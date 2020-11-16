Pascal Bachmann – The Life And Business Guru Who Is Teaching Others How To Achieve Health, Success and Wealth

Pascal Bachmann never thought he’d be where he is today. Bachmann, born and raised in Switzerland, had a difficult childhood and grew up in foster homes. At 18 years old, being fascinated with martial arts, he became a professional Thaiboxer and was committed to becoming a world champion. However, this dream was shattered after a major accident. This pushed Pascal to rethink his life and create a new vision.
While recovering from his injury, Bachmann became interested in Eastern therapies specializing in Chinese Medicine, which later led him to become a Health Coach. Over the past 25 years, Bachmann has been building his career as an entrepreneur and has established 7 businesses, with a combined value of over $20 million. Through his work, Pascal has been able to help more than 20,000 clients transform their lives into one of great health, happiness, success, and wealth. As Bachmann shares,
Becoming a Health Coach was a calling for Bachmann. It was not something that he simply decided to do, but instead something he was guided towards. Over the years, his friends, business associates, and clients always went to him for advice in all areas of life. He noticed his positive impact on people, and gradually realized that this was the value that he could give to the world.
Bachmann notes that in order to be a successful entrepreneur, you need more than just an idea. In fact, Bachmann sees having the necessary capital, knowing the value you provide, knowing who your clients or audience are, and having a marketing strategy, all as necessary requirements. As he states,
As an award winning international speaker, the Covid-19 outbreak definitely had an impact on Bachmann’s business, as he has needed to cancel 6 events so far. However, other opportunities have arisen. In fact, the impact that the pandemic has had on people further confirms the need for coaches on how to cope with and react to difficult situations.
This year, Bachmann will be focusing on his online presence by providing value in how to achieve health, success, and wealth. Given Bachmann got most of his clients through word of mouth in the past, he is working on becoming more accessible to other entrepreneurs so that they can benefit from his experiences and ideas. Furthermore, one of his main goals in 2021 is to coach 20 “goal-getters” personally for a whole year and guide them to reach the next level.
To learn more about Pascal Bachmann and his coaching business, follow him on Instagram here and make sure to not miss out on his upcoming projects!