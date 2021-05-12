Parisa Fowles-Pazdro of Maxbone: “Believe in your mission”

Believe in your mission: Keep your thoughts steady and don’t let anything or anyone get to your optimistic mindset.

Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants we spoke to, who came to this country with nothing but grit, resilience, and a dream, they will tell you that it certainly is still alive. As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Parisa Fowles-Pazdro, Founder & CEO of Maxbone.

Parisa Fowles-Pazdro started her entrepreneurial journey by capitalizing on her unique design sensibility. She recognized that the lack of high-quality materials and elevated shopping experience were gaps in the market she could fill. Parisa built Maxbone to become a community-driven pet and lifestyle company, and continues to grow a successful team to build upon that vision, culminating in a strong fashion and market experience that creates a cultured, current, and loved brand.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

My journey has been long, challenging and full of obstacles that have led me to where I am. I can finally look back and see how interesting and rewarding the result has been.

My parents left Iran in the 1980s due to the revolution when I was 6 years old and I remember the traumatic experience in great detail. I saw my parents going from living a glamorous lifestyle to leave everything behind and starting from scratch in a new country.

My family has a very academic and traditional background, from my Grandfather who was a surgeon and my uncles being professors, to seeing my parents leaving all that behind and moving to a very unfamiliar country, Sweden. Their goal was always to move back to Iran, when the political climate progressed, however, that never happened — so I saw my parents deteriorate slowly.

All the experiences from my childhood gave me the strength to become a driven and persistent adult. From a young age, I felt the need to succeed, in order to get back what my family had lost, so I started studying and working hard to accomplish that. My parents wanted me to become a Doctor or a Dentist, however, that was never my interest. They finally convinced me, so I decided to pursue my studies in Dental Hygiene, to keep the years to a 3-year term, in-lieu of a 5-yr degree. Although it was a great experience, I always had the dream of having my own business and personal wealth, I just wasn’t sure how I’d be able to achieve that.

While I was studying, I worked in three different fashion jobs to save money to buy my condo. With a lot of hard work, I achieved that goal at the age of 18 (kudos to me!). While working in fashion I realized that I had an eye for it and truly enjoyed it, I’ve always been drawn to the creative side.

In 2005, I moved to London and met my husband in 2007. We both went through the recession together and lost what we had created at a young age and had to start all over again in 2009. We’ve always been very ambitious so fortunately, we managed to get through the hard times in 2008 where we went from having an established financial situation to not having money for our rent. I believe the reason why we have succeeded is because of resilience and not giving up on our visions. We’re both self-made and we are constantly looking for the next big thing.

Being an entrepreneur, I’ve always felt insecure that my academic background didn’t fit what I really wanted to do, but I strongly feel that a degree has nothing to do with what you will achieve in life. My degree has nothing to do with where I am in life and my current pursuits, however, I am still grateful for that path since it created a journey to where I am. My husband was my patient after all!

As a society, we are extremely “tunnel” visioned, presuming you have to study fashion to be creative or you need to go to finance school to understand numbers — and that’s far from the truth. We should never put anyone in a box, creativity is within us from a young age and can not be taught.

The Maxbone venture started in 2017, where I saw a tremendous gap in the market for affordable luxury pet products. Besides being a billion-dollar industry, the pet market was simply untapped by then and I had the vision to disrupt this archaic industry. In the early stages of the business, we had a high demand for the modern designs that we were creating so we started growing the company relatively fast. Our mission is to create a one-stop destination for the modern pet parent and offer them a remarkable experience that they wouldn’t have with any other pet brand. Millennials and Gen-Z, which we consider the new generation masses, want products of higher quality for their pets from a brand they trust. We are proud to create awareness for the fact our pets are important family members and deserve the best. Our company is at the perfect timing to scale and I am so proud to have a team of 8 women alongside a female investor. Sometimes I have to pinch myself from being the girl who felt traumatized at the age of 6 to where I am now.

My mantra “Hardship often prepares ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny” CS LEWIS has never felt so right to me now.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

In 2007, the fall of the financial markets had a major effect on our lives and we lost a lot of the assets that we had invested in. We decided to move to New York in 2008, where we really had to restructure our lives. Both my husband and myself are very resilient personalities and we work hard to get ourselves through tough times. We had to rebuild our careers and establish a network here in the USA. We moved to Los Angeles in 2011, where our hard work finally started to pay off. In 2017 I started maxbone, a pet and lifestyle brand born with the mission to elevate the pet industry and connect the gap between dogs and dog owners.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

I have always been in love with the USA since childhood and it’s the American dream that truly spoke to me, “Work hard and you will achieve what you set your mind to.” I have always felt that success had a negative stigma in Europe and Scandinavia while it’s praised in the US.

My husband felt exactly the same and this is why we decided to move to the USA to achieve our dreams. We moved to NYC first, since that’s always a safe move when you come from Europe and the next move was LA. It was extremely hard to go through the Visa process and costs. It took us a total 5 years to get our green card and more 5 years to get our citizenship. I don’t regret a second of it but during the process of creating a life here and building jobs for USA citizens and bringing value to the country it was tough to wait for our own confirmation and validation. To be credited and valued to what we have created. I am so grateful now to be able to call the USA my home.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

Unfortunately, I didn’t have anyone who helped me or mentored me when I was starting my business. I had to be extremely proactive to learn everything. Fortunately, Maxbone got funded by Colle Capital, an amazing VC fund led by Victoria Grace and she has become my mentor since then. It’s very refreshing to have a female investor who is very passionate and helpful towards the business they invest in. I’m also creating an amazing advisory board composed of successful founders of established companies. I feel very grateful for one of them in particular, Trina Spear, co-founder of Figs +. It’s rare to find people who are honest about their professional journey, so I’m very lucky to have mentors who are transparent about their failures and guide me to avoid the same mistakes.

So how are things going today?

I’m really proud of what we’ve built and grateful for my hardworking team. However, the entrepreneurial journey doesn’t get any easier as with growth you face different problems. With resilience comes experience, so you learn to deal with problems differently and with growth you have more resources to build a better team and get additional support across all departments.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Creating awareness for the fact that our pets are our family members as well as how important it is to help animals in need. My goal is to use my success to create more shelters for dogs that are non-kill with open fields for them to be trained and live a loved life instead of horrible shelter cages.

You have first hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

The immigration system in the USA is so archaic yet full of complex laws. There’s so much room for improvement from technology infrastructure to offering a clear visa path for immigrant entrepreneurs. Firstly, I’d improve the processing of employment-based visas and reduce costs for applicants to reduce financial burdens on employers, thus allowing companies to recruit more talented foreign professionals. I’d also modernize the visa system to expedite the process. The endless amount of paperwork that immigrants need to fill in their applications only decelerates the visa path. Finally, I’d offer an easier immigration route for international students that come to the USA with a fresh perspective and eagerness. The difficulty in pursuing a career in the US makes them return to their countries and miss an opportunity to contribute to the US economy.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

First of all, change your mindset: If we focus on the difficulties only, we will certainly not move forward. Problems and difficulties will certainly occur, but you will grow stronger with each obstacle. Believe in your mission: Keep your thoughts steady and don’t let anything or anyone get to your optimistic mindset. Make your own luck: Whatever you choose to do, always work hard. Be the first person to arrive at work in the morning and the last to leave the office at night. Hard work creates opportunities that your resume cannot keep up with. Be persistent: Persistence really pays off. Never stop learning: Nothing is more powerful than an open and questioning mind. Whichever industry you choose to work, always maintain a student attitude.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

I still think the USA is the land of opportunity. People from all over the world come to this country to work their way to the top. it’s the place where the brightest, most innovative and ambitious people want to be. Besides that, I’m optimistic about the conditions for female founders as more than one-third of business owners are women. Finally, I believe pandemics like these are accelerators of innovation and will allow new categories of businesses. It will transform the way businesses will compete over the next years and it will only survive companies with a structured foundation and a clear mission.

Breakfast with Ariana Huffington and lunch with Elon Musk. Ariana is a true intellectual leader who has been authentic and genuine about her journey. It’s refreshing to listen to how she brings awareness to the importance of work/life balance, wellness, and health. And with Elon, I’d just get some insights with him since he’s a genius.

