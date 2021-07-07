Patricia López Trabajo of MYHIXEL: “Be emotionally prepared to deal with the ups and downs”

Be emotionally prepared to deal with the ups and downs. Entrepreneurship is a roller coaster and it is relatively easy to throw in the towel when you are at your lowest point.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Patricia López Trabajo.

Patricia López Trabajo is passionate about bringing together nuanced education and inventive solutions to improve men’s health — starting with their sexual care.

Prior to founding MYHIXEL, Patricia was Head of Marketing at Fleshlight. From there, she was inspired to set off on her own to create something that focused not only on play and pleasure, but provided long-term solutions to elevate men’s sexual lives.

Through her work with MYHIXEL, Patricia has sparked conversation and provided effective solutions to one of the most common, yet least talked about, sexual health conditions: premature ejaculation. Partnering with field experts in sexology, medicine, therapy, and technology, Patricia is propelling long overdue advancements for men’s health.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Seville, in a middle-class, traditional, religious family that was deeply respectful of my personal growth from an independent point of view, and letting me take my path. I have always been responsible but impulsive. Luckily, I have been allowed to make my own decisions, although I was told very clearly that I’d have to accept the consequences of those decisions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do what you love, be kind to others, and “if you can’t fix it, call in someone who can.”I also love the phrase: “in life, you either win or you learn.”

It is important to have a positive attitude even when things don’t go well. Even failures, disappointments, and defeats are learning experiences from which everyone should learn something positive.

In my case, many doors have closed and continue to close, but I always think that better ones will open, and for that, I will learn from what’s happened and do much better next time.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Perseverance; I have always believed in this quality, so being persistent has helped me to not give up on achieving my dreams. Today, at MYHIXEL, we continue to work towards our goal without giving up.

Adaptability; Time passes fast. It feels like MYHIXEL was launched just months ago when it actually launched in 2017. We have evolved a lot over the years, and it is important to be quick to adapt to the circumstances of each situation in this evolution.

Getting up when you fall; When we get rejected by an investor, it feels like we’re taking a step backward, but then I realize it is just a bump in the road and other investors will be interested. In fact, that is what has happened.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I studied tourism and worked in many different sectors. At the end of my “first chapter,” I ended up working for a leading brand in the adult sector for several years, which sparked my interest in this area and led me to create my own project focused on men’s sexual health.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

After almost 4 years of working in the adult industry, I realized that the future was linked to health, tech & education. I decided it was time to focus on male sexual wellness based on science and technology, so I started to contact experts in the sector to start the research to develop products for men’s sexual health, tech, and education.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

In 2017, I realized that most of the companies that were taking care of sexual wellness were focused on the female market. This made me think about how the male market had a lack of brands focused on their sexual wellness, so I decided to start working on it.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

In my case, it was very important to realize that everyone around me saw me as super capable of pulling off the idea. If everyone believed in me, how could I not try? The key to everything in my case was and is resilience. Being resilient means that you get up every day with the aim of moving forward, despite adversity. In entrepreneurship, you suffer an emotional roller coaster almost constantly. Sometimes you’re up and sometimes you’re down. But when you are at the bottom, resilience stops you from throwing in the towel.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

At MYHIXEL, we are trying to achieve milestones that are not easy by any means. First of all, we are practically creating a new category of products, in addition to fighting taboos around male sexuality based on patriarchal stereotypes where the man must be a “superman” in bed. For me, to have offered an alternative to more than 7000 men is a source of pride. The stories that impact me the most are the ones told by many men, whether they have bought our solutions or not, who thank us for the message we are sending out as a brand, trying to normalize men’s sexuality, the natural conversation around it and who feel that finally, someone is listening to them.

Then there are the stories of other men who have bought our solutions and tell us that we have revolutionized their sex life, that they have learned new things after 30 years, or that they’ve suffered from premature ejaculation all their lives and now last 25 minutes and even get bored (haha!).

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Apart from everyone on the MYHIXEL team, I am very grateful to all those who trusted in this project from the beginning and made it possible from the start, such as my friends and family who were the first to invest and who have accompanied me on this journey from the beginning.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

There are many stories. It is a sector that is very propitious to generate funny stories. For example, when we started to create the first test products, my friends and colleagues were the ones who had to test them personally and it became an unforgettable moment that we will always remember.

At MYHIXEL, we always say that we have enough stories to write more than one book.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

It did happen to me at times, especially at the beginning of the project, when I was without a team and I was sometimes overwhelmed, running all areas of the company alone. I remember going to the shipping company to send the boxes with the first prototypes to patients participating in the first clinical trial and thinking, “What am I doing? Is this going anywhere?” But I kept walking, sometimes even with tears in my eyes. The inertia was taking me to the shipping office where they already knew me because I went there every day, and I ended up finding the strength to arrive, smile, send the corresponding package and think, “Come on, I’m sure it will work out well.”

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Well, as I said, I was lucky that my closest people trusted me from the beginning and helped me with the first investments. Also, along the way I met people who were interested in the project and became pillars for us to be able to push it forward.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I have always been a non-conformist, spontaneous person who often made decisions by impulse or by heart. This is how I decided to move to Italy (from one day to the next) or to start working as a flight attendant, for example. My family was used to “my crazy things.” But this was the first time that going out of my comfort zone did not only involve me but also my family and friends, who in some cases gave me all their life savings.

I thought about it for months, crunched the numbers, talked to potential suppliers and partners, and when everything fell into place, that instinct came back to me and there was no turning back.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Be emotionally prepared to deal with the ups and downs. Entrepreneurship is a roller coaster and it is relatively easy to throw in the towel when you are at your lowest point. Surround yourself with a great professional team that shares the same values as you. Only if you share the same principles and values, the team will make sense in the long term. The ability to adapt to change is vital. In a start-up, you are in a constant state of flux and you have to be agile in the face of change. Believe in yourself above all else. If you don’t, it shows in all areas and is the beginning of the project’s decline. Rest and take time for yourself and your loved ones. Success is meaningless if it is not shared.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Due to MYHIXEL, I am very aware of male sexual wellness, so I would inspire a movement to break taboos that surround male sexuality, which MYHIXEL is already doing. We want to normalize this topic to promote better male sexual health.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

It would be very interesting to have lunch with Andrew Dudum, the CEO and founder of Hims; he is an icon to us for having dreamed up a unicorn startup business with men’s sexual health as a focus, and his help in breaking down barriers and taboos means a lot for our business. We hope to follow in his wake with our differentiated yet complementary ambitions.

I would also be delighted to have lunch with Jane Fonda, who is not only a great actress but also an inspiring activist. Even in fiction, she is a pioneer in the sexual health industry (as seen in the series Grace and Frankie, she set up a brand of erotic toys for older women); her entrepreneurial thinking in the show is so aligned with our business and I think her vision could be perfectly translated to real life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

At our website MYHIXEL.com, and on our social media channels, where we share interesting content related to sexual wellness as well as all our news on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!