Patrick Colletti: “Race day came, and with it, a new experience. I stood near the back of the mass of people waiting to run”

Race day came, and with it, a new experience. I stood near the back of the mass of people waiting to run. They were triple-checking their liquids, their caffeine beans and the energy gels in their fuel belts. Long lines formed outside the port-a-johns, as the body’s natural diuretic — adrenaline — kicked in. The man in front of me paced in tiny circles. The woman beside me stretched her quads for the twentieth time. The man to my right chatted to no one in particular. I supposed I wasn’t alone in my first marathon jitters.

Patrick Colletti is a leadership and organizational culture expert and a champion for “Refounders” — people reimagining and reinventing their organizations and communities. His expertise is based on his extensive experience as a technology executive, including serving as president of Net Health for 20 years. An experienced board director and advisor for Angel, VC, and PE-backed organizations, Colletti is a frequent speaker, selective consultant and redemptive investor.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was part of a healthcare tech company with a great idea and a product desperately needed in the marketplace, but that was struggling due to various external circumstances. When we were down to what looked like the company’s final days, the board asked two of us to stick around for three months to see if we could make one last push to stabilize the firm. What happened next was the formative experience of my career: learning how to take something that was broken and make it better. Today, that resurrected firm is referred to as “a billion-dollar company with heart.”

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I speak and teach people about deciding whether to be a refounder or cut bait and move on to what’s next. When faced with a seemingly insurmountable challenge, most people walk away. I think — and my experience proves — that in some instances, there’s another option. Stick with what some say is a losing business, cause or idea and make it work. You need to have the right pieces in place. You have to ask yourself is it worth it. But if the answer is yes, you can turn things around and achieve success. (See The Refounder’s Dilemma here.)

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We wanted to attend a tradeshow but couldn’t afford a booth. Filled with optimism — but not a lot of experience — I flew a few thousand miles with nothing but a handful of brochures. I thought I’d be able to talk my way in and make some business connections. Well, that didn’t work. They wouldn’t let me in, and we couldn’t afford even the 500 dollars entrance fee. It was humiliating. While it was an embarrassing start, it helped open my eyes to see some other ways I could use guerilla marketing to help get the word out. I learned about poster sessions at the conference that I could get into at no cost. I made some great connections and through that, we got our first clients.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

In the early days of our company, the chairman asked if I would consider running a marathon with him. It was a concerning proposition because I wasn’t much of a runner. Saying “no” and saying “yes” were both pretty bad options. If I said no, what would Anthony think? Would he assume I wasn’t willing to dig deep and try new things? Would he think I didn’t have the internal drive to compete at the highest levels of business? But what if I agreed? I’d have to endure the torture of long-distance running. Worse, what if I couldn’t handle the training and bailed at the point where my pain overcame my will to impress a board member?

I decided I had to try, and Anthony and I began training together. When we finished that first five-mile run, I felt inspired, motivated, and accomplished.

Over the coming weeks, Anthony would continue to take the same approach. He’d lead me through hill and speed workouts, sticking with me as I built up my base running fitness. On our longer runs, he only pushed the pace for short intervals. And through it all, we were able to chat about organizational stuff.

What about licensing issues and our intellectual property?

What were the best strategies for selling and implementing?

How should we run board meetings?

Week after week, my cardio thresholds increased, as did my mental toughness. Even more, though, my trust in and relationship with Anthony grew. There was nothing we couldn’t talk about, and the longer we ran together, the more we grew comfortable with not talking. Some mornings, we’d cover the hills of Sewickley Heights, near our hometown of Pittsburgh, enjoying the simple pleasure of a sunrise. We built from a base of miles to minutes, exchanging little numbers like six, seven, or eight miles for larger numbers like running for 100, 150, or 200 minutes as the goal.

The months passed quickly, and we were ready for the first race. Anthony had chosen an idyllic venue for the marathon — Big Sur, California. We’d start in a redwood forest, making our way out of the trees and onto Highway 1, where we’d run along the “coast of paradise.” It was an exclusive event. We had to enter a lottery months earlier to secure our slots.

Race day came, and with it, a new experience. I stood near the back of the mass of people waiting to run. They were triple-checking their liquids, their caffeine beans and the energy gels in their fuel belts. Long lines formed outside the port-a-johns, as the body’s natural diuretic — adrenaline — kicked in. The man in front of me paced in tiny circles. The woman beside me stretched her quads for the twentieth time. The man to my right chatted to no one in particular. I supposed I wasn’t alone in my first marathon jitters.

The race began, and I looked up at the majestic redwoods. It was the application of discipline and incremental growth that brought me here. But it was also Anthony’s goodwill and intention that made me believe I could do something special. He’d been patient and created an atmosphere where I could succeed. And now, here I was, pounding an almost magical pavement and knowing I was up to the task.

Anthony and I ran every step together. I was careful to stick to my pace as I took in the wonder around me. As I exited the forest, the sight of the beach kept me inspired for the next 45 minutes, all the way to the base of the much-hyped Hurricane Point. I made the 2.2-mile climb, inspired to push ahead by the breathtaking views. I crossed the awe-inspiring Bixby Bridge, which was built in 1932 and showcases the beauty of Big Sur’s rocky coastline. As I surveyed the coast, I realized I was grinning, even through the pain.

As I crossed the finish line, I was grateful I’d accepted Anthony’s challenge. He’d believed in me, created a running culture in which I could thrive, and helped me navigate a strenuous training regimen. We’d built a strong relationship and a culture of cooperation through it all because we were enduring something together. And throughout the entire process, I came to learn what Anthony already knew: The culture of any enterprise (whether in business or a marathon) is a leading indicator of success.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The pandemic showed employers that their employees could work from home and keep quality and productivity high. Now we ask, “Why did it take so long? Why didn’t we try this sooner?”

While there are benefits to working from home, being “on” all the time is a relatively recent thing in the history of the world. What we’re finding is that burnout is a real risk for many who work from home. So, while disrupting the traditional 9-to-5 work from an office might be good, if we don’t find ways to create space between work and home and practice rest and renewal, work-from-home initiatives will ultimately fail.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

My primary focus is on spreading the news about the importance of a Refounder spirit. I want to help teams define Problem Zero and how to determine whether they should refound or cut bait. In July, I launched a new initiative called The Dinner Stories, a series of unique evening events led by Refounders. We will bring together groups of strangers, let them experience diverse foods, conversation and ideas, and have them leave as friends. Dropping the pretense of what we “do “and finding the common ground in life (and in food) can help to bring us together in a post-pandemic world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I didn’t come this far to come this far.” We face all kinds of adversity and complexity. Rest and renewal are good options, but quitting is not. Being persistent about creating beautiful things in this world will never grow old. But you must maintain your strength. This quote always encourages me to keep going.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I truly hope that my most recent initiative, The Dinner Stories, starts a movement. Our country and world are at a historic crossroad. There is so much turmoil and so many misunderstandings. We could accomplish so much — perhaps understand each other better and resolve instead of fuel conflicts — if we would do something as simple as have dinner together.

How can our readers follow you online?

Refounder.com

Nethealth.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-colletti/

and please be sure to visit thedinnerstories.com too.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!