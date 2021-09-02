Parker Woodward of Route4Me: “Talk to your customers ”

Talk to your customers — to this day we stay very close to our customers and take very seriously what they have to say. Without their feedback we never would have developed certain features that are now a core part of our solution and the very reason we make an impact.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Parker Woodward.

Parker Woodward, the Marketing Director at Route4Me, has a degree in Psychology from Canisius College where he developed a passion for environmentalism. His work at Route4Me has contributed to decarbonization efforts exceeding the equivalent of planting 84 million trees.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

You could say I was born into an “aviation family” in Odessa, Texas. My Grandfather built his home out of an airplane hangar at the end of an airport runway where he would pull his aircraft into. So the “garage” of my youth always had an airplane which I didn’t realize until later that most people didn’t grow up that way. My Mother and Father inherited that home and raised us there. So you could say flying was “in our blood” at a young age. We were blessed in this sense and some of my earliest memories are of flying in small aircraft and I was and still am struck by the beauty of the world from high above. There is a real sense of serenity when you are flying above the clouds looking down at the beauty of the world below.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing in my career was realizing the scale of impact that I could have in the software and technology industry. Software scales. It can help so many people. When we realized that as a company our users had saved the equivalent of planting all of the trees in NYC multiplied by 17…that blew me away.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many. From a business perspective the advisors and mentors that have already achieved the level of scale that we are at have been incredibly giving and helpful to us. Hopefully that is something I’ll be able to repay in the future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“One of history’s fews iron laws is that luxuries tend to become necessities and to spawn new obligations. Once people get used to a certain luxury, they take it for granted. Then they begin to count on it. Finally they reach a point where they can’t live without it.”

-Yuval Noah Harari, Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

Progress happens through luxury and it doesn’t happen without cost. We must be aware of that cost. Being able to recognize the next innovation wave is critical to success. Being an early adopter can be painful, costly, and timing is critical. The luxuries we have achieved thus far will all be for not if we cannot solve the global environmental crisis and I believe through technology we can do it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I don’t believe it’s relevant or responsible to share my strengths as a template for success. Everyone has different strengths and what got me here won’t necessarily get someone else here. It’s important to know one’s self and know your own strengths and play to those. Forget about your weaknesses, they will always be weaknesses no matter how much you work on them. Knowing yourself and what you do well is one of the most powerful forces in the universe. Knowing what others strengths are so that you can leverage them when needed amplifies that strength. A good place to start is with a Gallup strength test.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on the planet and the environment. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

We help businesses optimize and solve the “last mile problem”. Many people have probably heard of the “Traveling Salesman Problem” and it’s effectively trying to eliminate the inefficiencies and wasted miles and emissions that businesses have in driving around while either making deliveries or performing a service.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Super easy to use software that really works. Most toute planning today is done on some form of pen-and-paper by a human being. We make the human beings better and make it easier for them to do better work which in turn make the world a little better place to be.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Our co-founders both experienced “wasted time” in the final mile through their business endeavors and looked for a mobile solution only to find nothing existed. It felt like a great opportunity to make something that mattered and could really help a lot of people. The saying “this should exist” came up and fortunately they both had the skillsets to bring a solution to reality.

How do you think this might change the world?

Route4Me makes the world a better place in a number of ways; first by making work more enjoyable for the people doing the actual work. Everyone has a right to love their job and when you make something easy to use it makes it easy to follow. Less work stress equals happier team members which make happier customers in the end. Second, reducing wasted time and emissions is critical to reducing global carbon emissions. As the switch to electrical fleets happens we can help solve the challenges with range limitation due to battery limitations.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

There is the potential to use our technology to hold on to outdated “dirty technology”. Since we can reduce the number of vehicles a fleet needs to perform the same level of work, then it’s possible that a fleet would delay the shift to cleaner electric energy vehicles.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Talk to your customers — to this day we stay very close to our customers and take very seriously what they have to say. Without their feedback we never would have developed certain features that are now a core part of our solution and the very reason we make an impact.

Make iterative improvements — Especially in the early days, our customers were struggling to adopt our solution so we took their feedback and iteratively made the product better and easier to use. That increased adoption meant more and more people doing better work and reducing their environmental impact.

Hire and retain the right people — People drive change. Make sure you hire and retain people that believe in what you are doing.

Culture on Day 1 — Make a plan and write down your cultural goals. If you fail to cultivate a positive work culture, toxicity will develop and slow or kill your progress.

Don’t be afraid to do the wrong thing. I’d rather have people on our team try and fail than not try out of fear.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

When you get outside yourself and realize you are not the center of the Universe it’s easy to see we need to take care of one another and the planet we call home. There’s no “backup plan” if we mess it up.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Elon Musk. We can help them optimize their fleet of service technicians and also want to help fleets make the transition to electric.

