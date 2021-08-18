“Passion and grit ”, With Douglas Brown and Maria Hendengren of Readly

Passion and grit — To succeed and be strong in the long run, it is crucial to work for something you believe in and think is fun. Working with a growth company and getting it to scale requires both a marathon runner’s endurance as well as the ability to sprint 100 meters in the middle of everything. If you do something you do not 100% believe in or are passionate about, it is difficult to be persistent and perseverance is an important success factor. Passion also drives curiosity and innovation.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maria Hendengren.

Maria Hedengren joined Readly as CEO in spring 2019, bringing more than 20 years of experience from global finance and business management. Maria has led both private and public technology companies and has a proven track record of scaling companies internationally. Maria has successfully scaled and led Readly, the European category leader for digital magazines, to an IPO. Since September 2020, the Readly share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Midcap.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve spent more than 20 years leading both private and public tech companies whose success was driven by their ability to innovate, use data and to scale internationally. I have always had a passion for innovation through data and there are also so many successful tech companies in Stockholm to be inspired by. I come from Sweden where the tech and start up scene has been incredibly active and produced a number of unicorns over the past few years and I have been fortunate to be a part of a number of exciting fast paced growth companies and success stories. I’m propelled by an ever-changing world and what opportunities that come with the needs or challenges that arise as a result of it. That is what I enjoy most about the tech industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Readly is a fast-growing company looking to transform an estimated USD 60 billion industry that up until now has undergone limited digitalisation compared to other entertainment industries such as music, movies and books — so it was a great challenge and opportunity from the start. It’s been an incredible journey ever since I joined Readly as CEO in April 2019. The most incredible experience so far was listing Readly on the Stockholm Nasdaq stock exchange in September 2020 (here is a video of me ringing the bell!). There was so much teamwork and organisation that went into preparing for the listing, and there was a great surge of energy and happiness when we finally got to ring that bell. Being one of very few female CEOs of listed companies, especially in the tech business, made it an even more important day for me personally and it has enforced my determination to work towards and highlight the need for more women in tech and leading positions.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We have weekly company meetings and from time to time they include a lot of laughter when I cannot come up with the right English equivalent for Swedish idioms. On the other hand, what I’ve realised from those moments is how important laughter is and that I want my team to feel at ease and comfortable speaking in front of each other despite language barriers or tripping over words etc.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Around 10 years ago I went through a very tough period feeling that my world came crashing down. I was working a lot, with co-workers in all time zones and simultaneously taking care of my two young sons. I felt that I failed to be present both as a parent, a partner to my husband and as a leader to my team. The entire experience taught me a lot. I realized I had to start taking care of myself to take care of others. Working out became the way to a more balanced life and when I prioritize sleeping and training, I have both time and head space for everything else and do a better job when I’m at work. So these days oxygen first is my motto, as they say on airplanes: always put on your oxygen mask first before helping others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother was my greatest mentor. From an early age she really instilled in me to believe in myself and sometimes it was through tough love, where she encouraged me to resolve a situation by myself instead of solving it for me. She always said to me “You got this.” It is simple but incredibly empowering. Without a sense of self belief and courage some of your best ideas are simply dreams that are never realized. This quote automatically makes me spring to action and realign myself on a positive level with the goal at hand — don’t let the fear of failing stop you. She taught me about resilience and to be able to tackle life’s challenges and I am immensely grateful for the love and support she gave me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One quote I live by would be ‘don’t let fear of failing stop you’. It is said that many women take less risks than men, but I believe that is not a question of gender, but rather a proof of how society shapes young girls. The good girl syndrome basically. That’s why women often need to re-wire themselves to pursue certain career paths, to lean in, take their rightful places at the table and to believe in taking risks. It also needs to be more accepted that failing is ok — it’s how you grow and evolve and often gives you the tools and knowledge to succeed. I still feel fear, but it doesn’t stop me.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

Our founder Joel Wikell came up with the idea of a Readly service while on holiday in Cyprus, when after just one day by the pool he had read all the Swedish magazines he had brought with him. So the idea to offer unlimited digital access magazines through a subscription was born. Today Readly has over 5,000 national and international magazine titles as well as daily newspapers and has users in 50 markets.

Globally we are seeing an increased consumer preference for subscription based services, whether it be music, films or magazines. At Readly we regularly check in with our subscribers and we see that readers want digital access to quality journalism and they are increasingly aware of and worried about fake news. Based on the fact that our users read 13 titles on average per month, digital reading is a climate friendly way of consuming that amount of magazine content. That amount of journalistic input also represents a lot of inspiration, education and entertainment that our subscribers can benefit from.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Readly was amongst the first all-you-can-read digital subscription apps for magazines on the market and that of course has given us a great advantage. Creating a unique position for ourselves and being associated with other great Swedish subscription services and success stories such as Spotify is both an honor and a challenge! Our strength above all, is the breadth and depth of our content portfolio and the way we make it easy for users to discover relevant content. Two thirds of our subscribers say that they have started to read titles they’ve never read before and nearly a half say they read titles they did not even know existed. That is definitely how we create value for both our readers and publishers. As a global platform we also generate a lot of data. As publishers become more and more data driven we truly stand out as a partner who not only adds reach to publications but also contributes with insights from 40 billion data points and growing.

I also think we stand out among competitors that we have so much international content, 20% of opened titles are in titles from another country than the one where the user resides. So it is clear that this is of great value to our readers and sets us apart from competitors. We also have the highest app store rating so the technical user experience is also leading in the industry.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We believe in empowering our readers to become educated, engaged and entertained. Through the depth and breadth of our content, in combination with how we make relevant content easy to discover, we can ensure that every time you use Readly you get that true value from having unlimited access to the thousands of magazines that are on our platform. Lately we’ve grown our portfolio of newspapers and we are currently looking how we can further diversify the Readly reading experience through for example our article feed and more content recommendations and curations overall. This user value focus is essentially how we bring value to our publishing partners as they can reach a global digital audience that otherwise might not have discovered new titles.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

No, I am absolutely not satisfied, it is a subject I touch upon often and one which should be of strategic importance to many companies. Women are underrepresented in the tech industry in general and in leading positions and among founders specifically, and I believe it is every company’s responsibility to attract, retain and advance women in technology. Research shows that gender balance provides for more innovative, faster growing and more profitable businesses, not to mention the fact that any person, man or woman, should have equal opportunity to pursue the career they desire. At Readly we currently have a 45/55 split between women and men and the team is diversified with over 10 nationalities. Gender equality and diversity are crucial to understanding our users from different countries and to be able to make the right decisions, build a product that suits different needs and user patterns. But it is also important to achieve a diversity of personality types, experiences and backgrounds. In a growth company like Readly, which wants to lead the digitalization of the magazine industry, it is especially important as we need different perspectives and approaches to create change.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

Like most male dominated industries I think it takes time to change attitudes and habits. But what is clear is that more and more women are studying traditionally male-dominated subjects within IT and tech. It is important to keep encouraging young girls and women to take up the challenge from very early years, and to give them kudos and credit for their attempts and courage, even when they fail, a pat on the back just as the boys get, and not just praise them when they have been “good girls”. I think a big change might come as more and more investors are realizing the business value of gender balance and start demanding gender equality and action plans from boards and management of the businesses that they fund. Money always speaks loud. There is still a very small part, almost not measurable, of the total available capital in the world that goes to female founders and female lead companies for example. The importance of female role models really should not be underestimated. Seeing a woman in leading positions in the tech industry hopefully has a ripple effect on younger generations. I want to help pave the way.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

Leadership culture today is very different than in the past, much less top down. Everyone in the team plays an equally important role — regardless of hierarchical classification. I have learnt that the key to long term rapid growth of a business is a non-hierarchical culture where initiatives and decisions are not concentrated on a few senior executive decision-makers but in fact both allowed but also expected from everyone throughout the organization. So when you restart your engines, make sure to restart all of them, unleash the entire team and avoid becoming a bottleneck for all decisions because that will slow you down.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

Knowing your customer and understanding how to create value for different target groups is key. Being able to optimize your marketing efforts is also very important. The pandemic is a good example of this. We quickly noticed the correlation between stricter lockdown restrictions and the need for digital access to magazines and newspapers. So we optimized our conversion marketing towards certain countries such as Italy who introduced quarantine regulations early on back in spring 2020. That made us grow significantly in that market.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

As for customer service it is key to be accessible and that the contact with us is made easy. Customers can contact us through the app and we are also available on different social media platforms to interact and to answer questions. Our customer success team also has a great collaboration with our product design team. To create the best user experience you need to have a deep understanding of your customers’ needs and preferences. We continuously interview our subscribers to understand user pains, improvement areas and opportunities to (A/B) test ideas and learn what works for our customers.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

Readly’s ability to attract new subscribers and retain existing subscribers depends in large part on its ability to continue to offer an attractive service, through compelling content and an engaging user experience.

The users’ behavior and interaction with the platform after first signing up is crucial to counter churn. We are very data driven and analyze user behavior that correlates with long term retention versus churn on a detailed level and know exactly what to strive for and feed that back to product development and other parts of the business for guidance in how we can further improve our product. We also work very closely with new users through our onboarding program that helps them establish habits with the product. We provide continuous tips on magazines, newspapers and new features for users to discover, via email and push notifications, which helps them engage and discover new content.

The result is in fact that Readly has a very loyal base with subscribers where 43% of our users use the app every day.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Data – use data to get one step ahead and enable you to act when a trend is gaining momentum. For instance, during the covid pandemic, we saw a dramatic increase in consumer interest for food magazines whereupon we for instance launched a vego challenge in collaboration with one of the most popular food magazines in Sweden called VEGO.

use data to get one step ahead and enable you to act when a trend is gaining momentum. For instance, during the covid pandemic, we saw a dramatic increase in consumer interest for food magazines whereupon we for instance launched a vego challenge in collaboration with one of the most popular food magazines in Sweden called VEGO. Scalability – a product that is easy to multiply to many countries and users without significant efforts will spare you from costly adaptations or integrations. For example we launched in New Zealand and Australia in 2020, and we had only one employee who travelled to these markets for one week before the launch. The rest was done digitally by our teams in Sweden, Germany and the UK.

a product that is easy to multiply to many countries and users without significant efforts will spare you from costly adaptations or integrations. For example we launched in New Zealand and Australia in 2020, and we had only one employee who travelled to these markets for one week before the launch. The rest was done digitally by our teams in Sweden, Germany and the UK. Company Culture – To establish clear values that support independent self-leadership among the employees I believe is the key. I believe that it’s important to have a clear company culture that runs through the whole organisation, no matter what country. Also finding employees with a strong inner drive, passion and ideas to move forward. People who want to innovate. Talk about goals and strategies and be the team that drives strong growth together. People will be able to make better decisions if they understand where we are going and why. Let employees take part in finding the solution. “Ask, don’t tell”. As a leader I believe it is important to be present but to make yourself dispensable, not indispensable.

To establish clear values that support independent self-leadership among the employees I believe is the key. I believe that it’s important to have a clear company culture that runs through the whole organisation, no matter what country. Also finding employees with a strong inner drive, passion and ideas to move forward. People who want to innovate. Talk about goals and strategies and be the team that drives strong growth together. People will be able to make better decisions if they understand where we are going and why. Let employees take part in finding the solution. “Ask, don’t tell”. As a leader I believe it is important to be present but to make yourself dispensable, not indispensable. Diversity – Gender equality and diversity is of strategic importance to Readly. Diversity is crucial to understand our users from different countries and to be able to make the right decisions, build a product that suits different needs and user patterns. Numerous studies also show that diversity and gender balance leads to more innovative and productive teams and companies that are growing faster and over time more profitable. We have just had a mini series of interviews on our LinkedIn page with some of our talented colleagues in our product and tech teams about their work and their view on being women in tech professions.

Gender equality and diversity is of strategic importance to Readly. Diversity is crucial to understand our users from different countries and to be able to make the right decisions, build a product that suits different needs and user patterns. Numerous studies also show that diversity and gender balance leads to more innovative and productive teams and companies that are growing faster and over time more profitable. We have just had a mini series of interviews on our LinkedIn page with some of our talented colleagues in our product and tech teams about their work and their view on being women in tech professions. Passion and grit – To succeed and be strong in the long run, it is crucial to work for something you believe in and think is fun. Working with a growth company and getting it to scale requires both a marathon runner’s endurance as well as the ability to sprint 100 meters in the middle of everything. If you do something you do not 100% believe in or are passionate about, it is difficult to be persistent and perseverance is an important success factor. Passion also drives curiosity and innovation.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see a growing movement where the importance of qualitative and transparent journalism is highlighted. Many people are absorbed by social media and are experiencing a lot of negative emotions from doing so such as anxiety, fomo, depression etc. All that time spent on endless scrolling could be time spent on inspiring articles, eye opening interviews and content produced by amazing journalists who are in fact sometimes risking their lives to get the truth out in the open. That is worth our attention more than anything.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

There are so many inspirational people out there that I would love to meet. One of them is Kamala Harris. She is breaking new ground and paving the way for so many for so many reasons, breaking the norm for women and the communities of different origins and color and much more.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!