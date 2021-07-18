Patrick Faulwetter: “Boundaries ”

Boundaries — Learning not to take things personally. Sometimes people communicate in a way which seems rude, rampaging or hurtful for the perception of a highly sensitive person. Using my ability to put myself into another person and realize it is often not about me, it is just that the other person perceives, communicates differently.

As a part of our series about How To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person, I had the pleasure of interviewing Artist Patrick Faulwetter.

Patrick is an award winning futurist and concept designer who has learned to thrive in his chosen vocation which can often prove nerve racking and stressful. Throughout his extensive and well rounded career, Patrick has learned to develop skills to help navigate his demanding profession while remaining creative and productive.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

Thank you, I am quite happy to share my story. I have had the pleasure of working as a designer for several world famous car brands such as Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche and Ferrari. I was the recipient of the Lucky Strike Special Award for my outstanding project MEO and the LA Design Challenge Award for his futuristic Volkswagen Slipstream design. I also garnered international attention with my groundbreaking Nanospyder design. I am often called upon to work in the fast paced video gaming industry for companies such as Electronic Arts, ID software, Blizzard Entertainment and Riot games. I work can also be seen in feature films such as Priest, Jack The Giant Slayer, GI Joe Retaliation, Godzilla, Transformers 4, Allegiant, Warcraft and The Midnight Sky.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I understand how hard this is. Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

I would describe a highly sensitive person as somebody who processes sensory data very deeply. For a highly sensitive person, outside stimuli can often seem much more intense and even overwhelming than for others. For me, I’m very easily affected by my surrounding environment. I absorb noise and smell and visual information very thoroughly.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy towards others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

I think a person’s ego can be hurt by hurtful remarks from other people. However, the identification of an egoic identity is not necessarily connected with a person’s degree of sensitivity. I think it has to do with the intensity one perceives outside stimulation. And yes, I think it also has a lot to do with an empathy towards others. Seeing somebody suffer can really affect me. For me, empathy is something I needed to learn how to manage. I’m often running the danger of being more empathetic to others than towards myself, a characteristic which is not necessarily healthy in the long term. This fact sometimes exposes me to exploitation, or I exploit myself for somebody else’s goal. I’m aspiring not to limit my empathy to others, but to further empathize with myself.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

I think so, since the beginning of this year, I have had to place myself on a ‘news-diet’ and I have been amazed by the benefits. I do my best to avoid being bombarded by events and opinions 24–7. I feel like I was dealing with addiction to news and media. As a sensitive person, if I get a fact once, presented in a quiet manner, I absorb it, I get it. It doesn’t help at all for me to be bombarded with the same message constantly. I find that limiting my exposure to news and social media is crucial for my well being and stress levels. I believe that a sense of calm is the soil on which creativity grows.

Can you please share a story about how your highly sensitive nature created problems at work or socially?

I feel my productivity in an open-plan office can be limited, because a lot of my energy is wasted trying to tune out outer sensations, and stimulations. I find that noise-cancellation headphones can help, but those can only do so much. I think, from the outside I might appear to be highly functional in such an environment, but within I’m suffering. I’m more in sync with my intuition, and do better work when I’m in control of the simulations in my environment. For example it might seem like fun when somebody else puts on their music, working in a design-studio, but it doesn’t help my productivity.

I think throughout the last year the world has accepted home offices as a natural part of work-life. This is tremendously helpful for many sensitive and introverted personalities who are not usually the ones who make their voices heard. Often extroverts are dictating the culture of how the majority of us works. And in a collective culture which is leaning towards extroversion, sometimes it is easy for me to feel wrong or guilty for being introverted.

When did you suspect that your level of sensitivity was above the societal norm? How did you come to see yourself as “too sensitive”?

That’s a great question, because it is really difficult to observe oneself objectively. I felt somehow wrong or not fitting into what was expected of me culturally. I would never want to go back to highschool. Being in a group setting most of the day, feeling peer pressure and group dynamics very intensely and not understanding different personalities. I definitely didn’t allow myself to be the way I am at that time in my life. I fought against my sensitivity, felt like I needed to toughen up in order to fit into what was expected from me. It took time, experience and self observation to reach an understanding about where on the spectrum of sensitivity to rank myself. I also think gender plays a role here. I felt I had to fit into the predominant male archetype. Sensitivity doesn’t have much space in this archetype. I’m happy to see how things seem to have shifted a little bit in the last decade. This is liberating for me because it allows more diversity and acceptance in male roles.

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives you certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

Absolutely, every coin has two sides. The empathic and intuitive way of relating to people makes me a good listener. When I’m getting a briefing from a client for example, I’m not just listening to the words, I take in much more information, often subconsciously. Absorbing the nature of a project and a client’s intentions and needs. This is 70% of the work for me as a designer. The flipside is that meetings and interactions and my holistic way of listening takes a lot of energy, and I need time to process afterwards. I need quiet time, without stimulation from the outside.

Can you share a story from your own life where your great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

Me being an artist is very much intertwined with my degree of sensitivity. I absorb information from my environment all the time intuitively and process it constantly. This often subconscious process of being very aware of my surroundings easily leaves me overstimulated, but it offers me a rich well of information to take from artistically, so I’m very grateful to be that way. The world feels really rich and abundant, and never leaves me bored or out of ideas. When I was working on my first movie, ‘Priest’ in 2009 I didn’t know much about how movies were made or the specifics of films, but I think in hindsight my sensitivity lets me attune to new work environments and tasks quite organically.

A challenge was to realize, accept that advantage and to cultivate it instead of questioning and fighting it.

I once worked with the CEO of an automotive startup, an extrovert, he briefed me on the project we collaborated on, and in light of his enthusiasm I felt very aware of coming across as quiet, introverted and probably shy. When we had our first review he looked at my design and said: ‘You actually listened! you created exactly what I had in mind — I’m not used to people listening.’ That was a very meaningful compliment, and in a way an eye opener because it acknowledged a value which is so often overseen in quiet personalities- to truly listen.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

I don’t believe in hard lines being drawn when it comes to our inner worlds. On the contrary I believe in integration. It can be harmful to being overly empathetic when it becomes self denying or leads to exploitation. On the other hand there can be a lot of value in being highly sensitive. I think it is important as a highly sensitive person to learn to manage one’s empathy. Direct it equally towards one self and to others. I think the world needs more empathy, but it took me a long while to not feel limited by my own empathy and sensitivity.

Social Media can often be casually callous. How does Social Media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

Hahaha, I spent the last 10 years chewing on that question without getting any closer to an answer. SocialMedia is just a mirror of life, and I think it is important to learn to build boundaries and not take things personally. In this context I think it is important to cultivate the ability to draw a hard line between the outside spectacle of opinions and one’s inner world. I’m very easily overthinking my every world when interacting on social media. Also I feel very susceptible to judgement; good or bad. Comments are affecting me and I need to take them as smalltalk rather than dissecting them on the deepest levels.

How would you respond if something you hear or see bothers or affects you, but others comment that you are being petty or that it is minor?

I would breathe, ground myself and try to respond not from the place of a hurt ego but from a more authentic one. What might affect me deeply, might be petty or unimportant to others, but everybody has his very own and unique way of experiencing life. What affects me deeply, reveals some immer wounds to myself and offers the opportunity to heal them. I don’t see any value in judging others. The less I judge myself, the less I judge others.

What strategies do you use to overcome the perception that others may have of you as overly sensitive without changing your caring and empathetic nature?

I think highly sensitive people often come across as introverted, shy and quiet. I don’t think that is necessarily something to overcome. I thrive in deep one on one conversations rather than in larger group meetings.

If I’m thrown into a situation where I have to adjust to a group setting, or do a talk or presentation for example. I try to be mindful with myself, allow myself quiet time before, and do breathing exercises. Really everything that grounds me and conserves my energy.

I feel so much wisdom in stoic philosophy; learning to find grounding in oneself and not in other opinions. Calmness, mindfulness, are paramount to my inner balance and my ability to express my art and opinion authentically.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

A myth is, I think, that Highly sensitive people are easily hurt in their feelings and that they are weak. I think there is a lot of bravery and strength in wandering a sometimes screaming loud and extroverted world being sensitive. It is also brave to stand true to your own reality, even though it seems not to be aligned with the cultural narrative of how to be. Vulnerability is strength. I’m not talking about wounded ego, I’m talking about learning to see the ego for what it is, a set of stories we learned and repeatedly tell ourselves. Vulnerability is the ability to move forward against the limitations of our egos towards openness and new possibilities.

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful,and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

I think it comes back to the fact that this comment is just judging somebody else’s perception of life. Sometimes I imagine turning the tables- and the question pops into my mind: ‘why are people so loud’; ‘why are people so insensitive, can’t they see that they are hurting others?’ Because I’m introverted and rather shy, of course I’d never ask that question out loud ;). My point is, that empathy with others rather than judgement would solve so many problems and break so many walls in this world. ‘Stop being so sensitive’, It’s like I’m asked to be different than I am. Like being asked: ‘Why are you so tall’, ’why are you so short’. There is just a positive outcome from this question. It’s just alienating the recipient and it is questioning his personal perception of existence.

Ok, here is the main question for our discussion. Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each.

Practicing empathy with oneself — I try to let the empathy I feel for others teach me how to be with myself. When a friend says: ‘damn I’m so stupid, how could I forget doing that…’, I want to say: ‘Don’t talk to my friend that way!’.

Unfortunately it is so easy to see destructive self-talk in others and much harder to realize when seeing it in oneself.

It is really about learning to be gentle to oneself, to manage and limit expectations and to micro-track little successes.

Our collective societal voice so often screams: toughen up, and push through it. That echoed in me for so many years, and I’m realizing that that is not the way a highly sensitive person flourishes. It is about nourishment rather than being pushed.

Self care — Especially at really busy times, it is very important to bring one’s attention back to one’s body, to breathe, to calm down, to ground. The little time this takes will pay back tenfold in the long run. Sleeping and resting enough and eating healthy are all contributing factors to an inner balance. When I studied design, the number of allnighters somebody pulled before a presentation was a badge of honor. Unfortunately that is a culture which is rooted in schools and often cultivated in corporate life. I don’t think this culture is efficient or healthy. Instead better communication and planning ahead can lead to better results without self sacrifice.

Mindfulness — I use mindfulness-techniques to focus on the present moment and to down-regulate my nervous-system, so I feel more calm and balanced. Intuitively I feel drawn to engage in meditation and to be in nature. The first time seeing the grand canyon was a very spiritual experience to me. It made me aware of my own smallness and perishability — that felt liberating. All the things I would worry about, or overthink, suddenly evaporate in the grandeur, wonder and timelessness of nature.

I routinely do Yoga, Sauna and breathwork and a lot of walking in nature.

Lately I’m realizing that mindfulness isn’t just a helpful addition to my life as an artist but a foundation for my artistic expression. Only the ability to drown out all the outer noise, gives me the opportunity to listen to that true inner voice which wants to come through. I’m not in control of that voice, all I can do is to acknowledge, it value it and allow it to express itself.

Boundaries — Learning not to take things personally. Sometimes people communicate in a way which seems rude, rampaging or hurtful for the perception of a highly sensitive person. Using my ability to put myself into another person and realize it is often not about me, it is just that the other person perceives, communicates differently.

Self Acceptance — I think this is a very important one: learning that the degree of sensitivity is due to the makeup of one’s nervous system. I don’t think it is something somebody can really change about himself.

I personally feel fighting my sensitivity would lead me down and deny all the wonderful things this trait offers.

Embrace it, flow with it, and don’t let anybody tell you that you are wrong, just because highly sensitive persons are the minority. It took me many years, many self help books, hours of therapy and introspection to accept this truth about myself. This inner journey towards accepting my own truth is the most important journey of my life and my outer journey is just an echo of it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think I would summarize the last points into the term self-love. Cultivating and broadening self love to people would be meaningful. I know that culturally this term is sometimes tinted as self-absorbed or egotistic, but I don’t at all mean it in this way, rather in the opposite.

Allowing and accepting ourselves in all our weirdnesses and abnormalities makes us judge others less and that creates a positive feedback loop which opens a space for all of us to thrive. How can you love somebody else if you are unable to love yourself? When I feel jealousy, envy or annoyance towards others, I’m realizing it is most often rooted in the fact that I see people allowing themselves to do things I don’t allow myself.

Overcoming self judgement, cultivating the ability to be vulnerable opens up a universe of opportunity first within, and then inevitably on the outside.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://foundation.app/patrickfaulwetter

PatrickFaulwetterStudio

ArtStation_PatrickFaulwetter

https://www.instagram.com/patrickfaulwetter/

https://www.facebook.com/pfaulwetterstudio

http://sketchpat.blogspot.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.