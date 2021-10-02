Patrick Fulco Of Fun Sweets: “Be Different”

Be Different: Too many well intentioned quality companies have their brands lined up on a buyer’s desk, with their fate resting in a price comparison. Low price wins. The best way to avoid that grind is by being different. Good buyers will then be forced to make tougher decisions. Increasing your chances for success.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Patrick Fulco.

Patrick Fulco is the Founder and President of Fun Sweets LLC, the country’s leading producer of packaged cotton candy. Like some of life’s best things, Fun Sweets Cotton Candy is the result of a happy accident. In 1994, Fun Sweets owner Patrick Fulco (then in the popcorn business) visited the facility of a friendly competitor who was looking to retire. The seller made Patrick an interesting offer; “if you haul all these cotton candy machines out of here, I’ll give you the popcorn equipment for free”. Patrick took the deal, tinkered with the cotton candy machines, found that the neighborhood kids liked cotton candy better than popcorn and Fun Sweets Cotton Candy was born. Neighborhood stores served as an early proving ground, but many of the country’s leading retailers soon followed. Fun Sweets now humbly wears the crown of America’s Favorite Cotton Candy; delivering freshness, memories, laughs and lots of smiles.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Born in Brooklyn, New York, a pre-teen paper route opened my eyes to the satisfaction of being a contributor. It didn’t hurt that my grandma treated me like a conquering hero when I finished my route each day. Opportunity brought my family to Florida while in my teens. My parents ice cream shop was a family affair with my siblings and I pitching in. Other entrepreneurial experiments followed till Fun Sweets took form. My wife/partner Melissa and I are grateful for having been supported by family and colleagues along the way.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I have always had the good fortune of working for myself and with my family. I also had an incredible role model in my father. He would do anything for his family. I inherited that. For that reason, it has never occurred to me that giving up was an option.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I was in the business of delivering popcorn to bars, to be used as snacks. A friendly competitor decided to close his business and asked if I would buy his equipment. He offered the popcorn equipment for free if I would haul away his cotton candy machines. I originally said no, but then reconsidered. So I guess that qualifies as a “close to” mistake since I have been in the cotton candy business ever since.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We’ve always felt like we sell smiles. We take great care in making sure people enjoy the whole experience from packaging to consumption. But most importantly, if there is a problem, we fix it quickly and completely.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Deal with market conditions as they are. Don’t waste time and energy thinking about how you wish things were or how they used to be.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My partner and adopted brother (figuratively) Joe Milligan joined me in 2008. He spent his entire career in the candy business. He brought that knowledge and shared it enthusiastically. Showing us how we could improve things rather than pointing out what we had done wrong.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

For most people a good/great designation can be assigned based on financial measurables. But numbers rarely tell the full story. Great companies know their strengths and are diligent in leveraging them. They also know their weaknesses and avoid taking too many bows.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Be Different: Too many well intentioned quality companies have their brands lined up on a buyer’s desk, with their fate resting in a price comparison. Low price wins. The best way to avoid that grind is by being different. Good buyers will then be forced to make tougher decisions. Increasing your chances for success. Be Supported. Surround yourself with talented people who care about your company. In my case that means family. My wife, two sisters, brother-in-law, and niece all play key roles at Fun Sweets. We try and make sure everyone else “feels like family”. Be Focused. Life is filled with shiny balls. Opportunities that can easily distract you from the task at hand. Remain open to opportunities while setting a high threshold for their consideration. Be Open-minded. Fun Sweets has been in business since 1994. Our brand has been the category leader since 2009. But our social media would best be described as dormant till 8 weeks ago. Our feeling was “we got this far without it so …”. We then decided that was a lazy foolish stance, so we are working to remedy it. Be Critical. As successful as you may be, your company/brand have many flaws. Understand what they are and works towards erasing or at least reducing them.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

“Purpose” driven businesses are often confused with “cause” driven businesses. But they are not necessarily the same. A company’s focused “purpose” might be to keep 250 people employed so they can care for their families. Elevating your focus beyond “making money” almost always proves beneficial.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

It’s important to understand the market you are in. Maybe you were successful before partially because you rode a wave. And maybe now you are executing more crisply, while appearing to standstill. “Engine restarting” tends to require an internal trigger and hunger. So “look inside” and remember what got you where you are.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Challenges can be liberating. When you “have no choice” but to raise prices, change pack sizes, simplify offerings, etc … it feels less risky. If you have a top-notch product, brand or service, you tend to learn that your fears “during good times” were unfounded. Leading you to make more bold moves.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

If you are selling a physical product, then the production of that product can easily be taken for granted. I’m fortunate, I have made product, I’ve loaded trucks, I’ve changed lightbulbs. The sales guy (with all due respect) can take a day off or a week off but shut down production and the company stops.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Know what your potential customer cares about and gear your presentation to their sensitivities and priorities. Some conversions take two visits, others take two years. It’s important to keep inching the ball down the field, even if you aren’t getting in the end zone this time.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Creating an appreciated point of difference is key to making your brand stand out. One brand could objectively be better than another in an unbiased analysis. But brand choice is all about biases. Do people like, trust, feel comfortable with and feel passionate about your brand? That’s what’s important.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Responding quickly is #1. When we respond to customer enquiries, they often seem shocked that we respond so quickly or that we respond at all. Generally speaking, the standard for customer service is low. If you sincerely value it, you have won half the battle.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Surely, inexperience can lead to fatal mistakes. But inexperience also allows you to enter into a business “you have no business being in”. If you knew how impossible the task was, you would have never tried. If you have a good idea, passion and a strong work ethic, chances are you’ll be fine.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I applaud you for setting the “saving the world” question aside for last. Otherwise, I might have dropped out. Listening is a bit of a lost art. I mean really listening and considering the thoughts of others. We already know what “we” think. So, the only way to really learn anything is to listen to and consider the thoughts of someone else.

