Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Passion, Paychecks and Creating Your Presence

4 Common Mistakes Women Make When it Comes to Receiving Money and How to Stop Making Them

By

What does your relationship with money currently look like?

All force and no flow? Hoarding every penny? Feeling guilty for charging? Stressing out about receiving enough clients? Trading joy for dollars? 

You might find yourself just simply asking, “how do I make more money?”

Well, the answer is also simple.

Looking out my window today, seeing nothing but gray clouds looming over typically sunny Los Angeles, fashioned a powerful “a-ha” connection within me about the mindsets we form when it comes to making and receiving money.  Just because I cannot see the sun on this cloudy day, does not mean it is not there or accessible to me.  

Similar to money.  

There is enough money out there for you. There are enough clients to invest in your programs, even when you can’t directly see it.  It all comes down to your beliefs and energy around the ability to receive.

I am going to share with you four of the biggest mistakes I see women make when it comes to manifesting money and how to stop them from holding you back.

1. They block their own opportunities. When you think of money from a place of fear, it becomes challenging to see the many opportunities that are available to you.  Instead, you become fixated on one source or one opportunity, that the pressure you create to make just the one way happen, keeps the outcome from flowing to you.  In the meantime, many other opportunities to make money can be sliding by right in front of your very own eyes without your recognition.  To have the unlimited potential to receive abundance, it is essential that you stay open to manifest money from a place of love, not fear.  Always think to yourself “how can I serve today?” When you work from a place of serving as opposed to just earning, you can then have both.  Taking away resistive, overbearing pressure allows the energetic currency to keep flowing in your direction.

2. Waiting to take action. Ever notice that when a disruptor comes into your normal routine then you are able to take action and find alternative resources? Sometimes those fabulous resources were in your presence the whole time, but you never thought to use them because you didn’t necessarily need them.  Encourage yourself to find hidden (or maybe not so hidden) resources around you and see how you can utilize them today.  The faucet doesn’t need to be turned off on your regular routine in order for you to take alternate action, take it now!

3. Shame in receiving. One thing I have come to notice throughout my own journey as a multi-millionaire entrepreneur, as well as in the journeys of my clients, is the stigma around accepting and receiving money.  Women create all sorts of stories revolving around shame and guilt when it comes to receiving and then wonder why their bank accounts are looking anything but glamorous. I want to remind you that receiving money is a spiritual act.  It’s a gift from the Universe, rewarding you for living out your divine calling and showing up to serve others.  You deserve to receive wealth for living out your spiritually-given gifts.  Even more so, money can serve as a deeper healing process when you see where and how it has found its way to you.

4. “I’ll figure it out on my own.” Of all the biggest mistakes to make, this one has to be the most detrimental.  The idea that we have to do everything on our own only promotes burden and pressure when it comes to our businesses and calling in our ideal clients.  Every successful person has a mentor of some sort.  No one does it alone.  Investing in yourself so that you can learn more and be more, is one of the most beautiful acts of self-love that you could possibly show yourself.  Investing is all part of the process, assisting you in taking action, creating, and designing the life of your dreams.

Wherever you are right now in your own entrepreneurial journey, I want you to take a minute to envision what has provided you with the most success so far, and what areas you can do better in. Think about who you are serving, the messages they need to hear, and the examples they need to see you set. Results will come when you choose to release the struggle and embrace the ease!

    Gina DeVee, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur and Women's Empowerment Coach at Divine Living

    Gina DeVee is a published author, accomplished speaker, podcast host, business coach and self-made multimillionaire entrepreneur. She has dedicated her career to helping women connect spiritually, start profitable businesses, create wealth from a feminine perspective, and become highly visible so they can make a global impact.

     

    Gina’s own journey has taken her from getting her Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology, to living back at home with her parents as a struggling Psychotherapist, to taking the biggest leap of all and founding her multi-million dollar women’s empowerment, multi-media company and lifestyle brand, Divine Living.

     

    Her mission is to show women everywhere how to be Queen of their lives. “Within every woman lives a Queen,” Gina affirms, “And only from the position of Queen can you fulfill your purpose.”  In becoming Queen, no longer must women pretend to be anything other than brilliant, capable and fabulous. The world needs us to own our power, raise our standards, and contribute our talents like never before, and Gina DeVee is here to lead the way.

     

    Her first book, The Audacity to be Queen, brings together over 20 years of experience in transforming women’s lives through the deep spiritual and feminine wisdom of Queenhood. With spectacular flair, beautiful pearls of wisdom, and life-changing stories of unexpected triumph, Gina DeVee shares the steps, exercises, meditations, prayers and journal prompts to release all forms of self-doubt and self-sabotage so you can discover the best version of you. 

     

    You can learn more about Gina at divineliving.com or follow her on Instagram, @ginadevee!

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.