Passion change over by a sweet soul

Food is the ingredient that bind people together....

By

Foodie to chef … !! by a sweet soul, a friend of mine. I am foodie, fond of delicious meals. For me food nourishes our body as well as our souls. Food for happiness, food for hungry, food for satiety. Though I studied nutrition & dietetics I never had a starvation for cooking.

Until the entry of this person.. an elder friend of mine, I used to call her amma means mother. Her name was Rani means Queen. This queen changed my view towards food. Her cooking methods induce me to cook. The way she cooks the vibrant colour, texture, taste, combination of ingredients. Her innovation in cooking , implementing.. changed my mind to love cooking from eating.

She taught me many recipes. From a simple snacks to a delicious meals. Frankly saying my family members got surprised to see me. Preparing variety of foods. Trying new recipes, creating new foods and lot more..All credits goes to her.Whenever we prepare new recipes we’ll share with each other, arrange potlucks when we are free and have food fun. The recipes I learnt from her got so many good reviews from my friends and family.

I proudly say she inspires me in cooking !!

I cook , I create, I’m incredibly excited by what I do… I’ve still got a lot to achieve

– Gordon Ramsay

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

