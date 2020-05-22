PARENTS: A Gift To Be Cherished Forever

Looking back today on my twenty years of life, there is no way I could ever claim I made it this far on my own. I owe thanks to teachers, friends, and coworkers, but most of all my parents. As an adult I have to come understand all the sacrifices they made for me growing up. I understand the nights they stayed awake, the money they spent, and all the many things they did without. At the time, I was too young to fully appreciate those sacrifices.

The most precious gift from the GOD for a human is his family. Our life is a battle field where we fight against internal and external enemies everyday. When we get tired of everything we come back to family to get strength and get ready for another battle. A family is the place where we find all the joy, happiness, love, caring, strength, encouragement, comfort, unity, and nourishment under one roof.

Your parents, they give you YOUR life, but then they give you THEIR Life. – Chuck Palahiuk

It feels weird, sad, awkward and increasingly depressing when we see the world and the surroundings we are living in. Where is all the love and respect disappearing? Let alone the strangers we meet every day, we do not even have any respect for our parents any more. These are the people who brought us in this world and it is horrifying to see the distress the parents of today are going through

Hopes of Parents:

Parents want the children to be successful in life, which is the main aim of their life. Hence, do a job which makes them happy and proud of you.

Blessings of Parents:

Don’t hurt them, obey them every time. Never let them down anytime because of you. Make them happy with great achievements in life; these things can help you to take their blessings, which is the real asset of your life.

Give time for your parents; take them outside for a ride or a hotel on weekends. Let they be freed, from there routine work at office/home. The key to success is parent’s blessings. You will not achieve anything if you run with the world, without ‘parent’s blessings’.

We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves.

When we are young, parents sacrifice their sleep and rest. They are the first ones to wake up and the last ones to go to sleep. You see, we leave our beloved parents heartbroken every single day of our lives. When we hurt our parents, we are actually hurting ourselves. Who in the world is crazy enough to do harm to themselves? Taking into consideration the love they have given us, have we ever for a moment thought what they have been through to make us happy? Are we grateful for what they have done for us? Have we shown them our gratitude? Unfortunately, instead of loving them back, respecting them, being grateful and showing gratitude, we have always been complaining, blaming and hurting them.

Parents are living for us. They are real God and our first teacher. They know everything about us. What we like, love and our common habits. They know what things disturb us and what kind of mental attitude we have. That’s why I think why is parents’ involvement important in a child’s education and early childhood development.

Whatever the situation or whatever is the problem that we are facing in life, career, and the job they try and motivate and inspire us by their own examples to make a tough into good. They try to make the balance in our emotional persistent that helps to improve tough situations faster. We know that they are happy because we’re happy. No one can do this in the world; only our parents can do such amazing things. They don’t mind if you’re living in the city for business or a job. They just want you’re living happily.

Parents help to make us educated

Make Your Parents Proud for their Sacrifice

Parents do almost all the things to make us educated and well respected in society. They admitted us to schools and colleges for better education.

Everyone should be thankful to God, you are lucky to call, beautiful word ‘dad’ and ‘mom’, which many orphans are unlucky about, and are longing for. They didn’t get the love of parents, which you are enjoying. ‘Parents are the greatest gift of God’ to man. Parents are in the heart of every child, feel it.

We should take it as a great opportunity if our parents or any of them is alive. Think for a while and ask for those people who do not have their parents and miss them a lot. It is their hard work and full time devotion of service for us that they made us in such a way that we stand today as what we are. So when we are grown up we ought to take care of them giving them all sorts of supports and help they need.

They may have some quarrels and conflicts over minor issues may be because of old age it happens so. We would also taste its flavor when we become old and would realize what old age is. But just for sake of such small things we could not hate or neglect them. It’s their love for us that they think much better for us that too because of their experience in this world.

CONCLUSION

Respect your parents. Believe in parents and share the importance of parents in life with others. What you think, do you want to share, what is the importance of parents in life?

Roye to Hansaaya ,

Bhaage to Bulaaya ,

Jab roothe to Manaaya ,

Neend Lagee to Sulaaya ,

bhook lagee to Khilaaya ,

Jag ne hamako Bisaraaya ,

Maa Baap ne Gale se Lagaaya !