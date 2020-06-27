Pandemic Recovery: Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurship

A new world unfolding by the day, new economic thinking emerging by the hour, late comers to digital-age panicking by the minute; new value systems measured and women’s role on grassroots prosperity re-defined as fastest trajectory. The largest untapped and hidden potential of any nation today by all counts the underexposed entrepreneurialism of women. Pandemic recovery has no room for such ignorance, truth must get unmasked and large-scale actions on role of women entrepreneurialism on national economic recovery immediately deployed.

Survival of One-Wheel Nations: Nations missing talent of 50% of their working citizenry are blindly pushing national economy as a one-wheel cart. What are the key requirements to fix such gaps today?

The unstoppable cyclones

For the first time ever in the history, there are far too many women in colleges and universities, in science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects, plus as individual business owners, entrepreneurs or executives in small, medium or large organizations, including top government officials and as national leaders. So what just happened?

For the first time ever in the history, educated parents across the world supported down streaming of organized quality education on their children, rain of almost free technologies brought information and knowledge at doorsteps. Businesses around the world started globalization opening new cities and towns and now the zoomerang effect of remote working via video-conferencing created a new easy access universe of women. So what is next?

For the first time ever in the history, the women of the world ever assembled in big or small circles all connected on global digital platforms and connectivity making the largest combined group. They now know well, how to take next steps and are well equipped to venture out onto micro to mega projects. The global mindshare amongst educated smart STEM women have just become a call of time to national economic advancements. So how will this unfold?

For the first time in the history, the long awaited time for all women entrepreneurial groups in five continents to come together on similar page, common language and similar platforms. Is it possible now, business-women associations and women chambers of commerce and special groups to all rise up and join forces under larger umbrellas of digital platforms where they multiply their local, national, global reach and also use upskilling and reskilling as way to quadruple innovative excellence and exportability and shine? In addition, why not and what is stopping this?

What is missing depending of nations, open and bold dialogues to bring business and STEM women under large economic development umbrellas? Is it about time that woman entrepreneurs finally join hands, become a humongous national global force and powerful voice on world stage, and not left behind as 1000 small splintered groups lost amongst 200 nations?

Three major trends;

Understanding collaborative synthesizim: our broken and fragmented economies splintered amongst 200 nations and 10,000 cites need the glue of collaborative synthesizim.

Understanding real “value creation” over “value manipulations”: our economies of small and medium businesses are required to measure real value creation as direct productivity and exportability to boost grassroots prosperity.

Understanding “soft-power-asset-management”: our prime occupation with “hard-asset-mentality” must blend with imagination, creativity to multiply growth and global-age speed of operations

Three major challenges:

How difficult is it for women organizations to leave local and internal politics aside, seriously evaluate all current offering, and seek beyond on larger national/global platforms.

How challenging is tit for the leadership of women organization to boldly enlarge vision befitting global stage and spin out from local agenda events to major global advancements issues.

How complex is for the entire membership of any large or small women group to face the truth on national and global image and identity confusions and make creating professionally managed Intellectual Property digital assets as name brands, protectable trademarks, and domain name websites to skate around the world.

Three options; study deeply

How do you re-calibrate into an international organization, with little or no extra cost. This calls for fresh new thinking to scale up organizational structure paralleled with digital platforms to reach higher level of connectivity.



How to build global teams via collaborative alliances, attracting big and small groups and umbrella thinking on global goals advancements and creating highly smooth events and operational systems.



How do you achieve mastery by offering real value to all members, as this the most difficult challenge and calls for detail analysis of the principal objectives and offerings and a real match of leadership capabilities to drive the agenda forward.

The futurism is workless:

This is a new ocean now in need of trained swimmers and skilled scuba divers.

Top key questions: are women business sectors ready for national mobilization of entrepreneurialism on digital platforms? Is there a national agenda to quadruple innovative performance of women and drive exportability?



Top key solutions: How simultaneous synchronization of upskilling of 10,000 to 100,000 results in growth on a fast track basis? How roundtable discussions live streamed to top 1000 to 10,000 stakeholders instantly create a national umbrella? How identification of few VIP candidates on nationwide collaborations on global digital platforms will start action? Why high power round-table events zoomed live across 1000-10,000 selected viewers instantly makes the topic a national agenda. Study Pentiana Project on how 100,000 SME on digital platform of upskilling shine and grow.

How to become the second missing wheel to fix the national economic cart is now new art and science

The rest is easy

By Naseem Javed