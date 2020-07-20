Passion that brings peace

Every time a beginning or a start is the difficult thing for me. Don’t know why, for many reason I just procrastinate new things. When I want to buy a thing, or learn new things I just keep postponing. I am fond of hand made products. I am eager to learn handmade products. Especially crochet and crochet items.

I wondered how a yarn can produce such beautiful things, that too making with hands. My grandmother used to crochet in my childhood days, some my friends crochet many things…at that time I gave a try to but fail every time. Thought crochet is difficult, much worried I couldn’t make..until I met my friend Swathy.

Swathy is a crocheter, she prepare many items in crochet. One day when we are talking I told her about my passion towards the crochet and crochet items, but I couldn’t make it. She suddenly went inside and come back with a pair of yarn bundles and needle set , give it to me. She started teaching me the beginners stitch and ask to me repeat. With few trial and errors I did it. She explained me about stitches which are easy for me as well as beginner items. That’s the sudden start for my passion.

After I started doing crochet, its very interesting and I am much happy about the end products. Now I am exploring new stitches and creating new products. My heartfelt gratitude to my friend who taught me such a wonderful craft. I am not only happy but also feel very peaceful while doing crochet work. While doing crochet it grabs my full attention, just go deep in creating a new product. Satisfaction, Happiness & Peace all in one nutshell call CROCHET

Listening to good music while doing this craft gives good mood especially during this pandemic condition. Whenever I get an hour solid I sit with yarns and needle to create new product. And more to be happy and have peace.