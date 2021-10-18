Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Parents and Children Can Find Courage Together

Aristotle believed, “Courage was the first of human virtues because it makes all others possible.” The need for courage is paramount in today’s new world. While some wish to return to ‘normal’ I believe it’s a time to take advantage of being out of our collective comfort zone and embrace our growth as individuals and […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Scarlett and her mom, Maureen, courageously Choose Love
Scarlett and her mom, Maureen, courageously Choose Love

Aristotle believed, “Courage was the first of human virtues because it makes all others possible.” The need for courage is paramount in today’s new world. While some wish to return to ‘normal’ I believe it’s a time to take advantage of being out of our collective comfort zone and embrace our growth as individuals and as a society. Change takes courage and it is no coincidence that this is our first character value in the formula for Choosing Love! As American poet laureate and legend Maya Angelou said, “Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently.” Courage is not the absence of anxiety and fear, it is the ability to face it, move through it, and grow from it.

The need for amplified courage can be seen everywhere, including schools, homes, the workplace, and in our communities. Neuroscience dictates that some people are more predisposed to be courageous; however, this doesn’t mean that they will act courageously when a situation arises that calls for it. In fact, there are many personal traits that determine our propensity to call on our courage. One is the level of our self-esteem and how confident we are in ourselves and our decision making process. Another is whether we believe we have the capacity within ourselves to make a difference. This is called our ‘locus of control.’ Locus means location. When our control is outside of us, we feel as if things are happening ‘to us’ and we tend to blame others and feel helpless. When we bring control back inside of us, we understand that we make things happen and take responsibility for our actions and then we feel empowered.

Anxiety is a super pandemic now, spreading amongst our children and even adults. The majority impacted often don’t seek professional help and thus suffer alone. Untreated anxiety can lead to mental illness, substance abuse, and even violence. The opposite of anxiety is action. In order to face and move through fear we must practice courage. There are specific steps that we can take with our children and with ourselves in order to instill, cultivate, and strengthen our courage. 

There are two valuable ways adults can practice courage that will positively influence their children. First, Model Courage. We teach our children through everything we do. Our words are only a small part of how we communicate to our children. The rest is facial expression, gesticulation, and even our energy. We must remain mindful that our children are watching every move we make and act in a way that is positive, healthy, and reaffirms the best choices and behavior in their own lives.  Secondly, find role models through story. When my boys were young I read books to them about personal stories of overcoming life’s challenges. Some of the books included “Nothing is Impossible” by Christopher Reeve, “Joni: An Unforgettable Story” by Joni Eareckson Tada, “Unbroken” by Laura Hillebrand, and the Little House on the Prairie series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, among others. Through this bedtime ritual we learned how these individuals found courage within to overcome incredible odds and not only survive, but thrive.

Science tells us courage is like a muscle and we can grow our bravery and increase it with practice. As parents, we are our children’s greatest teachers and what we do is even more important than what we say. We must actively demonstrate social and emotional skills and attitudes in order to rise to the occasion and be our best selves in all situations. The Choose Love for Home program is an excellent way to practice courage with our children while at the same time reinforce the essential life skills they are learning at school. 

Children can easily practice courage daily. Teach your children how to Take Brave Breaths and Make Brave Poses.  Children can take brave breaths, in-and-out, to reduce stress and tension or stand in a brave pose to feel strong and confident. When they face a conflict or feel anxious, take breaths and/or do poses with them so they feel supported. Their number one want, and need, is your attention and this is a win-win in all ways because it can benefit you as well!  If you kids don’t want to do it at first, you do it to help with your own courage and they will follow suit! 

Help your children be mindful of their thoughts and words. Frustration, anxiety, anger, failure, and disappointment are normal and it’s important to identify the emotion, figure out the origin, and then move through it. The Pixar movie Inside Out featured a young girl named Riley and her personified emotions of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust. Joy didn’t want Riley to be sad, and at one point she sent Sadness away because no one wants to be sad. However, Joy realized that when Sadness was gone, everything in Riley’s life was grey. Without Sadness, there could be no Joy! Joy eventually finds Sadness and she becomes the unexpected heroine of the story.  Share with your children that different feelings coexist, and they come and go, and it’s okay. Encourage them to use positive affirmations to switch the negative thinking into positive to help energize them and to return the locus of control inside. Using “I am” statements can create new neural pathways to courage such as, “I am enough.” “I am worthy.” “I am courageous.” “I love myself.”

Courage helps us move through the difficulty in our lives, to learn from it, to grow, and be strengthened by it! In fact, it’s how we’re shaped and molded and it’s important to not be stuck in fear, but to face it and have the courage and resilience to move through it. As a parent, there’s no better way to do this than alongside your children. We all need this understanding and practice as we choose love together.

Scarlett Lewis, Chief Movement Officer at Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Scarlett Lewis founded the nonprofit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement after her son was murdered during the Sandy Hook elementary school tragedy in December 2012. Shortly after his death, Scarlett decided to be part of the solution to the issues that we're seeing in our society -- and that also caused the tragedy -- and turned it into an opportunity to build a culture of love, resilience, and forgiveness into our communities at a time when it is needed the most. Scarlett created Choose Love and became an advocate for social and emotional learning (SEL) and character development that teaches children how to manage their emotions, feel connected, and have healthy, meaningful relationships. Choose Love is a no cost, comprehensive, lifespan, next generation SEL character development program that teaches children and adults how to thoughtfully respond with love in any situation by using the Choose Love Formula (Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion-in-Action), and teaches children how to handle adversity, have courageous conversations, and to respond with love. Choose Love has been downloaded in all 50 states and 100 countries, reaching over 1.9 million children.  Choose Love extends beyond the classroom through additional no cost programs, including Choose Love at Home, Choose Love for Communities, and Champions Choose Love for young athletes. In direct response to COVID-19, Choose Love created numerous free resources to help children and adults deal with the stress and anxiety of this uncertain time.  Also, to help support educators and students as they navigate the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Choose Love created a free social-emotional wellness program, “Choosing Love in Our Brave New World.” This re-entry unit was designed to help transition students back to a new normal of education whether it’s in class or distance learning with particular awareness of the current events and environment, and fosters the development of a growth mindset and perseverance. Lessons incorporate trauma-sensitive, healing-centered language and practices which are based on the latest neuroscience and post-traumatic growth research.

Scarlett has traveled extensively throughout the United States to share her inspiring and empowering story and her far-reaching programs. Currently, she is conducting numerous virtual presentations to spread her mission. Scarlett has spoken at multiple national conferences including National Forum on Character; SXSW EDU; ASCD Empower; Music City SEL conference in Nashville; and presented at the TedX Fayetteville. Scarlett and the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement has been featured in the New York Times; BBC; Fox News; CBS News; Today Show; The Guardian; and many regional papers and has been featured in high-profile magazines, including Fortune; Strive; and the Huffington Post. She has a podcast speaking about the character traits that comprise the Choose Love Formula and how the formula can be used in any circumstance to promote self-empowerment; resilience, connection; and optimism. Scarlett is also a frequent contributor to other podcasts.

Visit www.ChooseLoveMovement.org.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Why Women Avoid Taking Risks At Work – And What To Do About It

by Homaira Kabir
Thought Leaders//

How to Raise Our Future Leaders with Empathy

by Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen
Courage In The Workplace
Community//

Courage In The Workplace

by Heidi Dening
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.