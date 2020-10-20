Passions for peace

Many passions ride us, we so many passions in our life. Everyone has different choices it depends on their wish. The purpose of passion also differs from everyone. Some choose passion for time pass, curiosity to learn, some want to earn money from it. But passions bring peace to me. I have many passions in my life, what ever passion project I took, it brings peace and happiness to me. It makes me to immense, forget everything around me. It makes me calm, keep me doing more. Really I enjoy every moment in my passion projects. Create or have passions in your life which keeps you calm & peace, it brings joy & happiness.