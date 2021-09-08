Paresh Patel of PayRange: “Focus”

Focus: With limited resources, a startup cannot do everything it wants to, nor can it take on every opportunity. Focus is the ability to prioritize the right things. There could be many impactful things that can be taken on, but can the company execute on a few exceptionally well, versus, taking on more and doing each one in an average manner.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

Paresh Patel is the Founder and CEO of PayRange. He is a lifelong entrepreneur whose passion for applying breakthrough technologies to established business models has fueled his success in multiple ventures. With a career start as a vending operator, his experiences motivated the invention of the mobile payment solution PayRange. The PayRange platform, which recently recorded its one billionth transaction, is modernizing the consumer experience in vending, laundry, amusement, and more. He connects dots, invents unique approaches, simplifies products, and designs new customer experiences.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely! I was fortunate to have the entrepreneurial mindset instilled at an early age. My parents had bought a small motel when I was 11 years old. At the property was a soda machine which my dad gave to my brother and I to run. We would go to the store with my mom to purchase inventory, restock it, collect the money, and then buy more products. We used the profit to purchase stuff we wanted like our first computer and such. It wasn’t much money, but it was plenty to buy things.

Fast forward to senior year in high school, I was looking for a way to pay for college, and it occurred to me I could run some machines at other places too. So one day I stopped by a mechanic shop down the street and asked if they wanted a soda machine. They agreed … and I was now in business! Except, this was pre-internet days and I couldn’t find any machines!

I called around for 3 months trying to find someone who could sell me a machine I could afford. I finally wore down the local bottling company rep and he agreed to a meeting with me. He sold me a very old, battered machine for around 400 dollars. I ended up building that company while going to school and it effectively paid for my entire education. By the time I got done with school, I had a company I could run full-time and zero student debt.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

One day I was driving late at night with my young kids in the car when my low tire pressure light came on. I stopped off at a gas station to get some air. The machine accepted change, and I was a quarter short. I searched in every cup holder and under the seats to no avail. My kids were worried, and asked, “Dad, what are we going to do now?”

My phone was connected to my car through Bluetooth, and the “Aha Moment” was simply, “Why can’t my phone just connect to the air machine?” I have a credit card, I have money in my account; I just can’t tell the machine I have the money. I also realized while card readers for machines had been around, the relatively high cost and low transaction volume would make it infeasible for machines like these to get upgraded as it would require cellular connectivity and expensive hardware.

I thought if we could build an inexpensive Bluetooth dongle so that the air machine can talk to my phone, we could leverage the smarts and connectivity of the phone to authorize payment. And that’s when the idea of “PayRange” was born — “paying” when you are in “range” of something.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My dad has certainly played a key role in my early years. He inspired, encouraged, and supported my ideas. The first machine I had delivered so it wasn’t too much trouble setting up as all I had to do was fill it. But after that, there was another account I got and they needed two soda machines.

We picked up the machines in a rented truck (which he had to drive since I was under 21), and then went to install it. We didn’t have the proper equipment and we couldn’t even maneuver the machine! We had rented an appliance dolly from U-Haul, but that is no match to move a soda machine. We struggled for hours trying to install the machine — we had four people including ourselves, and we just couldn’t do it. We were not going to give up, but it was also apparent we didn’t know what we were doing. We looked like fools try to budge the machine.

In all this, there wasn’t ever any criticism, or thinking we couldn’t do this. The discussions focused on learning — figuring out how, and then spending money to get the proper tools. I called around and found out what kind of handtruck I needed, and I remember I paid (at that time) what seemed like a crazy amount to buy the handtruck (350 dollars) which was almost as much as I paid for the first machine. But it was a game changer! We could now move the machines.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

PayRange is widely recognized for its ability to innovate. We solve problems in ways that hadn’t been apparent. Paradoxically, we innovate in a way that abstracts away the complexities and the solutions seem almost too simple and obvious. The core of the original solution distilled down to, “Why connect the machine when the users are already connected?” All the focus in bringing cashless payment to unattended retail had been on connecting the machine to a network so that the cashless payment could be processed. We did away with all that expense and complexity by just reimagining the approach that today seems so easy to understand. However, of course, the technology to make all this happen securely required a considerable research and engineering effort.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In the early days of the pandemic, we quickly built features to help our consumers. One of our favorites was our front-line heroes program. We recognized that many front-line medical workers had an outsized burden. Most were doing laundry everyday and many were eating out of vending machines because foodservice and restaurants were closed. We wanted to bring our community of users together to help out the frontline workers. We created a feature in our App where consumers could add 1 dollar or more to their regular purchase (as a donation). For example, if a bag of chips was 1 dollar, they could voluntarily add another 1 dollar.

We collected all those funds and distributed the funds as “free purchase credits” to front-line heroes. We had raised tens of thousands of dollars and we received some very touching emails, letters, and pictures from the frontline workers who were very appreciative of the help from the PayRange community of users.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Imagination / Vision: Being able to envision a world that doesn’t exist requires imagination. Entrepreneurs see a solution to a problem that others overlook. But it’s not just about the product. It can apply to envisioning a new process, user experience, marketing campaign, etc.

Persuasion / Salesmanship — Once you have an idea to change the world, a successful business leader will need to be able to convey that idea, and get others onboard. This will include their family, employees, investors, customers, and others. The selling never stops! The better the leader is able to tell a persuasive story, the more they improve their odds of success.

Persistence / Resilience — Along the journey, there will often be times where it isn’t easy. It will be a challenge to do or get what you need; the successful business leader is relentless and continues to push in lieu of the obstacles. Moreover, when there is a failure, the leader is able to learn from that and move on.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

After one of our early funding rounds, the advice I got was to hire and scale up the company. We went on a hiring binge and doubled the size of the company in under 5 months. But it proved to be a mistake. We hired a lot of great, talented people. But the company was not to the point where it was necessary. We were still working on product-market fit and other hard problems. It was distracting, and added a lot of overhead in everything we were doing. It wasn’t the time to scale up, and it ended up costing us a lot of time and money.

I learned how money doesn’t solve all problems, and certain things you just can’t hire to solve (and how not to underestimate your own instinct and knowledge). It was also an important lesson in how scaling up a team can actually slow down the company. There is a time to scale, and there is a time not to scale. I failed to recognize that the advice was misguided for our situation.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Fundraising is particularly hard and especially in the early days when there isn’t much to show other than the vision. There isn’t revenue, customers, or even validation on product-market fit. As a founder, I believe in the idea and vision, and it’s my job to sell that. But it is a very difficult job because investor after investor will say no. And sometimes, it’s not just a no, but they can criticize or pick on a particular detail that isn’t a big determinant of success in my opinion. Or they want information and clarity about something that can’t be known yet, so it becomes a chicken or egg situation.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I welcome feedback, but I don’t take all the feedback to heart. I won’t accept all feedback as true, right, or valid. Sometimes it is great feedback and it may be right on, even if adverse. Other times, I may disagree with the feedback, or appreciate how it might not be so relevant for our situation. I may have more information, or more experience about the subject matter than the person giving the feedback.

To be clear, often the feedback is actionable and usually good, but it must always be evaluated. Don’t accept everything said as true. If you accept everything said, it can bring you down!

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

While it’s true that the “journey of an entrepreneur is never easy” we believe every person has their own unique journey and struggles, and it’s important for us to appreciate that so much so, one of our core values is “Love the Journey.” With this, we strive to find fun and fulfilment — and help others find it.

As an entrepreneur, it can be a roller coaster going from a very high to a very low, often in the same week, or sometimes, even in the same day.

At the beginning, we were building the company in stealth mode, all building up to a launch at a national tradeshow. This is what we were working towards and the thrill of launching our product is what entrepreneurs live for … as well as seeing how the market reacts to the revolutionary breakthrough.

This particular tradeshow was one-half day, one full day, and another half-day. After the first half-day, I got very, very sick. I had caught something and no matter how much I wanted to, I was in no shape to be on the show floor. I had to go to the hotel room — it’s not something I could have ever imagined, and I didn’t want to miss it. Working for a year to get to this point, and then not being there to sell the vision was very hard.

Moreover, the company was pre-funding at this point (my own savings) so we had no employees. I had brought along some family, friends, and contractors that had agreed to help me work the booth. But they all had been with me for the journey and could talk about the product which was nice. I had to trust the show to them, and they did great!

I knew there was nothing I could do and it was out of my control, so I really didn’t let it beat me down emotionally. One of the ways I deal with the emotional lows is to focus on the “good thing” — the positive aspect of situations, and the things that I can control vs things I cannot control. The positive aspect of this situation was that I quickly became aware (and appreciated) how I had a support system built around me, and how they could step in when I needed them. The launch ended up going very well, and that helped propel us to funding just a few months later.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

This is an important thing the founder needs to consider. There are several things to consider:

How big:: What is the market opportunity for this company, and how big could it get? Venture Capital is relevant when the opportunity is very large, and the company needs resources to capture it. How much investment to cash flow positive: Will the company require a lot of investment in Research and Development, or Sales and Marketing to get to cash flow positive? Or will the company be able to make money early? If there is a large investment required, then it makes sense to raise investment funds because the operating expense will not be able to pay for the work that is needed. Competition: What is the competition doing? How much are they investing? How much money are they making? This is important because if the competition is not making money and they are at scale, how will your company make money? Ideally, the company should have some unique advantage that the competitors don’t have that give them an advantage. First mover advantage: Is there a first mover advantage? Are there network effects? Will moving faster help the company secure more of the market?

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Paying customers: While there must be a problem, there must be customers willing and able to pay to solve the problem. A problem a customer may have, but is unwilling to pay to solve, is just a problem. Execution: It’s great to have a solution, but getting the solution built, scaled, deployed, marketed, sold, and supported are all about execution. A key determinant of success is how well the startup is able to execute. Focus: With limited resources, a startup cannot do everything it wants to, nor can it take on every opportunity. Focus is the ability to prioritize the right things. There could be many impactful things that can be taken on, but can the company execute on a few exceptionally well, versus, taking on more and doing each one in an average manner. Resilience: Not everything will go well in a startup. Resilience and persistence is about the company, its people, and culture being able to continue on and move forward in spite of setbacks. Timing/Luck: Lastly, there is an intangible element that may not just be under the control of the entrepreneur. Some companies have done everything well, but they were just at the wrong place at the wrong time. Timing and luck play an important role, and it can be hard to quantify.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Trying to solve every problem

Optimizing prematurely

Not iterating; (testing, trying things)

Not understanding what truly matters right now / prioritization

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

It took me a long time, but I eventually realized that nothing else matters if you’re not healthy. If you’re not healthy, it doesn’t matter what you need to do for work, the meetings you need to do, the customers you need to talk to, the employees you need to see, etc. None of that matters if you’re not well..

There are a few things I do where I prioritize my health. I workout daily, track my calories and try to eat well.

In terms of mental health, I came to appreciate that when you feel you can’t afford to take a break, that is precisely when you need to take a break.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement I think would be great would be if high schools taught students how to start and run a business. While only a small number of people will become entrepreneurs, the skills learned are applicable throughout life — whether that person ends up working at a small company, large company, or goes into some professional career. And even in their personal life. Having that background will help people see problems differently, help them focus on solutions, and be more resourceful throughout their life.

