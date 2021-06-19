Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Pandemic shows Limitations of Science

We want normal life as before Covid 19 as if it was a model life, perfect life. We forget that that life has led to Covid 19.

The pandemic has shown us the limitations of science (including medical science) and technology.

The human mechanism, the individual is in charge of his life.

He comes under the illusion as if science and technology will undo psychological discomfort (pain and uncertainty) he is experiencing as confusion, fear, uncertainty and so on. Thus he sheds his status of being in charge.

Once he absorbs this discomfort, he regains his status of being in charge. Now he can use science and technology as he wishes.

Man’s search is for stability, stable relief, stable pleasure and so on where he is not perturbed by losses, accidents, diseases, conflicts (inner and outer). Even when he searches for God, Enlightenment, he is searching for stability.

If you can come to this question – you are just close to the Truth. You will find it.

Are you not relieved, stable when not in immediate physical danger or acute physical pain, whatever be the situation?

See this stability, this relief. It is always with you.

Awareness may take over.

The Secret-

You have to bear the discomfort of what you dislike without ANY explanation to see the Truth. There is no safe way.

Life has evolved as more and more multi connected process. We are using almost all the goods and services produced by others. You are connected to the world- whether comforting or bizarre.

When you face anything wrong, negative, irritating-can you feel, bear this discomfort without any explanation as you are also connected in some way with the wrong, negative, irritating situation?

You have made a dent in transforming your world. Now any action (or no-action) is relaxed, creative. You are on the total ground.

    Y V Chawla, Author at Fundamental Expressions

    Created Fundamental Expressions in 2006.

    Share your comments below.

