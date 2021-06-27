Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Passion is the fire that fuels your journey through life – Giovanni Brugnoli aka Revee

You cannot achieve any other kind of success in life if you don’t have passion in your life or passion about what you are doing. Be it the simplest thing or the most sophisticated thing, you need passion in order to succeed.

“When work, commitment, and pleasure all become one and you reach that deep well where passion lives, nothing is impossible.”

Music is an art that is loved and enjoyed by every next individual. It works as a therapy for many people of this globe. Music changes our mood and also releases our stress. It makes souls happy. If we talk more about it, there is a huge competition going in the music world. Making of a music is a very creative process and is definitely not a cake walk says Giovanni Brugnoli aka Revee. He is currently working on his second studio album which is named as “Auurora”

Revee says passion for your desire, for your vision, for your why is what makes the difference in success. Passion is the steam to your locomotive that drives success. It is the bridge that connects you to your ‘Why’, which is your core reason for pursuing a desire. It is the chips you put on the table to show you are invested in winning.

Without this motivating elixir, it can be difficult to jump over the hurdles that may present themselves on your path towards success.

Let me ask you this simple question – do you prefer to do something you are passionate about or something that you dislike doing? Of course, you will go for the first option. And when you are doing something that you love, you become happier and more fulfilled. And when you are happy and fulfilled, you tend to deliver a better job.

You don’t complain about work. You don’t blame others when things go wrong. You will even volunteer yourself for the work. This is what makes the difference between having the passion and without it Revee quoted.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

