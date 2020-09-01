Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Passion towards everything..

Passion is energy, feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you - Oprah Winfrey

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Passion is the strong feeling towards anything, the excitement towards anything. I like and interested in many things.. reading, writing, blogging teaching, cooking, crochet, jewelry making..but nowadays my interest turning as passion, learning new languages really crazy about everything. and get excited about everything. But the sad thing I can’t do everything ,because only 24 hours left. That too with two kids its quite difficult. But whenever time permits I am keep on running towards my passion. Especially this pandemic situation gave us more time.. and so being crazy on more things. Picking up a new project from my passion and doing it everyday. My days are different everyday with different passions.. and trying to make as routine everyday and do everyday. Make impossible as possible.

