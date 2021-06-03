Passionate entrepreneur Neaj Morshed shares his secret recipe to success: “Consistency”

Every métier and line of work requisitely requires substantive toil and endurance to reach the elite stratum of success and prosperity. The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary. It is of paramount significance to work hard to relish the pleasures of prosperity. As a famous saying rightly re-assures, ‘God helps those who help themselves.’

Based in Bangladesh, Neaj Morshed is a fine example of someone who has struggled his way to attain exceptional success and prosperity. Although acquiring numerous stumbling blocks in his life, the consistent entrepreneur has excelled in emerging as one of a kind. At only ten years of age, Neaj lost his father, due to which he and his family had to struggle financially. In 2016, he moved to Bahrain, where he found a job as a cleaner. Further, he worked as a waiter too, working tirelessly for 14 hours and not having proper time even for a sound sleep.

Working consistently and toiling, the passionate personality decided to start an online business through Facebook. The young entrepreneur also had to face massive frauds, scams, and deceits through various mischief-makers. This got him back to square one, where he had to work again as a driver in his previous company.

However, Neaj never gave up, and in 2018 the thrilling business tycoon started his Facebook business again by the name of Newness, which over the years has now emerged to become a top luxury fashion brand, operational in numerous countries. The leading brand consists of a vast product mix that includes exclusive in-house collections, sports, and activewear. They comprise of globally-recognized brands carefully curated for style-obsessed individuals. They offer 100+ brands, including Nike, Adidas, Puma, Topshop, and much more. Newness even includes its label and exclusives.

The company operates in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates digital marketplace globally, connecting brands, retailers, and consumers. The top-tier brand consists of three components; applications, services, and data. The company’s data science capability automates decision-making by applying machine learning to guide merchandising, targeting, curation, and feedback. The company also offers supply chain capabilities to its platform partners, from content creation to its global fulfillment network, which integrates delivery partners from around the world in a single interface. The company’s platform is accessible through its Website (www.newness.net), iPhone Operating System (iOS), and Android applications.

Neaj is the epitome of consistency. He is a living example that dreams do come true. Whatever the remarkable entrepreneur today is a result and reward of his consistent hard work and dedication. He encourages young entrepreneurs and amateurs to keep their spirits high and work their way through to become rip-roaring entrepreneurs. He believes that the secret to success is consistency and firmness in one’s struggling period.

However, these days, it’s such a cliche to hear that hard work is the essential recipe for success. The right way to put it is ‘consistent hard work is the key to success. Individuals start the struggle and tend to give up after a few tries. This is not the way to climb the stairs of success. There is a dire need to patiently continue the struggle.

Consistency refers to focusing on the task at hand in the present moment while maintaining a long-term vision. When we do something regularly, we get feedback. This feedback helps us to change course when required. Consistency, in other words, is therefore all about repetition. It’s about repeating the same actions (habits and rituals) repeatedly, gaining feedback from these actions, and adjusting them accordingly to help stay on track as we work towards our goal.

It’s not what we do once in a while that shapes our lives, but what we do consistently.”, says the American author, Anthony Robbins

Why is consistency challenging to achieve?

Apparent is the actuality that consistency is strenuous to achieve. One common complaint often made by toil makers is that no results seed immensely low spirits as there is no motivation to work when no outcome can be discerned. The lack of intense gratification adds to low motivation and inspiration to work. However, it is crucial to understand that the actual game is to stay firm footed and show exceptional persistency at that point and time.

Further, the constant influx of distractions wrecks the streamlined behavior of the hard-working individual. The short-term gains lure individuals to brush aside the toil for constructive permanent benefits. Distractions pose to become a major hindrance in consistency. There is a difficulty to remain focused, disciplined and committed.

How to stay consistent?

