Patient Love Stories : Chris Cornell

What happens in love when we lay out our love stories, for all to see? From photo to photo, through snippets of time, memories and visuals become evident, when we lay them in plain sight. As the music plays, the memories become melodic. When it comes to love, photographs establish perfect memories for what’s at hand. The “perfect love” is never perfect, in the beginning. Building the foundations for a harmonious relationship takes time. That’s just how it is. The artistry of photographs is that they create different memories. There is a fluid nature, when it comes to reminescing about love and its harmonious timing.

Sometimes, there are those moments of using patience to reminesce on what’s important. There are those moments and memories when love seems like a mental rewind into the past. What does it mean to experience certain narratives and tellings? There are points in our lives, when we have to stay awakened. Things are not always as they seem. Time unfolds in a different way. Sometimes, we move through another vibe. The laying of pictures gets us to experience the majesty of moving through different moments, with our loved ones, and the ones we love. Who can ever not experience such a wonder. More importantly, there are moments when things become, still. There are also those moments when a coupling has the ability to pause together, in order to celebrate the journey of moving in patient’s timing.

Isn’t it refreshing to know that things will work out if we simply wait for things to happen. Letting time take its natural course and decision, as it is commonly said, “everything is going to be, alright!” Whether it relates to family, friends, or romance, things are bound to work out home we desire them to, if we simply stay in harmony with time.

And so, we have this song. It is called, “Patience.” The lyics are layers of air’s freshness. In fact, they come to highlight this natural intimacy of working things out with a romantic partner. The words are poetic and nurturing. It so naturally eases and calms the troubles of those, who may find a certain situation to be hopeless. And then, hope arises.

Was a time when I wasn’t sure

You set my mind at ease

There ain’t no doubt you’re in my heart now

One of the measures of time is knowing when a person is the right one for you. That’s what time is for. Sometimes, you have to contemplate things in order to decide if you are meant to be with a certain person. Time is one of those factors, which permits you to feel a person, study them, observe them, and immerse in their sensory. That’s what time is for. Granted it can be frustrating; even downright agonizing. However, one of the perks of taking one’s time, is the acquiring of knowledge. There is a reason why sayings such as, “time will tell,” exists! For the reality of it all, is that time does tell. Sometimes, it can be complicated. Time is not always direct and straight to the point.

Said woman, take it slow, it will work itself out fine

All we need is just a little patience

Said sugar, make it slow, we will come together fine

All we need is just a little patience

“Things always work out in the end. If not, it’s not the end.” Have not we heard that saying, before? So many times, we are in a hurried rush; expecting things to happen in the moment, that we desire. Perhaps, it’s fear, and not knowing when things will settle down. It’s also the rationale of seeing othera already settled into their comfort space; as you are waiting to find comfort, in yours. There are so many layers to that.

When people say patience is a virtue, it truly is. Furthermore, it is also a discipline. Patience and time are cousins of virtue. Simultaneously, they work together as a team. One cannot operase without the other. Moving forward into our own love journeys, we continue to grapple with the element of patience. What are the myriad feelings of waiting, in order to grapple with the layers of time? A few have already been mentioned. Therefore, let time move in to reveal the wonders of our comfort zone. Just relax, release, and hang time!

