Patrick Avard of CheerMusicPro: “I wish someone had stressed to me how important it was to invest in your team and to invest in others”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Patrick Avard.

Patrick Avard is a pioneering entrepreneur and multi-award-winning music producer, with a catalogue of hundreds of custom tracks created for the biggest names in the professional cheerleading industry.

Developing his professional moniker CheerMusicPro in 2004, Avard has pioneered an entire facet of music production, pushing the limits of his craft and building recognition in the cheer industry. His work has been used by more than 168 teams who have earned medals at the cheerleading World Championships — of which 72 teams have taken home gold medals to his custom-tailored tracks.

In 2010, Avard formed New Level Music — an entire production company consisting of talented artists and producers who work with cheerleading teams and other clients to develop fast-paced, hard-hitting, and unforgettable tracks to fit their cheer programs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you — and happy to join Authority Magazine!

I grew up in Thomasville, Georgia, in a fairly traditional, family-oriented home. My parents were very active in my life, and they have continued to be a huge influence on how my life has turned out.

From the first days of my childhood, I took an interest in sports and physical activities. I played basketball, football, baseball, and other sports throughout school — I was a huge fan of the competitive environment and collaborative team spirit. I continued playing sports up until my 10th-grade year when I switched to a new high school and started looking for something new to interest me.

One day, when I was spending time in my local school gym, my high school cheerleading coach called me over and asked me to join the cheerleading team to assist in stunts and pyramids. I took them up on the offer, and from that day on, I became hooked. I loved the combination of artistic and physical competition that teams displayed on the mat, and I would take this newfound passion with me for the rest of my life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My journey as both an entrepreneur and an artist began when I was coaching cheerleading teams as a part-time job at Florida Atlantic University. At the time, I was also getting into music, exploring different genres and types of sounds — I started to really appreciate the technical aspects and had a great interest in learning different instruments.

Naturally, I also began to notice how music plays an essential role in the sport of cheerleading and how it has the power to amplify a team’s spirit and performance. I wanted to be able to influence this aspect of cheer music and orchestrate team performances, and it wasn’t long after that when I decided to take both of my passions and fuse them into one.

There weren’t professional cheerleading music producers back in those days, so I just had to figure it all out as I went along. I never considered it work, it was fun. I researched and downloaded various programs for mixing beats and layering music production elements and over time, earned a reputation for making cutting-edge custom cheer mixes. In 2004, CheerMusicPro was born, and I’ve continued to pioneer the industry of cheer music production ever since, including through my work with New Level Music.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It is certainly difficult to pick just one — the world of cheerleading and music production have given me amazing opportunities as well as countless interesting stories. One of the most interesting aspects to my career is just how closely cheer music production overlays with other mainstream production circles and mass entertainment. For instance, over the years CheerMusicPro cheer songs have been featured on popular television shows like the Ellen DeGeneres, and the cheerleading team Wildcats made it through three rounds of America’s Got Talent using two of my tracks.

I’ve also had the opportunity to meet and work with world-class artists that have dominated the US Top 40 Charts, such as Akon, T-Pain, Trina, and more. In fact, I had a chance to schedule a recording session with Lil Jon while visiting a friend in Las Vegas. We met at the Wynn resort hotel and ended up in the recording studio performing voiceovers for CheerMusicPro mixes, which is something I could have never imagined and that I’ll never forget.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest things about starting out as a music producer was simply not knowing the various processes and the amount of work required to creating professional tracks. In the beginning, I would spend weeks working on a single track — researching and learning production programs, tweaking engineering settings, and more until I had the final result I had set out to achieve.

Now, those same processes may take only a few hours, and the results far exceed the levels of production quality from my first years. The lesson I learned through this experience is that the only path to becoming a master in any craft, is through the slow and unavoidable process of trial-and-error. It takes time to explore and understand all of the various technical aspects that go into music production, and you have to be willing to fail to improve.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The year has already been so busy, and things are always exciting when it comes to New Level Music. The 2021 Cheer Worlds championship has just wrapped up, but we are already preparing for the 2021–2022 season and working with many of the top cheerleading programs in the world.

In addition, we have just launched an all-new brand — CheerleadingMix.com — which offers a continually updated catalogue for premade cheer songs and mixes, including options for voiceovers and lengths. We decided to launch this brand after we had received so much interest in our premade cheer mixes, as cheer teams move fast and sometimes, they simply want ready-to-go songs they can take to the floor for practice or fun.

And speaking of music libraries, we are continuing to expand Level 77 Music which is a full library of wide-ranging songs that are fit for any creative project on any platform, be it TV, film, commercials, corporate projects or more. Level 77 Music licenses the usage rights to these songs so that creatives can have an arsenal of music to freely use for their needs.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

New Level Music has always been an extremely diverse company, and over the years, we’ve had the pleasure of adding team members from all backgrounds, races, genders, preferences and more.

All our team members are close, and we’ve found that each other’s diverse experiences not only make our personal lives more interesting through the form of varying friends, but it has also enriched our company and made it more interesting by offering a wide range of perspectives to contribute to our shared mission.

Having a diverse cultural background to draw from makes us better in the studio, and by extension, makes cheer teams better on the mats.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone had told me to keep a work-life balance in mind. Even if you’re an entrepreneur creating businesses and services in a field that you’re passionate about, you must always make time for personal things in your life. This is something that I didn’t figure out until I was much older — I was too narrow-sighted on pursuing my craft, and I eventually realized that life has so much more to it than growing a business.

In a similar vein, I wish I had focused more on relationships when I had first started my path. Relationships, whether business or personal, provide a lot of meaning to our lives and precious moments with loved ones.

I also wish someone had told me to think in terms of 5–10 years at a time. So often we get wrapped up in the most urgent thing in front of us, or even in the minutia of the day-to-day — and it can add stress that ultimately doesn’t matter. When you look at life and business on a scale of 5–10-year increments, it really provides perspective on the bigger picture, and the stressful things that may pop up and seem so critical at the moment become almost silly by comparison.

For business specifically — I wish someone had stressed to me how important it was to invest in your team and to invest in others. Entrepreneurs make a lot of mistakes when they first start out — they are focused on establishing milestones and stability. What they don’t often realize is that stability and higher success can come by taking the time to ensure everyone on the team is supported and receiving the feedback they need to take the whole operation to the next level.

Finally, I wish someone had simply told me how huge of an interest cheerleading would be someday! Over the years, it has grown from a school sport into an international sport and entertainment field — and there doesn’t seem to be any slowing down.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Burnout is real, and if you’re not careful, it can cause prolonged periods of disinterest and unproductivity. Even the hardest working entrepreneurs, music producers, cheer teams, and more can find themselves burnt out if they don’t take time to rest and refocus. I would say that it is even more prevalent for music producers and entrepreneurs, as they often feel that they cannot stop until they create the perfect song or reach the next plateau. However, in the end, there’s always another mountain to climb.

I would recommend taking periodic breaks to go on vacations, go travel somewhere new, do whatever you need to do to get outside of your typical routine of grinding away the weeks. Once you can take a step back, it realigns your focus and can be very inspiring to furthering your future efforts.

Also, allow yourself to follow your creative passions wherever they lead you. Do not let perfectionism be the enemy of the good — instead, feel free to experiment and make mistakes. Knowing that there is no such thing as perfect will free you up to explore and follow sparks of creativity that can be game-changers in many respects.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

For many years, I have thought about our modern society and our tendencies of needless and excessive consumption across the board. You can see it all around us, and even businesses refer to customers as “consumers.”

I think the endless drive to consume resources, products, and more can create a cycle that is detrimental to our planet, its natural ecosystems, and wildlife populations and habitats. It seems every year more and more wildlife species are endangered, including animals that have been adored the world over for hundreds of years, like pandas or even koalas. The worst part is, that in many cases, it is preventable — we just haven’t been able to pull our society back from the ever-growing consumption cycles. In terms of the planet and our environment, we have seen the reduction of rainforests, natural landscapes, coral reefs, and countless other erosions.

If I could mobilize a mass movement, it would be to end excessive consumption in all aspects of our society and recenter ourselves collectively to be more cognizant of our habits and how we treat the planet.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

That is very true, especially in my case. I would have to credit my parents for a lot of my success, as they have encouraged me to follow my passions and trust myself to make it work ever since I was a kid. They never doubted me and they have been my biggest supporters as I started pioneering cheer music production and other businesses over the years.

In addition to their support, they instilled in me a lot of qualities that I have consistently found to be essential in my life as an entrepreneur; qualities like hard work ethic, drive, the ability to be resourceful, and the habit of setting big goals and plans into motion. I owe so much to my parents, and I am incredibly grateful for their influence on my life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is credited to Abraham Lincoln when he said, “the best way to predict the future is to create it.” I think it is a powerful lesson for all entrepreneurs to internalize as they set out to create something new and take life by the horns.

In my life, I’ve tried to apply this lesson many times over, and each time, I have found great success. Rather than letting circumstances dictate your life situation — and rather than leaving it to the chance of an unknowable future — go big and set plans to create the future you want to experience in 5 years’ time.

This is the lesson I learned when I first started making cheer tracks as CheerMusicPro, as well as my idea to bring together top music producers at New Level Music, and even still when launching music libraries like CheerleadingMix.com and Level 77 Music. Once entrepreneurs understand that they can create the future they want for themselves, there is nothing holding them back.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would have to say Elon Musk, especially after everything that he has been up to over the last several years. Even those who may criticize him — which is natural for any public figure — admit that the man is truly shaking the world and changing the ways that typical companies relate to the world around us.

To me, I view Musk as someone whose work will have a rippling effect throughout many years to come — whether it be through reimagining automobiles and driving experiences in Tesla, exploring new solutions for transportation with the Boring Company, or even pushing the future of space travel through SpaceX. He has his hands in so many unique and interesting fields that stand to radically alter many aspects of our day-to-day lives, so I would love to get his thoughts on quite a few things.

How can our readers follow you online?

Check out my personal blog at www.PatrickAvard.com to get the latest stories from the studio or just my thoughts on a wide range of interesting topics, including topics for how cheerleading teams can improve their routines through music.

Additionally, they can follow my site for all-things-CheerMusicPro at www.CheerMusicPro.com, or check me out on Facebook and Instagram.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!