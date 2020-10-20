Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Passions for peace

People with great passion can make the impossible happen...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Many passions ride us, we so many passions in our life. Everyone has different choices it depends on their wish. The purpose of passion also differs from everyone. Some choose passion for time pass, curiosity to learn, some want to earn money from it. But passions bring peace to me. I have many passions in my life, what ever passion project I took, it brings peace and happiness to me. It makes me to immense, forget everything around me. It makes me calm, keep me doing more. Really I enjoy every moment in my passion projects. Create or have passions in your life which keeps you calm & peace, it brings joy & happiness.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to create a fantastic work culture: “When everyone is in the trenches equally, it generates more respect.” with Mark Miller and Chaya Weiner

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    //

    “Jump in head first and confront your fears, and eventually that fear will become a thing of the past”, with Katie Cleary, Founder of Peace 4 Animals

    by Drew Gurley
    Community//

    How to Discover Your Life Passion

    by Diana Raab, PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.