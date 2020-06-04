Parenting Tips for ADHD

It can be very difficult to raise a child with ADHD and you cannot just blame the child. Instead, adopt different approaches to cope with their behaviors and make your life easier. Firstly, parents must accept that their child is having different brain functionality from the other children of their age.

Here are certain tips for parents to have a supportive approach:

Keep complex tasks interesting

When children having ADHD are asked to perform a complex task, they get easily distracted if it is not challenging. Some of them even become hyper-focused, where they are just unaware of the happening in their surroundings. Thus, make sure that you encourage your children to do undertake hobbies and activities that make them more focused.

Give constant praises

Good behavior is only repeated if praised. It is very significant that children with ADHD should learn what good behavior through constant praises is. This way they inculcate good manners and perform tasks that will seek those praises. Don’t think that ADHD is a disease.

Encourage physical exercises

Exercise can help children to lower the risk of anxiety, promote concentration, improve the sleep cycle, and stimulate brain functionality. Parents can encourage physical exercises with the help of active toys such as skipping ropes, balls, and riding bikes. Going on a hike with your entire family and playing together in a garden can help them to build good habits in the future.

Ensure good sleep

Studies have shown that poor quality sleep can have a very negative impact on children suffering from ADHD. Thus, you need to make sure that your children have good quality sleep to regulate the excess energy levels. Good quality sleep also ensures that the child has a good mood the next day. Make sure that you include a regular number of hours in your child’s sleeping schedule.

Keep minimum distractions:

A child with ADHD is likely to get distracted very easily. Make sure to keep their surrounding uncluttered at all times. Make sure that television and radio are never at high volumes; in fact, it is better to keep them turned off. Make sure that they do not stick to the screens for a longer period of time and actually take an initiative to perform random activities throughout the day.

Break their tasks down

Some tasks can feel very complex to these children and it is perfectly normal. Make sure to break their tasks so that these tasks are rather achievable. This will help to simplify the picture and they won’t feel a lot of loads. Ask them to do simple tasks such as folding clothes or putting the toys in the storage.

Explain them rather than giving the command

While explaining reasons to a child make sure that you use positive and clean language. Make sure you respect the child while telling them about something that is not right. Self-respect matters a lot to such children so make sure you use a gentle tone with them.

Avoid negative language

Positive feedback can definitely help the child to boost his confidence. A child with ADHD might feel that he is disliked just because of the syndrome he is suffering from. Thus, using negative language can be very hurtful and can make their behavior even worse. It is okay to express your worry and concern, but make sure it is done in an aright manner. There are several online groups where parents discuss the ADHD challenges their children face.

Seek specialist support

A therapist can help you to deal with the challenges you and your child are facing. There are several locals, national and international groups that cater professional help to you.

Take a break for your own self: spending the entire day with your child who is suffering from ADHD can be very frustrating. It is important to take breaks between responsibilities. Ask your baby sitter to look after him or your partner to spend some time while you have me-time. The more breaks you take, the better you can focus on your child. Read a book or listen to some engaging music. If you are a movie buff, then read some film reviews. Read content outside the ADHD syndrome to make you feel fresh to look after your child better.

Featured Image: School vector created by freepik – www.freepik.com