giving a person the ability to relax and let go of stress, it allows a person to stay focused on the present moment. And that is the need of this hour. When you gradually develop the power to focus on the “now,” you can stay away from the endless procrastination loops that go around your mind. When you overthink, your body and the immune system gets weak. Take time to meditate as you wake up and before going off to sleep.

Write a journal

Your mind is replete with thoughts and interpretations. Not everyone has the luxury of speaking to a friend or find the best counselor. One of the best ways to get your ideas out and free your mind is to write a journal or a diary. You can be regular at it or write when you feel the calling. You must share your thoughts on the page, helping you release your anger, sadness, and fear. It will help your mind to heal.

Currently, we are in challenging times. The mind must stay calm, relaxed, and positive. The guidelines mentioned above will help you stay tense free and take care of your mental health during the pandemic phase.