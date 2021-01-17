Passion is not everything – Sometimes giving up saves you from big loss

Today, I am going to share a very short but value-able story with you guys. And I hope it will definitely change the way do you think. It will change your mind about opportunities that you usually miss. So, without wasting much let me be straight to you.

I was a failure 5 years ago. At the time I was crazy about my passion. I use to listen motivational speakers all the time. My passion was hacking. I read many blogs and watched many videos related to it.

I wasted most of my life because of my passion, I was just crazy about my passion and due to motivational speakers. I never listen to anyone because I thought I was right. I knew what I was doing other people’s don’t know about me. But the reality is opposite. I want to start my career as an ethical hacker but due to too much knowledge and less practical I was unable to do anything.

I tried my best to get some projects about hacking but no body trusted me. They did not want to waste their money and time due to so many scammers. After sometime I started a YouTube channel about hacking but as you know that it violates the community standards of YouTube. My Channel was deleted by YouTube.

Then I saw Pakistani Muslim who is in United States now was teaching CISSP. I found it quite well when I decided to buy that course the course was not much costly. Then I heard about a training SEBT. The training is about search engine Optimization and blogging. I just took a simple step that I should enroll in this training. Then my professional journey began.

I learned a lot from that course started doing Search Engine Optimisation and blogging. And in very few weeks I got some related projects to my work. then I thought that I wasted a lot of time in my passion and I did not get anything because of just some motivational speakers. I do not want to criticize them but I am telling you the reality what happened to me and it happened to me.

then I started I started blogging as well I started my own websites and earned huge amount of money from them. And now I realized that passion is not everything. So I just want to advice some young people that if you operation is not paying you the leave it. In case if you are a son of a millionaire or a billionaire then you can follow your passion because you have time and money. because a person from a middle class family do not have much time to waste.

they need money to survive so if you are from middle class or poor family then always follow the profitable profession not you are stupid passion that is not paying you.

it is up to you whether you want to change your life with another career your want to waste your life with your passion.

now a days I am working on a very good project related to my field and my feet is Search Engine Optimisation. Basically, the project is related to cats and dogs flea collars. The name of website related to it is dewelpro.com.

I will share that case study very sorry. Follow me on thriveglobal for more case studies and my work what I’ve done so far. I shall share my where is first experience read my first blog. I shall definitely show you how I rent my first website in just six months.

So that and so this was my first mind changing experience I shared with you. If you have any questions you can ask in the comment section. I hope you will definitely like my personal experiences. Thank you